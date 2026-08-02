Best of July 2026

Volts published eight conversations in July — with two Minnesota utility regulators, a Spokane city council member, a Hawaii state senator, a co-founder of a battery materials company, and more — which is a lot for anyone to listen to. In case you couldn’t catch them all, we’ve rounded up the highlights into a single hour, so you can hear what you misse…
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