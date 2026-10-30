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The (climate) case against (AI) data centers
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The (climate) case against (AI) data centers

A conversation with Ketan Joshi.
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David Roberts
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Volts guests have argued that data centers can be good for the grid if they’re built right. Here I hear the case against, from Ketan Joshi, a former wind-industry analyst who now tracks Big Tech’s climate claims. He sees data centers as the wrong kind of demand growth: lumpy, concentrated, unwanted by neighbors, and largely met with gas. Underneath it a…

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