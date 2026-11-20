When people push for better data centers, they picture hyperscalers — Amazon, say, or Meta. But the company that buys the land, lines up the power, and deals with the county commission is often a developer nobody’s heard of. So who can actually deliver on sustainability? Who can be held to it? I talk with Charley Daitch and JD Lambert of Rowan, a self-described sustainable developer, about what developers control, what they leave to tenants and utilities, and whether the industry’s promises belong in law.

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When people think of data centers, they generally imagine the big tech companies like Google, Meta, and Amazon building them. But the fact is, most of those facilities are built by companies you’ve never heard of, developers who do the work of finding the land, lining up the power, dealing with the county commission, and constructing the shell. They rent those shells out to tech companies.

It’s the developers that most often face the local fights over noise, water, power bills, and tax breaks. So it’s worth asking, in terms of sustainability, what a developer can control, and what it can’t.

Charley Daitch and JD Lambert

Rowan Digital Infrastructure is one of the bigger players in that layer — it has roughly two gigawatts under construction in Maryland, Texas, and Oregon. It markets itself as the sustainable, community-first developer. It recently put out a “community guarantee” with pledges on transparency, water, and ratepayer costs.

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But pledges are only pledges. I’m curious which of these commitments a developer can actually keep, given that the tenant often controls things like backup generation and load behavior, and what penalties, if any, there are for failing to do so.

So I’m talking today with Rowan’s CEO, Charley Daitch, who came over from running energy and water strategy at AWS, and JD Lambert, Rowan’s director of sustainable practices. We’re going to get into Texas, Maryland, water, and what towns ought to be demanding before they say yes. Let’s do this.

Chapters

00:00 – Introduction

02:12 – What a data center developer does

05:15 – Why the developer layer exists

10:13 – Rowan’s sustainability buckets

13:54 – Embodied carbon and life cycle assessments

17:34 – Cutting carbon in concrete

20:05 – Proof, LEED, BREEAM, and mass timber

24:09 – Is clean power “solved”?

29:21 – RECs, hourly matching, and stuck renewables

33:37 – Diesel backup and bridge gas

37:50 – Water use and the Cinco aquifer offset

42:48 – Temple’s water infrastructure investment

45:37 – Who pays for grid upgrades

49:06 – Why Rowan welcomed Abbott’s pause

51:01 – What counties should demand, and whether it belongs in law

59:16 – The backlash against data centers

Resources

People & Organizations

Company & Industry News

Reports & Filings Discussed

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Transcript

David Roberts: All right, let’s do this. With no further ado, Charley Daitch, JD Lambert, welcome to Volts. Thank you so much for coming.

Charley Daitch: Thanks for having us, David.

JD Lambert: Thanks for having us.

David Roberts: All right. So Charley, let’s start with you just as a little background here. As I said, I think most people imagine the tech companies that are doing the AI, that are doing the computing, they sort of imagine them building the data centers, but that’s not really how it works. So maybe just explain: what does a developer do? What does Rowan do? Which parts of a data center campus do you build and own and run versus what the tenant owns and runs, and who’s responsible for what?

Charley Daitch: Yeah. There’s no one model, David, but let me speak to it generally, and then we can speak to where some of the nuances are as well. So the way that Rowan creates value for our customers is that we go out and we find where is there power available on the electric grid, where is there land and communities that are gonna be receptive, and also, you know, how will this site ultimately fit into the broader compute architecture of our hyperscale customers? We buy that land, we bring it through entitlements, we work with utility providers, we work really closely with communities to make sure that our development fits within their plans as well.

And then ultimately, when we’re somewhere in the 18 to 20 months away from being able to energize the site, we lease the site to a customer and construct it on their behalf, and then, like you said, they rent out the capacity in that site. Now, where some of the nuances lie in that is that for some customers, we just do the shell, as you mentioned, so we’re responsible for land, power interconnection, substation, and the building itself.

In other sites and for other customers, we go all the way through and we build the mechanical systems, the cooling systems, which of course impacts the efficiency of the building. And so sort of where you draw that scope is different customer by customer, and even when you look across some of our peers, some of them are more sort of absolutist about, “We always go to here.” Rowan, the sort of hallmark of how we develop is we’re pretty flexible, meet customers where they’re at, and we’ll sort of gear our scope delineation based on what our customers really need.

David Roberts: Is it fair to say that the customers bring the servers, though? You don’t build the compute equipment. That’s always on their side of the line.

Charley Daitch: That’s correct, yeah. Servers, racks, IT equipment always comes from our customers.

David Roberts: And so this is a question we’re gonna get back to later, but also in terms of powering, in terms of power backup, what’s backing up their power? Is that the customer’s responsibility? I mean, you provide the grid connection, but in terms of backup power, what’s your relationship to them?

