Best of September 2026

Volts published seven conversations in September, which is a lot for anyone to listen to. We’ve rounded up the highlights into less than an hour. Enjoy!

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I am in a hotel room in Aarhus, Denmark, just about to go to bed, but I wanted to get this out to you, so pardon the sound quality. Once a month, I pull one chunk out of every episode, string it together, and create a clip show to give you an overview of the month’s episodes.

This was a big month for Volts, a couple of technical deep dives, a couple of broad overviews, and lots more. Some of my favorite episodes of the year, I think, this month.

Paid subscribers get these early. Each one opens up to everyone when the next one comes out. So the Best of August is now open to everyone. If you know somebody who’s been meaning to check out the show, that’s the one to send to them. All right. Seven conversations this month, one piece of each.

As always, I deeply appreciate all of you who pay for subscriptions. This podcast is entirely listener-supported, and I couldn’t do it without you. So let’s get into it.

Chapters

00:00 – Introduction

01:32 – Leah Qusba on which clean energy messages work

07:17 – Carl Hoiland & Joel Edwards on hunting for geothermal

13:09 – Jane Flegal on philanthropy and the environmental NGO world

19:36 – Nelson Abramson on data center noise and water use

25:37 – Frank Maisano on the pace of climate action

31:36 – Cole Ashman on who is buying plug-in home batteries

36:36 – Luke Winston-Almanzar on a heat pump water heater with a computer

Resources

The Full Episodes

Related Volts Episodes

Text Transcript

David Roberts: First up, we begin with Leah Qusba, CEO of GoodPower, which pushes back on clean energy disinformation.

I’m curious what else you have found just in your message testing. I mean, is it just all the intuitive stuff like cost and convenience or what matter, you know, that kind of thing? Like, what have you found about messages themselves?

Leah Qusba: Yeah, definitely. I think messages, right, we have to get away from, and I think our biggest failure is sort of our own egos and wanting people to care about climate or wanting them to care about… And really essentially what it boils down to, we got almost 70% of Americans that live paycheck to paycheck right now. So we’re thinking, “Am I gonna keep my job? Everything’s more expensive. What about my health care? What about filling my car up with gas?”

We do this great series, it’s on our GoodPower YouTube channel, called What We Pay. And we’re telling these stories. There’s a story on there from Pennsylvania 10, this is Scott Perry’s district. He’s a House Republican, and we just talked to this family. They have an $859 utility bill. They pull it up on their screen.

We did, like, a mini documentary. They’re like, “Yeah, we have other bills due tomorrow, so we’re gonna have to choose which ones to pay.” So essentially, yeah, economic security, Republicans and Democrats all have to fill their gas up, their car up with gas. They all have to pay an energy bill. So I would say election cycle after election cycle, having economic security and feeling like one is getting ahead, I would say really helps. How do we tie that to the energy transition? Oh, well, how about we stop the tyranny of far off wars-

David Roberts: Mm.

Leah Qusba: and just break our dependence on this stuff, and just, you know what, charge your car in your garage for a couple bucks? That sounds pretty great, and if you look at Australia and if you look at Europe, EV sales are through the roof right now. I mean, the trends are everywhere globally, so I’m hoping to see that in the US. But I think the values argument around some of these technologies and how ideological they are and how polarizing they are across political lines is really holding us back. So I think what is working, definitely economic security. I think second, when we look at audiences in rural conservative places where most of the utility-scale renewables are being built-

David Roberts: Mm-hmm.

Leah Qusba: energy security, grid reliability, like keeping the power on around extreme weather, American competitiveness with the rest of the world, and keeping us ahead and making sure that, you know, we can build these technologies here. I would say, you know, the jobs message, while I feel like we’ve, some practitioners have kind of turned away from that, we still see a lot of potential and influence when you show really cool people in clean energy jobs that love their jobs, and they’re showing beautiful vistas from the top of turbines or women in solar or people on battery energy storage sites. There’s a ton of stuff on our YouTube channel about that. So I would say it depends on the audience. Sometimes a climate message really works for, like, a young audience under 30.

David Roberts: This is what I wanted to ask about. One of the big fights right now is I think, like, everybody, almost everybody has come around basically to thinking yes, obviously, like, cheaper energy, more reliable, better for your personal immediate life is the best thing, is the top thing, is the best thing to lead with. But now there’s this argument about, like, some people wanna say, but, like, yes, bolstering that with climate-will boost you a few points. And then other people will say, “No, if you throw climate in fact you polarize a bunch of people away. Even if you’ve got them on your side from that, then they’ll polarize them away with climate.” Like, I wonder specifically about climate, what you’ve found.

