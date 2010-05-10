Volts
A guest essay from architect and urbanist Mike Eliason on the coolest trends in European cities, where they are converting brownfields to ecodistricts,…
David Roberts
Jun 16Comment 8Share
Long-duration storage can help clean up the electricity grid, but only if it's super cheapA new study models what kind of performance will be necessary for long-duration energy storage (LDES) to make a real difference to a clean grid. The re…
David Roberts
Jun 9Comment 18Share
Volts podcast: Adam Jentleson on the filibuster, Manchin, and whether Democratic leadership…A former Senate aide and current Senate critic talks about the current stand-off, what it would take to move Manchin, and whether Schumer is trying har…
David Roberts
Jun 4Comment 4Share
Discussion thread: tell me your home renovation storyHowdy! Content here is going to be a little light this week, as my family of four is busy clearing out (most of) our house and moving into a ren…
David Roberts
Jun 2Comment 32Share
Rooftop solar and home batteries make a clean grid vastly more affordableDistributed energy has often been seen as a more expensive alternative to utility-scale power plants, but new modeling reveals that it is actually a vi…
David Roberts
May 28Comment 14Share
Volts podcast: Will Wilkinson on libertarianism, pluralism, and America's political crisisTwo white bearded ex-libertarians, talkin'.
David Roberts
May 26Comment 4Share
Volts podcast: Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich on the promise of electrificationThe head of America's biggest residential solar company discusses her new deal with Ford, the "soft costs" that make US residential solar so expensive,…
David Roberts
May 21Comment 4Share
Battery Week: everything in one placeAll the pods and pieces on lithium-ion batteries -- including a giant megapod -- gathered here for your nerdy pleasure.
David Roberts
May 19Comment 3Share
Volts podcast: battery analyst Chloe Holzinger on the possible futures for lithium-ionA wide-ranging conversation on batteries, materials, and innovations.
David Roberts
May 17Comment 3Share
Battery week: competitors to lithium-ion batteries in the grid storage marketLithium-ion batteries have the electric vehicle market pretty well locked up. But what about grid storage? Can competitors get a foothold there? (If yo…
David Roberts
May 14Comment 14Share
David Roberts
May 10CommentShare
Volts podcast: Washington Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon on the Evergreen State's excellent new climat…I talked with the state's favorite millennial legislator about the challenges of getting climate policy done, and what's next.
David Roberts
May 10Comment 8Share