Charley Daitch: It’s always our responsibility when we think about we’re bringing this infrastructure to communities, and we’re responsible for making these projects work broadly. In terms of who actually is required to determine how many generators are gonna be on site, somewhere between 0 and 100 percent backup, and there’s options in between that, and is responsible for the air permit and operations of those generators, that can vary site to site. But Rowan has both in our portfolio, so we have sites where we operate emergency backup, and we have sites where customers do as well.

David Roberts: Just out of curiosity, ’cause I think listeners might be wondering: why does this developer layer exist? Is it just that the tech companies don’t wanna take on the complexity of doing all this?

Charley Daitch: Yeah. Maybe, David, it would help just with a little bit of context for how Rowan plays in this space. What is our lane in this industry? And then we can answer that question of why does this layer exist, can companies do this themselves, do they do it themselves? So most of our peers come from land logistics development.

So think of developers that were putting together manufacturing, logistics centers, et cetera, and they sort of said, “Hey, you know, instead of developing this into a warehouse or manufacturing, we could develop this into a data center.” So they sort of come from land development world. There’s another set of our peers that kinda come from co-location world. So co-locations have been around a long time, longer than the hyperscalers.

Those are data centers where people rent out one to two to 10 server spaces at a time, and customers roll in their racks. And those people figured out, hey, instead of renting, having 100 contracts for a megawatt, we could just do 100-megawatt deal with a hyperscaler. Rowan is really one of the first developers where our leadership team, including myself, and beyond the leadership team, people throughout the company, we came from the hyperscalers.

So we grew up in AWS, in Meta, in Google. And so we bring this view of the world in terms of how we develop with communities, how do we work with utilities, but not just utilities, the whole grid ecosystem. How do we think about sustainability? We bring the lens of our hyperscale customers as opposed to people that come from land and logistics and are trying to catch up with what it means to develop at this scale.

So we’ve got a bit of a different view. But in terms of the core value proposition, what developers bring is a shorter lead time to capacity. So of the hyperscalers, there’s a set that really leans on self-build and have really robust self-build programs, which means they build their own data centers. And there’s a set that sort of leans away from that and really focuses on working with developers. All of them work with developers in some capacity, and that’s because if you go out and greenfield a site, it’s gonna take you three, four, in some markets five years, where Rowan does a lot of that work early at risk before we have a customer, and then when we bring a site to a customer, we have a much shorter lead time from signing a lease to capacity. So that’s one key value proposition, is customers are managing demand uncertainty, and in order to bring compute supply to that demand uncertainty, you need solutions that have different lead times, and our lead times are always shorter than their self-build programs.

I think the other model, and this goes back to the context of really understanding our customers, when you think about the AWS, Google, Microsoft, Metas, they are looking for activities that are globally scalable. Snowflakes are an anathema to these companies, right? They wanna be able to do something a thousand times over in the exact same way.

And so if I’m a hyperscaler, once I have a building and a design I like, I can roll in my racks and set up my network the same way anywhere in the world. But when it comes to how do you navigate community concerns around water in Temple, Texas...

David Roberts: Communities are snowflakes.

Charley Daitch: Yeah. How is the grid operator and utility different in Frederick, Maryland, which is 20 miles north of Ashburn, than in Ashburn, Virginia? It’s very different. And so those are sort of situations where we can bring to our customers is a delivered product that looks like any other data center they’re gonna roll their racks into anywhere in the world, and we can deal with the uniqueness of community concerns, what does a really good sustainable water program look like in this specific community, et cetera. So that’s sort of giving them something that’s infinitely scalable while we manage the complications and intricacies of the specific county utility grid, et cetera.

David Roberts: So the, for the communities where you’re siting, if the community wants to know who am I dealing with, who am I holding responsible, who am I making requests of, et cetera, it’s mostly you. It’s mostly the developer.

Charley Daitch: Correct.

David Roberts: That’ll be the water stuff, the noise stuff, the land, whatever, on and on. Most of that is dealing with you and not the tenant, basically.

Charley Daitch: Correct. And even things that are the tenants, and this happens, right? We hand over the site to a tenant, and then they’re delivering racks that are coming in a truck every 20 minutes, and that truck traffic is clogging up the roads when school buses are running. The county calls us, and we communicate with our tenant. We get a plan in place that day to make sure that the school buses aren’t clogged the next day, right?

So a big part of earning and establishing trust is just showing up and delivering. And so at Rowan, we’re never gonna pass the buck and say, “Hey, those are our tenant’s trucks. Sorry. There’s nothing we can do here,” or, “Here’s a number to call them.” We’re always forward-leaning on solving these problems.

David Roberts: Well, I wanna get into that aspect of it a little bit more, but JD, I just wanna ask you, so you’re marketing yourself as a sustainable developer, and so then let’s just talk about what pieces are under your control, basically, versus under the tenant’s control. When you talk about sustainability, what are the kind of buckets you think about? Say you’re going to a brand-new site, what are the sustainability buckets, and then where does your sort of responsibility end and the tenant take over stuff that becomes sort of beyond your direct control?