Leah Qusba: Can I just start by saying something maybe very polarizing? But I think this is just the most ridiculous false debate that is so dangerously distracting from the bigger issues. I’ll just say that. I mean, we-

David Roberts: They love it on social media though, Leah. They’ve-

Leah Qusba: They love it. They love it, and they, I’ve been reading all the blogs, and news stories, and Substacks, and everything about it. I mean, how we think about it is maybe a little different, but I think we can have our cake and eat it too. And to continue with the dessert analogy right, we think about it like a pie. So there’s some people right now, like 8% of young people under 35 rated climate as their top voting issue in 2024, right?

That’s a lot of people. So we wanna use a climate first message for them. And, you know, it’d be great if people who are kind of could be predisposed to being really driven around a climate message to get more of them, to increase the size of that slice of the pie. But then there’s other people who will never be driven by a climate message. I will reference my dad who is a staunch conservative Trump supporter, but he now loves solar because his HVAC guy has a side hustle doing rooftop solar, not because his daughter works at GoodPower, but because his HVAC guy convinced him, you know, he could save money.

So I mean, it really depends on the audience, and this sort of crude segmentation between should we say climate, shouldn’t we? When you look under the hood and really look at the nuances of how we communicate the audience segmentation, how we market, the answer is just not black and white like that.

David Roberts: Right. Yeah.

Leah Qusba: It’s, you know what? Use it if it’s advantageous. In most cases, it’s not incredibly polarizing.

It’s also, what I said, a logistical issue. When you say climate, how do the algorithms respond?

David Roberts: Right.

Leah Qusba: On TikTok, there’s evidence that your content is suppressed.

David Roberts: Yeah.

Leah Qusba: So it could be a logistical reason. It’s not even a polarizing thing. I’m less worried about the polarization of saying climate. I actually don’t think it’s that big of a deal for most people right now. We’re seeing it. We’re living it. It’s really a logistical thing with certain platforms deciding to suppress or serve your content to different audiences, and how do we get by the goalie?

David Roberts: Next up, Carl Hoiland and Joel Edwards of Zanskar, who use machine learning models to hunt for conventional geothermal.

And so then let’s talk about this third discovery. This is called Big Blind in Nevada and this is sort of I think the news that made everybody really sit up and pay attention because this was unlike the previous two we’ve discussed. This was genuinely new. There were no prior wells on this site to give you any data. There were no surface manifestations of activity on the surface. This was a genuine blind site. So how did you find it? In a nutshell how did you find it?

Carl Hoiland: Yeah, this is really our bread and butter. So Joel, I’ll let you kinda talk through how greenfield perspective exploration works.

Joel Edwards: Yeah, it’s that concept we talked about at the beginning David, that you build models. Everybody can build models, Zanskar builds models. But you have to pair your model predictions with tests in the field of those predictions. And so this is one of those cases where we had made a set of predictions in… across this part of the state, and we were out testing those predictions and ran into this system at this location. And this is a system that’s west of Tonopah, Nevada, so pretty remote. And like you said, there was no prior data at the site and if you or me or anybody were to walk across the site, there would be nothing at the surface that would clue you into that there’s a massive system below. That initial discovery was made at the end of 2023, and then we went through the permitting processes and we came back with a larger rig and drilled into that resource in...

What year is it now? It’s 2026. I think we drilled into it in 2025, and we encountered commercial reservoir conditions at around 2,000 to 3,000 feet. The thing that’s really exciting about this system in particular is how big it is. This system by the surface footprint of the heat flow anomaly is much bigger than Pumpernickel and much bigger than Lightning Dock.

David Roberts: Oh interesting. I guess you’ve just kind of started exploiting it right? I mean is it commercially operational? Where’s the state of play there?

Joel Edwards: No, we’re in the well field stage of the project. So we’re permitting additional exploration wells right now to go back to the site. So we’re still early stages and yes.

David Roberts: Still trying to figure out how big the site itself is, how big the resource itself is?

Joel Edwards: Exactly. We have a sense of sort of the surface area, how big it is. That’s why I can make that claim relative to some of the other projects. But we do not yet know at depth how big and hot the system is. It seems quite spicy. To think that this thing was sitting out there. There’s lots of exploration across the West for minerals and other things, and to just think that this had been missed for so long, you know, gets us really excited about the future.

