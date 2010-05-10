Volts
The 5 coolest trends in urbanism ... in Europe
A guest essay from architect and urbanist Mike Eliason on the coolest trends in European cities, where they are converting brownfields to ecodistricts,…
David Roberts
Jun 16
16
8
Long-duration storage can help clean up the electricity grid, but only if it's super cheap
A new study models what kind of performance will be necessary for long-duration energy storage (LDES) to make a real difference to a clean grid. The re…
David Roberts
Jun 9
11
18
Volts podcast: Adam Jentleson on the filibuster, Manchin, and whether Democratic leadership…
A former Senate aide and current Senate critic talks about the current stand-off, what it would take to move Manchin, and whether Schumer is trying har…
David Roberts
Jun 4
10
4
Discussion thread: tell me your home renovation story
Howdy! Content here is going to be a little light this week, as my family of four is busy clearing out (most of) our house and moving into a ren…
David Roberts
Jun 2
19
32
Rooftop solar and home batteries make a clean grid vastly more affordable
Distributed energy has often been seen as a more expensive alternative to utility-scale power plants, but new modeling reveals that it is actually a vi…
David Roberts
May 28
27
14
Volts podcast: Will Wilkinson on libertarianism, pluralism, and America's political crisis
Two white bearded ex-libertarians, talkin'.
David Roberts
May 26
12
4
Volts podcast: Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich on the promise of electrification
The head of America's biggest residential solar company discusses her new deal with Ford, the "soft costs" that make US residential solar so expensive,…
David Roberts
May 21
7
4
Battery Week: everything in one place
All the pods and pieces on lithium-ion batteries -- including a giant megapod -- gathered here for your nerdy pleasure.
David Roberts
May 19
3
3
Volts podcast: battery analyst Chloe Holzinger on the possible futures for lithium-ion
A wide-ranging conversation on batteries, materials, and innovations.
David Roberts
May 17
8
3
Battery week: competitors to lithium-ion batteries in the grid storage market
Lithium-ion batteries have the electric vehicle market pretty well locked up. But what about grid storage? Can competitors get a foothold there? (If yo…
David Roberts
May 14
10
14
Oops! Everyone please enjoy this podcast
I sent it out to paid subscribers only. My bad! Anyone can listen.
David Roberts
May 10
10
Volts podcast: Washington Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon on the Evergreen State's excellent new climat…
I talked with the state's favorite millennial legislator about the challenges of getting climate policy done, and what's next.
David Roberts
May 10
8
8