JD Lambert: I love this question, David, because I think there’s a lot of overlap between Rowan’s responsibilities and how we deliver our projects as a developer and our customers who have really high, ambitious sustainability goals as well. I thought it would be helpful if I step back a little bit and tell you a little bit about Rowan. So Rowan originated out of an Article 9 “dark green” fund. It’s a regulatory classification for sustainable investment out of the EU and UK, if you’re familiar with it.

And then having that responsibility to our corporate sponsors and then our customers and tenants with their corporate sustainability requirements. For us, it started to blend together: What can we do here? What do we need to be doing to show that we are a responsible developer? And I’m gonna go through a couple of things that we do and just touch on really quick. Embodied carbon, that’s the first thing. It’s the first carbon impact you have on a project.

David Roberts: We’re gonna talk about that on its own. We’re gonna get into that a little bit more in a second.

JD Lambert: And I’ll preface this: in my role as Director of Sustainable Practices, I partner very closely with our internal energy and water team, and these are engineers. They focus a lot on that energy supply. A great way to frame this in your mind, if you’re a visual person like me: my team and I focus on everything within the property boundary inward, and our energy and water team focuses on everything within the property boundary outward. It’s not like full stop, but gets you pretty close. There’s a lot of overlap, but just to frame it.

So embodied carbon of our buildings and our site. Energy, energy efficiency of our buildings. Water, water efficiency, water sourcing. Construction waste and energy used during construction. Site stewardship, so one of our projects is a brownfield. I can get into that as well. Reclamation projects. Community engagement is huge, and community engagement isn’t specific to data centers, but we’re doing it really well, and we’ve been doing it from the beginning. That’s how we’re gonna develop. And green finance, and those are just a couple of the things that we’re doing, but we’re doing it consistently.

And that’s the key thing, is that we’ve been doing it consistently from the beginning. Because sustainability is part of our ethos. It’s where we originated from, and so we’ve had a lot of these external benchmarks and things that we’re coordinating with, but we’ve made it our own, and we’ve been able to do so now with delivering our first data center projects this year, have some receipts to show what we say and then what we do, that we’re, you know, maintaining that integrity.

David Roberts: When you are choosing a tenant, have you or can you put any kind of sustainability or environmental requirements on that tenant as a condition of leasing? Is that a thing that happens?

JD Lambert: Another great question. It depends. In some ways, we’re able to incorporate just, you know, what we’re gonna do, what we’re going to be able to provide them. Being able to have that two-way data sharing piece is something that we’re still working on. But for the most part, we’re able to be aligned on the end results, especially when it comes to embodied carbon because of where we sit in their value chain.

David Roberts: Well, let’s talk about embodied carbon. So just for listeners who are not familiar with the term, this is sort of like the carbon represented by the materials, sort of the carbon emitted in the course of making the materials that go into the building and the site. So talk a little bit about how you think about embodied carbon and what control you have over it. I’ve been thinking about this. In some sense, low carbon concrete and low carbon building materials are still quite expensive in some cases. I’m just curious how big of a lever you have, how much access you have to those things that you need. How do you think about embodied carbon?

JD Lambert: Oof. I think about embodied carbon every day. Love this question. Okay. So globally, buildings are responsible for 40 percent of global carbon emissions. A third of that comes from what we call embodied carbon, and these are the emissions associated with the harvesting, manufacturing, transportation within that, you know, phase of a product’s life cycle.

David Roberts: As opposed to energy consumed in operations, et cetera.

JD Lambert: Yeah. We’re just talking about just that first: I get it from wherever I’m getting it from the earth, and then I’m transporting it, and then I’m in a plant. And all of our projects, every single project performs life cycle assessments in the design phase, so it helps drive the decisions we’re making in the design, as fast as that is.

And then it’s validated at the end of construction. So that means we’re getting the actual material quantities, actual product-specific EPDs, environmental product declarations, if that’s a new term for you, which are the nutrition labels for those products. And then we can begin to walk away with, you know, pretty good understanding of what the embodied carbon impacts are for that project, and we share that with our customers, with our tenants, who are very keen to understand what that ultimate value is.

And then for us, it gives us benchmarking to be able to continue to drive that down. You know, for just our projects, in Maryland, our first project, Bauxite I, we were able to get a 23 percent reduction in embodied carbon from the Carbon Leadership Forum’s 2021 baseline. I’m using static baseline for our LCAs so that I can compare multiple projects. We might adjust as that goes on, but for now, 2021 is that industry baseline. And by having that, I can compare my projects in Frederick, Maryland to Texas, to Oregon.

But we were able to achieve that 23 percent with little to no cost premium to the project. What we did was having those LCAs early in the design phase allowed us to go in at those, you know, GMPs, at those pricing exercises and understand, well, the DMV, the District of Maryland and Virginia, EPDs are pretty mature when it comes to the EPDs. That will change in different parts of the country, as we’ve learned.

David Roberts: Wait, so the EPDs, these nutrition labels, is that a national body that does that, or is it a local thing? Is it a state? Who issues those?