David Roberts: So you had your models, and they gave you a sort of probabilistic sense, and then you go out and do some exploration in those probabilistic areas, and you just got lucky on this one. Or I guess not lucky, the model… The probabilities paid off in this spot.

Joel Edwards: Yeah, I know. Maybe the models got lucky. Maybe we got lucky. There’s luck in all this, and there’s also bad luck when we miss. And to be clear, we’ve missed way more than we’ve hit. Like, to make this sound like this thing has been working better, you know, than the legacy explorers. In the early days, our models were frankly much worse than expert explorers. And we do benchmark against expert predictions in our modeling space, and it’s really only… Our models really only in the last year or two have started to outperform. And, you know, every model that you build, sometimes your models get worse.

So it’s not like it’s up into the right. It’s like there’s a wobble. It’s sort of like the climate, right? Like some years it’s wobbling hotter and cooler, but you’re generally up into the right, and that’s very true for our modeling space.

David Roberts: So you think from now on over time, the more exploration you do, the more data you feed into the models, the better the models get. Over time, you think you’re gonna get better and better at finding these things?

Carl Hoiland: And that’s actually quite clear already from the data we’ve collected. Like Joel said, they started out much worse than humans. They caught up, and they’re performing better in many locations and areas. And we’ve seen it improve in two ways. As you put more data into the models, the same architecture ends up yielding higher precision, you know, better performance. But in other cases, actual changes to the architecture, the way we’ve designed the model itself with the same data yields an improvement in prediction. And so the teams are constantly driving improvements on both of those fronts.

David Roberts: Interesting. So maybe not up and to the right for every increment, but over time, in the fullness of time, you’re going up and to the right with your models.

Carl Hoiland: Yeah. And really those sort of side steps that Joel’s talking about are what might feel like even a step back is often in a certain type of metric, like precision or accuracy. But it usually reflects that we weren’t realizing that there was something less generalizable about the prior model. And so this step back is getting you to a more accurate representation of the uncertainty. So it’s still a better model, you’re just being more correct in your estimation of uncertainty for it.

David Roberts: Right. Interesting. Interesting.

Joel Edwards: You know, this manifests... It’s funny, you would expect our sort of hit rate, like when we find a system, to be like consistent and linear. But what I’ve found is that our hit rate is like, you know, like in sports, you get into like a streaky zone, like home run after home run or whatever, you’re hitting the threes like back to back to back. That’s the same thing in our models. Like, we go through periods where bang, bang, bang, like survey after survey after survey, we’re hitting, hitting, hitting, and then we go through like a cold slump for a period of time, and then we push out a new one. So it’s been a very like non-linear sort of spikiness to the discovery rate.

David Roberts: Then on to a truly epic conversation with Jane Flegal, senior fellow at the Searchlight Institute. She spent years funding environmental groups from inside philanthropy, and I asked her whether that had left her somewhat disillusioned.

You know, you worked inside philanthropy for a while making grants, and so you had a lot of intimate behind-the-scenes interactions with green groups, with big green groups, small green groups, the environmental community, let’s say. And my impression is that you came away from that rather disillusioned.

Jane Flegal: Careful, David.

David Roberts: I know, I know. I don’t know how much you wanna get into this, but I think a lot of this, I think it’s helpful, I think, to air a lot of this out. So I’m curious, you know, you’ve said on Twitter and I think maybe elsewhere that you think there’s something like an epistemic crisis going on in that world, inability to distinguish expertise from advocacy. However much you feel like getting into it, I would love to hear your critique of the environmental NGO complex.

Jane Flegal: God. Okay. First of all, let me say, I have long funded, when I have been in philanthropy in the environmental groups, and I adore many of them, and there are great people working at those organizations. Let me just say that. Also, you know, they are all different. They are not all the same. Let me also say that.

David Roberts: Gotta use the monolith line.

Jane Flegal: One way to frame this, I think, David, is like, okay, I’ve been thinking a lot about our current political moment and, like, what’s next on the federal agenda for climate, and we can get into that later. But I remember being at the Hewlett Foundation before the 2020 election and having a similar feeling of, like, what the hell is the plan?

