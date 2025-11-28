Volts

What's going on in electricity world?
What's going on in electricity world?

A conversation with myself.
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
Nov 28, 2025
With load growth projections all over the map and politicians zeroing in on high electricity prices, I take a step back in this audio essay to ask how we should build the grid in the face of massive uncertainty. The answer lies in modular, distributed technologies that strengthen the system regardless of whether the AI bubble eventually bursts.