JD Lambert: It’s national. If you’re a manufacturer, let’s say, and we do this in some cases, working with local manufacturers, mom and pop shops, you can obtain an EPD for your product, whatever that is. And ranges in cost, but it’s something that you can work with a consultant to help you perform a life cycle assessment of your product, and you can walk away with your own EPD. A lot of the major manufacturers around the world, but this has really taken off in the US. I have found it harder to get some EPDs out of certain parts outside of the country, but luckily, we just build right now in the US, and it’s much more readily available to manufacturers in the US.

David Roberts: And we’re just talking about concrete, steel. These are the products in question?

JD Lambert: Yeah. So we move very fast, I should mention that if it hasn’t already been mentioned. In data center development, things move very, very quickly. But through our LCAs, we’ve been able to identify our top three material impact categories consistently are concrete, steel, and insulation. Concrete has the most levers, and it’s one of the most widely used materials in the world. So for us, the embodied carbon impacts in concrete... You know, there are folks who’ve worked in concrete their whole lives, like generational folks working in concrete.

David Roberts: There’s a whole new documentary out about concrete. I don’t know if you’re following this, but there’s a big concrete documentary that just came out. It’s...

JD Lambert: Oh, perfect. I haven’t... That’s right down my alley. Okay, great. So I’ll have to look at that. But yeah, so with concrete, we have the most levers, and there’s also probably the most EPDs, I wanna say, out for concrete because for every different project and every different strength, you have so many EPDs for these various projects. I like to equate concrete to building a cake.

First, you gotta work with your volumes. Where do you have major volumes of concrete? Can you reduce those volumes? Can you, instead of a thick mat slab, do a contour mat slab, like reducing the actual physical volumes of concrete? Once you’ve done that part, go into the mix designs themselves, and that’s like the cake batter. You know, what are you putting in the mix? And I’ll get into a fun thing that we’re trying out on some of our projects in a moment.

And then the cherry on top is CO2 injection and your carbon captures and those types of things. We don’t rely on reductions just from that. We do the hard work, the LCAs, the working with our structural engineers, working with the concrete suppliers, trying to drive that. So for example, I was mentioning with concrete, the cement accounts for 90 percent of the embodied carbon impacts in concrete, so a lot of the technologies that are out there to reduce cement content, so you’re looking at replacements like slag, fly ash, glass pozzolans.

On one of our projects in Frederick, Maryland, we just incorporated Prometheus Materials. They have this ProZERO microalgae cement replacement.

David Roberts: Naturally.

JD Lambert: It’s really cool. It was really neat. My favorite part of it is when you go up and look at these sidewalks, ’cause that’s where we were able to pour it realistically...

David Roberts: Can you see the algae?

JD Lambert: No. If you looked at the sidewalk and you were like, “Well, that sidewalk looks the same as that sidewalk,” it’s like, yeah, but that’s almost a 50 percent reduction in GWP.

David Roberts: In terms of those reductions, are you publishing... Could a concerned member of the public, if you’re proposing something in their community... see the baseline and the tool and what materials changed or what tonnage have changed? How much of this material is available to the public to see?

JD Lambert: We have some case studies, but I don’t know that we’ve published the actual LCAs, but I don’t know why we couldn’t. I think just making sure that we would have that available, you know, for scrutiny, but for...

David Roberts: Well, you know, yeah, this is sort of a theme here, but communities I think are quite suspicious these days about data center developers, and if you just come in saying, “We’re doing this and this and this,” but there’s no proof or documentation or whatever, there’s gonna be blowback.

Charley Daitch: JD, maybe you can talk about the validation we’ve done with other third parties as well to validate some of the claims around carbon reductions, et cetera.

David Roberts: Yeah, ’cause as I understand it, you’re pursuing LEED certification for some of these, and BREEAM, I guess, is the UK version of LEED. It now occurs to me that I should know what LEED stands for, but do you? Does anyone?

JD Lambert: Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

David Roberts: All right. Thank you. Thank you. And BREEAM, God knows what that stands for, but that’s the UK version.

JD Lambert: Yeah, I forgot the acronym, but...

David Roberts: But you don’t actually have those certifications yet, do you? It’s a...

JD Lambert: No, so we’re working through that. We’re on track for most of our projects, or the projects pursuing BREEAM are pursuing BREEAM Excellent, which is the third tier, third of four tiers in that rating system. And the rating systems are a great way for that validation, a third-party validation, because we have to be able to uphold to that level of scrutiny any embodied carbon reduction, you know, claims that we’re making. The LCAs are reviewed ultimately by those third parties.

And so in that way, because of our process in performing LCAs both in the design phase and validated through construction, we’re using actual material quantities, actual EPDs. You can see that as part of the shift in data collection. We actually get credit in LEED for providing the EPDs. So those become third-party validated. The EPDs themselves have a mechanism for third-party validation. They’re externally verified.