What are we gonna do? We’re obviously not gonna do cap and trade again. Like, are we really gonna do the Clean Power Plan 7.5? Like, what are we doing? And thank God, honestly, for the Sunrise Movement, because I think we needed some insurgent energy to sort of, like, reframe things, and I think that is kind of a symptom of one of the problems I see, which is just that in any domain, if you have a bunch of really big organizations who share kind of the same large funders and have kind of, like, a shared way of viewing the world and kind of coordinate and have really big staff and have all sorts of interests they have to manage institutionally, it can just be hard, A, to, like, generate novel ideas and, like, generate alignment across a large organization about what should, you know, so and so’s organization’s posture actually be on federal permitting for reform, for instance.

Like, it’s just really hard. And many of these organizations, like, grew up in a different time, where, as everyone has pointed out multiple times, the chief objective was to, like, stop bad things, the sort of pollution paradigm that I pointed to as problematic in international climate governance also I think applies here, where it’s just maybe, as Steve Rayner would say, kind of a wrong trousers situation. And, like, you know, a lot of litigators and blah blah blah. That’s just, like, kind of core to their institutional DNA.

And then I think… Maybe the last thing I’ll say is just we’re in a kind of a new era. Like a lot of the work those organizations did to advance clean energy standards in states, for instance, I think was incredibly valuable.

And now we’re in a phase where like, turns out you gotta actually meet those targets somehow. The world evolves, things change. It’s really hard and like you can’t... Simply enacting legislative targets of like expressive climate ambition is not enough. We gotta like actually build this stuff, and that is just kind of like a different moment.

And then there’s the broader political anxiety I have about someone who is climate obsessed. I’m also concerned about the rise of fascism, not just here, but everywhere around the world. And like, as much as I would like my party to prioritize climate change, I also think it’s very important that they get elected and need… that ought to be the first priority.

And so like anything that I think, and I don’t think climate always is in tension with electability, but there are some cases where like running on climate is not a...

We’re talking about climate hushing. I have to stop, but like-

David Roberts: You told me not to bring it up. I didn’t bring it up. Here you are bringing it up.

Jane Flegal: I know. I guess I think like so much of the posture has been pressure for more ambition at every moment. And on the epistemic issue, this is where this has really shown up for me is just for a while things were really wacky and you couldn’t even say like, climate change is a risk management challenge without being told you were a climate denier. And so like this notion that there like are in fact real trade-offs on the path to net zero, we need people in the world who are able to like inform policymakers and decision makers about those trade-offs so that those people can use their judgment to make the right choices. That capacity, academia I’ve also worked in and is kind of broken, obviously.

Maybe I should blame you for this, David, ’cause you were always like, “This is a political problem. You gotta like elect Democrats. That’s the way to do it.” And so like everyone kind of did that, but I do think we kind of lost this functionality of actually just doing really balanced, careful analysis to like help people make decisions in a credible way.

David Roberts: Part of me returns to the thought that like you want a group defending old school environmental stuff, air and water. You want a group pushing for clean energy industrial policy. You want a group doing sort of disinterested careful empirical policy analysis, it’s just a little crazy that we’re looking to these groups to do all these things.

Jane Flegal: Yeah. You want industries who can get Republicans to say yes. Like, they’re not all the same thing, and this is why I get so frustrated when people say that I’m, like, punching the enviros or whatever. The only argument I have ever tried to make is that is a necessary but insufficient part of the overall funding strategy that a philanthropy should take. We don’t have enough state capacity. We d- all these things that you’ve described, like, we are gonna have to build some new institutions now that we’re, like, in this era of climate policymaking, and I just feel there is a real reluctance to do that because it’s viewed as, like, a threat to the status quo.

David Roberts: Here’s Nelson Abramson, CEO of Verrus, which says its data centers will be quiet and use almost no water.

And so you’re asking these communities to approve your applications based on these sound claims. But as I understand it, the sound study has not been submitted yet in Salem, and you submitted one, I think, in Lyon Township, but it hasn’t passed review yet and there’s some dispute about whether it’s good enough. Have these sound claims been independently tested yet, I guess, verified to the extent that the communities ought to be confident?

Nelson Abramson: So Salem, the sound study has not been done yet, purely for a, I think, very straightforward reason, which is you can’t study the sound until you have progressed the design and done the equipment selections that you know what you’re studying.

David Roberts: Mm-hmm.

Nelson Abramson: We only have done our first site plan submission in Salem, and so until we get a little bit farther with the city and settle sort of the broader site plan questions, the sound study just wouldn’t be robust enough to withstand your scrutiny.

