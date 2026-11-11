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The federal permitting bill has been updated. What changed?
A(nother) conversation with Daniel Palken.
13 hrs ago
•
David Roberts
32
7
13
1:57:28
So, how about those midterm elections?
A conversation with Caroline Spears of Climate Cabinet.
Nov 9
•
David Roberts
26
5
9
1:24:13
Best of October 2026
Highlights from the eight conversations released last month.
Nov 6
•
David Roberts
19
5
47:33
The transformative potential of solid-state transformers
A conversation with Raghu Belur of Enphase.
Nov 4
•
David Roberts
39
16
14
1:30:23
October 2026
The (climate) case against (AI) data centers
A conversation with Ketan Joshi.
Oct 30
•
David Roberts
49
20
9
1:13:12
The PAC taking out clean energy opponents
A conversation with Tom Matzzie of the Invest in Tomorrow Coalition.
Oct 28
•
David Roberts
38
6
8
1:06:42
Building our piece of the electric stack
A conversation with Sam D’Amico of Impulse.
Oct 23
•
David Roberts
43
14
9
1:05:00
Can distributed energy work around American utilities?
A conversation with Nick Chaset of Octopus US (and Uplight).
Oct 21
•
David Roberts
48
7
9
1:01:11
What’s up with Denmark?
A conversation with Kristian Jensen of Green Power Denmark.
Oct 16
•
David Roberts
57
12
13
1:02:02
Checking back in with Greenlight America
A conversation with Matt Traldi.
Oct 14
•
David Roberts
41
4
10
1:05:38
Volts community thread #31: Postcard from Denmark
Open to all free & paid subscribers.
Oct 12
•
David Roberts
and
Nate
61
23
7
What’s up with the new federal permitting reform bill?
A conversation with Daniel Palken of Arnold Ventures.
Oct 9
•
David Roberts
69
21
20
2:19:37
© 2026 David Roberts
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