That would be one of the best ways that we have from a validation standpoint. But the certifications, like third-party building rating systems, are a great resource for developers like us especially because we’re doing so many things. How do you walk away as a consumer, as somebody who’s in the community, and understand what does good look like? And a rating system like that, especially LEED, which is more recognizable, more of a household name here, is something that we’re chasing LEED Gold on those projects, and we’re on track right now. It takes a while to gather all the documentation and all of that, so we hope to have an update early next year on where we stand for those projects.

David Roberts: Can I ask a quick nerdy side question, but just to... for my own purposes? There are some Microsoft data centers that are substituting mass timber for some of the steel and some of the concrete, and that is getting 35 percent, 65 percent drops in embodied carbon. Have you looked into mass timber at all? I have a slight mass timber fetish. I’d love to...

JD Lambert: Well, we are, and our Texas project, Cinco, we’re doing a mass timber structure. We swapped out metal for the mass timber on those projects, and I believe those are hitting at least a 30 percent. But it’s just an office building, it’s not the data center part. The data center part with mass timber, we’re getting into from an assessment and analysis standpoint because it takes more than just the swap because we also perform energy modeling and condensation risk analysis on all of our projects.

It’s a holistic approach, and that’s really important here when we’re trying to understand at a given site, in a given climate zone, with the performance, with, you know, all of these other requirements that we’re measuring against, that we can ensure that at the end of the day, it’s gonna meet the needs of our customer.

David Roberts: Well, just sort of a lead-in to my next question. I was looking at this Schneider Electric sort of model they have of impacts, and their sort of conclusion was that the building’s core and the shell are a relatively small portion of the total emissions possible from one of these things. They said that if you just keep the servers one year longer than their rated lifetime instead of replacing them, then that alone gets you a 16 percent drop, which is bigger than any, I think, single piece of embodied carbon. It seems like the big sustainability decisions belong to the tenant, which is server replacement cycles and power.

So maybe let’s go to you, Charley. I’m just curious about power. The sort of proposition to start with was we’re gonna offer land with renewable power attached. That is not, as far as I can tell, what is happening. All your sites today are running on the grid, on utility power, plus a little temporary gas at one of the sites. I’m curious what happened to that model and is clean power something you can actually build in to your projects, or does that just come down to the tenant and the utility making a deal between the two of them? Let’s just talk about the power question.

Charley Daitch: I’ll get to that in a moment, David. Before we leave the embodied carbon discussion, though, I think the point is fair that some of the biggest levers are around how you power the data center and how you extend or alternatively recycle server components, and those often lie with the tenant. But especially on power, you go look at the sustainability reports of Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, they have solved it in a way.

Now, have they solved it sufficiently, I think, is a really good topic to have. But from a GHGP reporting perspective, they have bought renewable energy against the megawatt hours they’re using in their portfolios. We have not solved embodied carbon. So I do think from that angle of there’s one question of how big is the lever, and then there’s another question of how effectively or cost effectively has it been solved.

So I think that’s where Scope 3 and embodied carbon becomes so important because it is this piece that is sort of the hardest, and Rowan’s been really forward-leaning on that.

David Roberts: Well, maybe I’m misunderstanding you, but what I see is data centers out there herding toward gas and gas projections the size of a small country coming online in the next 5 to 10 years. It doesn’t look like power, certainly not clean power, it doesn’t look solved to me at all. I see Google and Amazon abandoning their sustainability commitments and opting for gas because that’s what they can seem to get, and that’s the fastest thing to get, so that doesn’t look solved to me. The main thing the climate community is worried about is those GHG emissions of the power, and a lot of them are just building off grid gas or stumping and lobbying for more gas pipelines and more gas development.

So I guess I don’t know what you mean by power being solved. Do you have any control over that, which just seems like the most dire thing happening? What control do you as a developer have over that?

Charley Daitch: Right, David. So what we mean when we say that it’s been solved is certainly not that the grid is 100 percent carbon free. No one would claim that, of course, and there’s a lot of work to be done, and it’s being done to address that. But there are carbon-free options we can bring to the grid in a way that there are not carbon-free concrete options yet, and that’s the important work that’s going on.

So we’ve got solutions on the power grid to deliver carbon-free electrons. Now, are they fully deployed yet? No. But we don’t have that in Scope 3, and that’s why some of that innovative work we’re doing around bringing algae, et cetera, is so important ’cause we’re sort of proving out these technologies in the same way we were proving out solar and wind 20, 30 years ago.

In terms of what Rowan does, that’s a really good question. We’re fortunate to have, and sometimes challenged, but mostly fortunate to have customers with really ambitious sustainability goals. Their goals are ambitious, and then we can benchmark their progress and their actions against those goals, and I hear the criticism that you’ve brought to that on some of, you know, the announcements they’ve had around specific projects.

But they do have ambitious goals, and our objective is to fit within their stated goals. So on some of our sites, that might mean making sure that if they wanna bring their own energy supply portfolios, which include large amounts of renewable energy, that we’ve structured the market access with utilities to make sure that our customers can effectively serve those sites with their own renewable energy portfolios.