David Roberts: Right. ’Cause it’s site specific in some sense ’cause you get these berms and the walls and everything and-

Nelson Abramson: 100%. To do a sound study, you have to take into account like the actual piece of land and what is the topography of the land and what else is there and where are the various sources of noise coming from, and it is very, very specific. There’s no such thing as like a generic sound study. You can pull up the spec sheets for pieces of equipment, and the vendors will provide you the data, but if the piece of equipment says it has, you know, whatever X numbers of DBs, that doesn’t answer the question you’re actually asking or what any community member would wanna ask, which is, how will this sound when I stand on the street nearby?

David Roberts: Yeah, yeah, yeah. I guess that’s my question. So are you willing to say categorically that the data centers you build in these places and elsewhere will not be obnoxiously loud, even if you are standing as close as you are allowed to stand given the setback?

Nelson Abramson: Categorically, our data centers will be quiet, and we will be operating them with sound in mind, as in we will be monitoring our own sound and making sure that we are holding to limits that we agree to with the local municipality.

For Michigan, we have submitted updated sound studies based on feedback from the township’s sound consultants to our sound consultants. There were very technical disagreements about, like, what kind of study is appropriate under these circumstances, whatever. You get too many experts in the room, everybody has an opinion.

That’s fine. We just agreed to do what the township’s consultants wanted us to do the way they wanted us to do it. It’s fine. There are different ways of doing it. They have one. We’re doing it that way. We’ve done it that way and submitted it. And the data, the modeling that I’ve seen says it’ll be a pro- in the neighborhood of a library level sound at the property line, which is well below what is actually allowed by ordinance.

David Roberts: Okay. What about water? Closed loop cooling uses much less water, I think, as a general matter. But unless I’m sort of misreading things, like there’s a December 2025 presentation to Lyon Township where you said you’re gonna use 15,000 gallons annually, and then there’s some July 2026 materials that say the annual usage will be under 12 million gallons, which are like several orders of magnitude different.

So what am I missing there? Is there a firm number on the amount of water you will use at this data center? And help us sort of like contextualize those amounts relative to, say, other industrial uses or whatever.

Nelson Abramson: Yeah. I’m not sure the 15,000 number you’re talking about, I haven’t heard. I don’t recall that one. It would also surprise me, just the order of magnitude. I think we’ve been pretty consistent with our numbers, although it has refined over time as the details have come into focus. But overall, the number of gallons has been pretty consistent. The, you know, reality is day to day, by design, like this, you don’t have to trust me, you can look at the physics, the design of the system. We have air-cooled chillers, which means on an average day, the water we’re consuming at the site is for bathrooms and landscaping. Like, you can look at what’s on the plan. There’s just nothing else to consume water. It wouldn’t make any sense to run the adiabatic system on a normal day. It would just be wasted money.

On the hottest day of the year, which we’re talking fives to tens of days a year in a worst case year, we will run the adiabatics, and that’s the bulk of our water usage for the whole year. That’s where you get the millions of gallons. In terms of how to compare it to something meaningful, because this is, I think, sound and water are both things that we don’t have particularly good intuition on. People don’t... Maybe you look at your water bill, but people don’t generally actually think how much water they consume on a day-to-day basis.

David Roberts: Yes. It’s very easy to just say, “12 million sounds like a big number.”

Nelson Abramson: Exactly, and 12 million does sound like a big number. Here’s what 12 million gallons is like. It’s like three Cheesecake Factories. Right? And I don’t mean to plug Cheesecake Factories, but, like, it’s just an easy number. And so is it a lot of water? Like, objectively, if you put 12 million gallons of water into a pond, would it look like a lot of water? For sure. How does it compare to other users of water?

It’s like three Cheesecake Factories. Acre for acre, it is dramatically less than agriculture. It’s dramatically less than golf course, although not everybody loves that metaphor, and, you know, it’s 95 to 99% less water than a traditional data center.

David Roberts: From there on to Frank Maisano, who has done media relations for the energy industry in DC for about 30 years.

How would you describe your job? What does it consist of? You know, you have clients, they come and hire you. What are you doing for them, and how do you do it?

Frank Maisano: Yeah, you know, Dave, the best way to really look at it is that I am like a conduit to reporters, to folks who have a position that they wanna get across, right? So back in the day when we first started talking, I was working for, as you said, utilities that were mostly heavy with coal. In fact, many of those guys today are utilities that are almost equally as balanced with renewables, right? Which is over 25 years, which has been kind of an amazing guidepost that they’ve been on.

