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October 2026

The (climate) case against (AI) data centers
A conversation with Ketan Joshi.
  David Roberts
1:13:12
The PAC taking out clean energy opponents
A conversation with Tom Matzzie of the Invest in Tomorrow Coalition.
  David Roberts
1:06:42
Building our piece of the electric stack
A conversation with Sam D’Amico of Impulse.
  David Roberts
1:05:00
Can distributed energy work around American utilities?
A conversation with Nick Chaset of Octopus US (and Uplight).
  David Roberts
1:01:11
What’s up with Denmark?
A conversation with Kristian Jensen of Green Power Denmark.
  David Roberts
1:02:02
Checking back in with Greenlight America
A conversation with Matt Traldi.
  David Roberts
1:05:38
Volts community thread #31: Postcard from Denmark
Open to all free & paid subscribers.
  David Roberts and Nate
What’s up with the new federal permitting reform bill?
A conversation with Daniel Palken of Arnold Ventures.
  David Roberts
2:19:37
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