And on other sites, it might mean that where we’re responsible for power supply, it might mean that we’re going out to the market and finding renewable supply options to bring into those sites on our customer’s behalf. So there is distinction in the portfolio, some sites where we’re responsible for securing the power, other sites where customers want Rowan to work with utilities, grid regulators to make sure that we have market access, and we can flow through the renewables ultimately to the meter.

David Roberts: So if you’re connected to the grid and you say you’re consuming renewables, that is basically offsets you’re talking about or some version of RECs. I know you were into this in your previous job. Are you anywhere trying to work with a data center to offset hourly as opposed to just buying RECs for the years? Because, you know, I think Volts listeners are aware of this controversy. If you just net out your emissions for the year, buy a bunch of cheap RECs, you have an accounting victory, but you don’t really have much of a sustainability victory. Is anyone in your portfolio working to offset their hourly emissions?

Charley Daitch: Yeah. I mean, both AWS and Google have public goals. I should follow up and fact check if the other ones do as well around addressing that. One from Google, certainly from an hourly megawatt hour matching. AWS’s is more centered around looking at timestamping carbon emissions and thinking about that timestamped carbon emissions throughout the course of the year.

So those customers are certainly working on it and really focused on it. I do think your listeners will understand the difference between unbundled RECs, which are sort of, you’re right, a cheap way to make the accounting work, and then doing 15, 12-year PPAs, sometimes 20-year PPAs that get new wind and solar projects built. And for our customers, the lion’s share and vast majority of their clean energy that they bring are what we call bundled RECs, or effectively the long-term deals they did with those wind and solar projects. I spent a lot of my career putting the strategy together and then the execution of those projects as well.

So I think it’s totally fair to look at our hyperscale customers and hold them accountable to meet the goals they’ve set and push them to do better. I mean, we certainly do that as well. I also think we need to recognize that the investments they made have brought on tens and tens of gigawatts of wind and solar into this country that wouldn’t exist if they hadn’t made those commitments to those projects. There’s a bit of frustration that we’re not seeing the progress we would like to see, which, you know, I think is totally fair criticism.

In line with that, I think there also has to be a recognition for the work that has been done in the industry. And then Rowan’s job is to take that big macro trend and say, “Here’s what it means in Temple, Texas, or Frederick, Maryland,” right? “And here’s how we can play our role on this specific project,” which is a really fun angle ’cause then we get to sort of get into some of the nuances that you can lose when you’re talking about a, you know, multi-gigawatt global fleet if you’re one of our customers.

David Roberts: A reader brought up this question. It sort of stuck in my head. It seems like one of the things you could do on power is to... There’s a lot of, as you know, solar and wind projects that are stuck in interconnection queues waiting to be connected to the grid. This is a longtime difficult problem everybody’s wrestling with. It occurs to me that one thing a developer could do is go site near those and just offtake the power from them so they don’t have to get interconnection agreements.

In other words, it could help some of that wind and solar be deployed faster just by siting next to them. Is that a strategy? Is that on your mind at all? Trying to find ways of utilizing wind and solar that are otherwise stuck?

Charley Daitch: Yeah, very much, and we have spent a lot of time working with renewable developers on that exact problem. And even if you say, look, 90 percent of those projects are in locations that don’t work for reasons for data centers, there’s still 10 percent of them that do. One of the things that we’ll need to see to really make that work is some of the interconnection queue reform that is willing to look at integrated gen and load together.

The issue you have now is those are gen interconnection requests, and then ultimately, if you were to put a 300-megawatt data center next to a 300-megawatt solar project, now you have a load connect overnight. The grid may have plenty of capacity to serve that overnight. So from an engineering and technical perspective, it works. From a how the ISO evaluates interconnection applications, there’s some policy changes needed. The ISOs recognize that and are open to it, but it’s slower than expected, or slower than we’d like to see.

David Roberts: A phrase that comes up a lot in my work. On the Frederick campus, Amazon holds two permits for about 99 diesel generators each, and because they’ve sort of split the campus up and gotten different permits for different parts, they’re each coming in under the kind of air quality total law. But I’m just, again, returning to the question of, do you have any control over that? Do you talk to Amazon about whether to have diesel generators on site or whether there are alternative choices?

And then at the Temple site, you have some gas that you have brought on site, which you say is temporary, but how temporary? So why not talk with Amazon about trying to use batteries instead of diesel generators, for instance, on a site that you own and are running, like Frederick?

Charley Daitch: Yeah. So let me talk a little bit about the decisions Rowan’s made that’ll impact effectively how those generators are operated. So we chose that site in Frederick largely based on the power infrastructure that was already there. That site was previously an aluminum smelter. It had transmission lines coming in from four different directions. It gives us, one, it made it so we didn’t need to build new transmission lines in that community, which was really important to Frederick. They didn’t wanna see new transmission lines come in.