But basically, when we were first starting this, we always felt like environmentalists had the advantage, right? Environmentalists could put out studies, they could put out reports. They could say what they wanted. They were always willing to be quoted. And a lot of times, industry clients were afraid to talk to the press. They were afraid of reporters. They just didn’t want their views. They thought it was better for them to just, you know, not say anything, right?

And so over the years, my colleague and I, Scott Segal, who you know well as an industry expert, and others who we brought on, were able to convince a few folks that we needed to get in the game. Not to send out press releases that sounded exactly like press releases that were self-serving and certainly would never be published by a mainstream journalist, but to try and level the playing field in a story so that you heard the views of industry, because, you know, there is a second side to the story, and not necessarily one that environmentalists are always gonna agree on.

But there is an energy interest, there is a cost interest, there is a supply interest, there is a technology interest, right? All of these pieces oftentimes get left out in a very narrow view that many environmentalists looked at when they talked about these things and they promoted. So our goal was to get into the game, to be a resource, to provide good information to people, be clear about who was saying it, right?

And I think what we’ve done over the years is we’ve maintained a reputation as somebody who, as you said, is helpful, somebody who is quick and able to respond with good experts and valuable information, and reporters over the years have grabbed onto that.

David Roberts: Yeah, I’m curious if it was always kind of the founding, if it was always your strategy from the beginning, because, you know, mostly if I just described to a random third party like, “Oh, he’s a media guy who works for, you know, the industry.” They think of someone who’s aggressively pushing a message, but most of what you do is just help. Most of what you do is just connect people to sources, send reports out, give quotes. Mostly you’re just being helpful and you’re not really pushing your perspective, and I wonder if did you always have an instinct that would work better?

Frank Maisano: Well, you know, again, I felt like the things that I looked at what was happening with industry spokespeople before, right? And we were looking, Scott on the legislative and lobbying side and me on the public relations side, we kinda came together and said, “There’s gotta be a better way for us to influence this discussion,” right, to get these points in. And I guess my personality kinda fits into the MO that you were talking about, which, you know, I don’t wanna go out there and bang the drum and hit people over the head with stuff.

What I wanted to do is be, develop a reputation as somebody who they could rely on, right? Somebody who was valuable, somebody who they could have a beer with, right? And it’s funny because Bruce Nilles and I always at these SEJ events, and, you know, and environmentalists and Joel Finkelstein and all these guys who are titans of the environmental community media shops, that I always found purchase with these guys when we were at these events and where we were standing outside EPA, you know, waiting for reporters to come out, and I always wanted to be the nicest guy I could be because they always wanted to not like me, right? It’s very hard to not like a guy who is nice, is affable, is willing to share a joke, and is a very normal person, right? And just happens to, you know, represent the natural gas industry or a pipeline or something like that, right?

So for me, the value was common friendship. For me, the value was being a nice guy. For me, the value was trying to figure out a way to beyond that, level the playing field in stories so that at least the industry perspective was understood, and not even necessarily quoted, but understood and represented where possible.

David Roberts: You gotta turn the Rage Against the Machine down.

Frank Maisano: Yeah. There you go. It’s funny, that’s another thing, Dave, that people don’t know about me. I’m a huge fan of Rage Against the Machine, which is kind of the opposite of what Rage Against the Machine stands for, so don’t tell Tom Morello.

David Roberts: I know. I’m sure Tom Morello would find this highly ironic and amusing that you’re a huge fan.

Frank Maisano: Yes, it is an irony. In fact, we saw the last show on their last tour in New York City, of all things, and I took my kids.

David Roberts: I like following your musical adventures.

Frank Maisano: Yes, we tend to do some fun stuff. That’s the other thing, Dave. With the newsletter, right, I started reaching out and providing information to people through the newsletter, and then I tried to make it personal, right? I tried to have a good time with it. I tried to put a regular face on it. And so whether it was in person or whether it was through the newsletter, I was just trying to show people that the industry guys were a regular guy, and it really kinda changed the dynamic about how they were perceived and gave us a chance to get in the game, and that was really the point of it.

David Roberts: After that, Cole Ashman, founder and CEO of Pila Energy, which makes small plug-in batteries for the home.

When I look out to the future, I see, like, there are already some sort of high-end stoves that have batteries built in now. Carrier is talking about building batteries into their AC units. You know, as batteries get cheaper, as battery cells get cheaper, I could sort of envision batteries just kind of being built into everything, including, like, new homes that are built or new apartment buildings, new appliances, you know. Do you worry that, like, a separate battery product is, in the fullness of time, gonna get squeezed out by just sort of, like, all these other built-in batteries becoming ubiquitous and battery storage basically becoming sort of, like, taken for granted and everywhere?

