David’s Notes:

1. Paid subscribers have been asking how to receive mailbag episodes in their podcast feed. It’s easy! Open up a mailbag episode while signed into Substack, look to the right side, and click one of the LISTEN ON links. This action adds a private RSS feed to your podcast player. Most of you listen via Apple Podcasts, so this will be point and shoot. Others will have to manually add a RSS feed link to their podcast player, which is easy too. Spotify listeners will have to wait a few weeks — they’re just about to add this option.

2. Lots of questions on demand-side lately, especially concerning AI.

Peter W:

I wonder why no one ever questions why AI electricity generation requirements are taken as a given. It feels like we're being manipulated yet again by Silicon Valley for the benefit of its billionaire class.

Kathy T:

Last Thursday's Washington Post article on electric utility demand growth related to data mining and AI really surprised me - I wasn't thinking the impact was expected to be so large (and maybe it won't be). Anyway, might you do a podcast on demand forecasts one of these days? And isn't there a local WA state angle - some prior smelter load that transformed into crypto currency load?

I’ve been thinking a lot about how to cover this — and the general rise in electricity demand — but in the meantime I highly recommend this episode of the Heatmap podcast, with Jonathan Koomey, an expert who is skeptical of the AI-demand hype.

3. ⭐ You know how every podcast asks you to leave a review on the podcast platform of your choice, preferably Apple? That’s because reviews really do help. I don't have an advertising or marketing budget — the only way Volts grows is through word of mouth. So write a review somewhere, click 5 stars, or just tell a friend about it! Please and thank you.

4. ✅ Community comments of the month: A fun exchange between Will M and Mark N, talking about railroads as a potential DER opportunity:

Will: Railroads can be a major DER component. North America has upwards of 25K diesel-electric locomotives which run about 4K horsepower each. In the near future idle pure-electric locos (having battery power in addition to using conventional 'catenary' wire) connected to the grid could offer gigawatts of battery capacity. Also, the U.S. rail right of way of ~140K miles can host HVDC lines using the decades-old model of their hosting fiber optic lines. The Rail Electrification Coalition is uniting the literally parallel rail and transmission industries. Mark: If it was anyone other than the RRs, I would be way more optimistic about this idea. I regularly have to coordinate with them for work (DOT) and it's like they're operating on another planet. I'm lucky if I get a call back, and if a project involves their RoW you may as well cancel it or assume it's delayed 5 years minimum. All that said, it could be really awesome! Here in the PNW, a lot of rail runs through areas with abundant cheap hydro, wind, and solar electrons waiting to move freight/people.

5. All sorts of battery chemistries have floated across my radar in the last two or three years, from iron-air to sodium-ion to lithium-sulfur to zinc-whatever to flow batteries to 100-hour batteries to thermal batteries. What sorts of batteries would you like to hear more about? Which ones do you think have a chance of carving out a niche alongside the lithium-ion behemoth?