Also gave us the opportunity to remediate a previously used industrial site. But really importantly, as it relates to your question about diesel generators, the grid there is really reliable and robust. We’re at the nexus of multiple transmission lines coming in that are all redundant and dual-served, and so that’s a value proposition to our customers. From an emissions perspective, it means these diesel generators are gonna run very, very infrequently because we’ve put this on part of the grid where the reliability is quite high.

So that’s a decision and a control point we have. Ultimately, it’s our customer’s design decision, you know, whether they’re gonna put in one for one diesel backup, 10 percent diesel backup, or whatever their case may be. That’s a decision they’re gonna make within their own four walls. One thing we’ve done specifically in Frederick, and we weren’t required to do this by the county, but we were happy to work on it, was to make sure that diesel generators are filled with HVO or a biodiesel product to reduce the carbon emissions from that source, certainly for their initial fill. So we’ve worked with our customer to make sure that’s in place, and that’s their standard practice and policy too, wherever it is available.

David Roberts: What about the Temple site? What is the temporary natural gas power solution there, and how are you thinking about that?

Charley Daitch: So to be clear, we haven’t deployed a natural gas solution that’s gonna run 24/7, even as a bridge solution. But we are considering it, and many are across the industry, and it is a challenge. I mean, it’s a challenge from a sustainability perspective for sure, from a community perspective, and it’s one that everyone’s wrestling with and our customers included.

Here’s how we think about it at Rowan. So we think that the long-term benefits of being on the power grid from a cost perspective, from a reliability perspective, and certainly from a sustainability perspective are huge. And so we have not looked at any projects that are gonna be running long-term on natural gas plants. We haven’t signed any 10, 15, 20-year agreements with natural gas operators just because we think ultimately...

David Roberts: You mean off-grid natural gas. None of your projects are gonna use off-grid power at all, or just off-grid natural gas?

Charley Daitch: Are not gonna use off-grid natural gas for over the long run. So everything that we’re looking at is a short-term bridge, which means we have an agreement with the utility to provide utility interconnection to the site, and that if we use natural gas, we’re gonna use it to bridge it when our customers go online until that utility connection shows up. It’s a very different configuration than going to West Texas or another place and saying, “Hey, we have no plan to have a grid here. We’re just gonna build a natural gas power plant on site and do a 20-year agreement to have long-term natural gas.”

And frankly, a lot of our customers are aligned with that philosophy as well, which is, hey, the long-term reliability, sustainability, and cost benefits of being on the grid are really important. We always wanna see a grid connection, and if we’re gonna look at natural gas, we’re gonna look at it in the context of short-term, say, one to three-year bridge until that utility connection is there.

David Roberts: Okay. Let’s talk a little bit about water. This is a big question, JD. There’s a lot of weird information and misinformation circulating about water in this space. So there’s a balance. We’ve talked about this on the pod before. It is possible to use closed-loop air cooling that uses very little water on site, ongoing basis. But if you do that, you need more power. It requires more electricity. And that electricity presumably represents water use somewhere else at the power plant or in the power system. I’m just wondering, for a community that is worried about water, how they should assess these things and what you lean toward in your building. What is your approach to minimizing water use?

JD Lambert: Well, luckily, there’s a lot of publicly available information about how we’re approaching water responsibly, especially because unlike embodied carbon and emissions, water is visceral, and our Director of Water Strategy, Chris Kurtz, will talk about this all day long. But you feel it, you see it, you turn it on in your kitchen, you know, so it’s in your face, so it’s less nebulous than carbon, you know, embodied carbon.

But if you look at our community guarantee that you mentioned, the way we approach water is part of a holistic view with community partnerships moving beyond just simply minimizing the impact to delivering measurable advances in water stewardship and sustainability. A prime example of this is our Cinco Project located in Medina County, Texas, where we partnered with the Edwards Aquifer Authority and their nonprofit arm, the Edwards Aquifer Conservancy, to fund investments in incentivizations, essentially, for farmers to upgrade their, is it agricultural irrigation?

So it’s pulling less water from the Edwards Aquifer, which is where our project pulls from. Now, again, our projects in Texas, water stressed region, making sure that you’re, from our standpoint and working with our tenants to design a cooling system that is appropriate for that area is first, make sure how much water you actually need. And this partnership with the Edwards Aquifer Conservancy, we’re able to offset 250 percent of the project’s water use, and that includes construction water.

So I don’t know if anyone knows, if you’re in construction, you know: dust mitigation measures, like spraying down water. Construction uses a lot of water, and we’re out there saying, “Well, here’s our data that shows what we did at this site.” And what we’re gonna try to replicate at other sites where available. Now, we just got lucky that in Medina County, this Edwards Aquifer Conservancy, you know, was available to us, and this partnership was available to us. And we’d like to be able to go into other communities where there’s something similar. And in some way we are. We’re able to partner with more of those communities and learn about what’s important, and we have an entire arm of our company that does that so well.

David Roberts: But on Cinco in particular, is there a published dollar figure involved? Is there a third-party verifier involved that can reassure the community that this is real, that it’s really happening?