Cole Ashman: I share that conviction. That will be the future in 10 years.

David Roberts: Mm-hmm.

Cole Ashman: And I think if this is successful, the quote-unquote battery becomes much less visible as a category. You know-

David Roberts: Right.

Cole Ashman: storage will end up inside appliances and-

David Roberts: Right.

Cole Ashman: yeah, attached to HVAC and in cars and electrical equipment, and scattered throughout the building because it gets cheap enough that you stop, you know, asking, “Do we want to buy a battery?” But the hard question there is how do all of those things behave as one system, and can you count on them like grid infrastructure? You know, the grand vision of Pila is certainly not we want to go sell standalone batteries. But having built products in this space for a while, we tend to be pretty pragmatic and we think we have our finger on the pulse of, you know, what the moment demands. And in this moment, we are at the Roku, the Fire Stick stage of smart TVs.

David Roberts: That’s a good analogy. And, but, like, you theoretically could pivot. You could be a supplier to, like, a refrigerator manufacturer for built-in batteries or something like that. Like, you could do other things than a standalone battery.

Cole Ashman: Absolutely. The core technology is kind of infinitely composable into these different shapes and sizes.

David Roberts: Mm-hmm.

Cole Ashman: And the hard part is, you know, the power electronics, the coordination, and the software layer that kind of wraps them, keeps the whole building coordinated locally, and can connect that coordinated building-level asset upwards towards the grid while balancing occupant needs, appliance needs, and requests from grid operators. That’s the hard problem. The hard problem is coordination. That’s what we’re most focused on. We decided to build the first version of that platform in this way because it allows us to go, frankly, faster-

David Roberts: Right.

Cole Ashman: than, most other folks. You know, if we had put a battery in a fridge, we’d have probably a pretty expensive fridge that-

David Roberts: Yeah.

Cole Ashman: you know, worked for some folks and not for all.

David Roberts: The stove with the battery is a very high-end stove, let’s just say.

Cole Ashman: They’re very nice, too. Yeah, they’re super nice. I am big fans of what the Sams are building. And, you know, I think we need more of this from all angles.

David Roberts: Speaking of speed, like, do you think, are you willing to sort of predict that these sort of smaller edge batteries are going to race ahead of full-scale home batteries? Like, do you think you’re gonna deploy a lot faster, get a lot more batteries into a lot more homes and apartments? Like, that’s kind of the premise, right? I mean, that’s sort of the premise of the whole thing.

Cole Ashman: That’s the bet. And it’s not just faster, but further, you know, into more of the built environment, the condos, the renters, the multifamily, the commercial spaces, for which a big battery in your yard, you know, designed for your yard is probably not the right architecture.

David Roberts: Mm-hmm.

Cole Ashman: So I think we do believe that, we’re, that this is a way to go faster, and it is not only faster, but in many cases, like we discussed, it’s a lower landed cost. And in taking this distributed approach, we have higher fidelity data which feeds into better control.

So I, it’s not just about cheaper, smaller, it’s actually about kind of recognizing that the most interesting parts of the distribution grid are where the loads connected to it exist. And by having that understanding, you can actually do a better job shaping things. Here’s one example. If you’re living alongside the HVAC system or the refrigerator, you know, and you’ve got a, you know, small 1.6 kilowatt hour battery, but you also have awareness of internal temperature in the home, inside the fridge, you can play with power modulation to make that 1.6 kilowatt hours go further.

You know because what is a fridge if not a thermal battery? You can’t do that unless you’ve got that really, you know, close relationship with the appliance and the load. So maybe a little bit of a forward-looking hint at some of the interesting controls that we’re building.

David Roberts: And to close it all out, Luke Winston-Almanzar, CEO of Reservoir, which makes a heat pump water heater with a computer in it.

I wanna sorta go through the sort of critiques of typical heat pump water heaters, aside from just being expensive, which we’ll get to later.

I think the standard critiques is that they’re really big, they’re really complicated to install, and they’re really slow to heat water, which means in practice, most of them today have electric resistance backup, and my understanding is that in most conventional heat pump hot water heaters today, that backup is doing, like, 30 percent of the work. So you’re getting, like, a third of a electric resistance water heater anyway, even if you buy one with a heat pump.

So let’s go through those and talk about how you have kind of addressed or solved those problems. Starting with the size, you have wrestled this thing down to not that much bigger than a conventional water heater. I think it’s a 50-gallon tank. Talk about how you shrunk it down without losing performance.

Luke Winston-Almanzar: Yeah. I’ll kinda go down, like, a little bit of the thread you’re talking about, like some of the trade-offs with just a typical heat pump. And so I think the great thing about a heat pump is it’s insanely efficient, right? And so we wanted to take that, but if you take a typical heat pump water heater, like with a heat pump on a 50-gallon tank, that heat pump will take five to six hours to heat up that tank.

And so if you have a traditional, like, algorithm of heating the water on that, where it’s like you have a big draw pattern, then the typical water heater’s like, “Oh, geez, I gotta heat that back up again,” it then goes to the electric resistance elements, which are fast. But I guess the way we look at it is you can get anywhere walking on time as long as you leave on time. And so what Reservoir does, it spends the first month in your house, like, learning your behavior, right? So it learns that David’s an early riser and you shower at 6:00 in the morning.

David Roberts: It’s definitely not gonna learn that, Luke.

Luke Winston-Almanzar: Okay. So it learns that David is a midday shower. You shower at noon every day, and all of us are jealous of you. But then it starts heating the water at, call it 6:00 in the morning, since you shower at 12 noon. And so it has plenty of time to do that, and it can anticipate that. And then when you take your shower, it doesn’t freak out that it needs to be ready for the next one because it generally knows your behavior. And so in this way, we can optimize the efficiency of the heat pump because we can just use it more, because we know when you shower and things like that.

And so what we saw, like, a lot of people doing with typical generic heat pump water heaters was they, for like a family of four like mine, they were oversizing the heat pump water heater. So instead of getting a 50-gallon heat pump water heater, they’d get an 80-gallon heat pump water heater, and that’s so they can either use the heat pump more or so that they can be ready for Thanksgiving and things like that. And so on Thanksgiving, you have a big tank, which is nice when you have your family over. But the rest of the year, you have a tank that’s just way too big, and you have standby losses, and you have this tank of water just sitting there.

We decided to add a fully onboard computer that can learn your behavior as I mentioned, and so we can have a smaller tank. We can give you higher efficiency, but then you don’t run out of hot water. You don’t have to worry about that kinda thing. And then we built in what we call party mode into the system, so we can get 150 gallons out of a 50-gallon tank for Thanksgiving, for when you have family and friends over. So party mode is not the most efficient piece of the system, but we think it’s okay to be inefficient on a couple days of the year and be more efficient the rest of the year.

David Roberts: Right, and this is where you’re superheating the water and then combining it with basically just tap water to get the right temperature. So you have 50 gallons of superheated water, which translates to whatever, 150 gallons of typical hot water.

Luke Winston-Almanzar: Yeah. There’s a little bit more that goes on there, but yeah. We have a safety mechanism called a mixing valve in there that actually prevents the super hot water from getting to your faucet, but then you mix it with colder water and you effectively have more. We also can dynamically manage the backup elements so that we can top up more precisely than anybody else.

But there is one other aspect of the system that’s super important. If you wanna do this kind of thing, you’re effectively storing more heat in the tank. When you raise the temperature of the tank, in a typical water heater, you would actually end up accelerating corrosion. So you actually, like, would burn out the tank faster, and we’ll get to the analogies of batteries in a little bit.

David Roberts: Right. ’Cause extremely hot water is corrosive to all the elements in there.

Luke Winston-Almanzar: Yeah. So if you’re like 150-degree water is much more corrosive than 120-degree water. But we have what’s called an electric anode rod built into the system. It’s like technology from the maritime industry, oil and gas. And instead of having a sacrificial anode rod, our system can actually prevent corrosion in the system, which means we can do a lot more things with heat than most people out there.

David Roberts: But this party mode, that’s something that I, as the homeowner, would need to invoke on purpose. I would tell the thing somehow that a party is on the way, right?

Luke Winston-Almanzar: Yeah, you would tell people. So what it does on a normal basis is it learns your behavior, and it can be more extreme or less extreme. You can give it some feedback. “I wanna prioritize not running out of hot water,” or, “I wanna prioritize efficiency.” But it doesn’t know when your in-laws are gonna show up, so you do have to tell it, yeah. But you can schedule that so it turns off when they leave.

David Roberts: All right. That was September. Thanks everybody, as always, for listening, and I will see you in October.