JD Lambert: Yes. So I forget what the name of it is, and I will have to talk with Chris about it, but it’s like a volumetric water benefit analysis tool, I think it’s called, 2.0 or something [WRI’s Volumetric Water Benefit Accounting (VWBA) 2.0]. But it’s verifiable data that shows here’s what we have as far as the inputs, here’s our assumptions for construction water use, here’s how much, you know, based off of the available data coming from the Edwards Aquifer Conservancy, that we’re able to validate the claim that we’re offsetting 250 percent.

And for us, we’re able to partner with our customers in that as well. They were very excited to be able to partner on this, especially early in that design phase, construction phase of a project instead of, you know, after the fact.

David Roberts: Are you leaning toward these closed-loop systems that don’t use a lot of water for water conscious data centers? Is that becoming kind of a default, or is that still a site by site question?

JD Lambert: More broadly, maybe Charley...

Charley Daitch: For Rowan, I mean, we have our internal policy that if we’re in a water scarce community, we are not gonna use evaporative cooling, which would be the other alternative besides closed loop. So everywhere we’re in a water scarce community, we’re gonna use closed loop, and communities are requiring it. I think, yes, we have that policy, but it would be required anyways. And I do think, you know, David, to your point on, “Hey, there’s some misconceptions around this,” that wasn’t always true. There are data centers that were built, you know, in the last several years that do use a substantial amount of water for cooling in water scarce areas, none of them being Rowan’s designs.

And there were good reasons for that around building efficiency and using less power. But I think communities focusing on, especially if you’re in a place like Texas, you know, water is hyperlocal, and in these communities, everything we’re doing is closed loop.

David Roberts: But just briefly to close off the water thing, JD, so in this one instance, you found kind of a ready-made partner that had a ready-made solution that you could help fund to remediate the water problem. Presumably, that’s not gonna be true in every site where you go. Is this gonna be a site by site thing where you’re looking around for, aside from just the construction of the building itself, external ways of making the community whole on water or helping the community on water or being good stewards of water? Are there other examples beyond this, like other ideas about how to do this?

JD Lambert: Yes. So another recent headline, Rowan is investing $38 million in Temple water infrastructure. That...

David Roberts: Temple is in Texas.

JD Lambert: Yes. Temple, Texas, pulls from a totally different aquifer. That project, it’s a Temple water infrastructure and a Sammons Community Center. That’s also publicly available. Obviously, this is new.

David Roberts: Wait, and what is this exactly? What is the $38 million investment in?

JD Lambert: It’s in public infrastructure for Temple, so the breakdown is $25 million is gonna go towards the South Temple Water Infrastructure Capital Program. $10 million towards the Aquifer Storage and Recovery Program, and $3 million towards the proposed Sammons Community Center.

David Roberts: So this is just community water infrastructure, basically, in the community where you’re locating.

Charley Daitch: Yeah.

David Roberts: Is this something the community asked for? I’m just wondering how much of a part of the standard package these beyond-the-building solutions for water are.

Charley Daitch: I think those two examples of what JD talked about. You know, Rowan going out and working with the Edwards Aquifer in Lytle, Texas, south of San Antonio, and then Temple, Texas, coming to us and saying, “Hey, if you wanna help us on water and water consumption in the city, we have our own infrastructure plans,” are sort of good bookends of what we see across communities. We go to communities and they say, “We wanna know you’re doing the right thing. What is it?” And they’re looking for us to provide leadership and thought leadership.

And there’s other communities that are like, “Hey, we know what we need, whether it’s around sustainability, water consumption, or community impacts. Can you help us with these things?” And we’re happy to lean in on that too. So I think it’s not a monolith. I think what’s consistent across all of them is they wanna know, “Are you gonna do the right thing for my community? Is this a good deal for our community from a sustainability, economic, et cetera, perspective?” That’s exactly the questions they should be asking, and it’s incumbent upon us to have community-specific answers, but all of them are gonna be definitively yes: “This is a good value proposition for you. Here’s why we think it is. And if there’s other stuff we need to be doing or could be doing to enhance that, we’re gonna lean in.” And that’s a big hallmark of how we develop and how we engage around all of the issues we’ve been talking about today.

David Roberts: Okay, well, another piece of the pledge, of the commitment, is about grid costs. A lot of communities are worried that you come in, build a data center, you drive up power costs for us. Part of your pledge is: we are not going to do that, we will take care of all the power costs, you will not see a rise in your power costs. There’s a lot of talk, I think, about this going around, and a lot of hand-waving going around. You know, you signed onto the White House Ratepayer Protection Pledge, which is a sort of pledge from all the hyperscalers to do this, but that is, I would say charitably, a symbolic commitment on the part of those entities. What do you mean by that?

And again, whether or not there are additional power costs and what they are, doesn’t that come down to the utility and the tenant? What control do you have over additional power costs, and what does it mean when you say you’ll pay for them?

Charley Daitch: Yeah. There’s one place we have really direct control, which is what are the infrastructure requirements to complete the project? And, you know, the way we develop, we are always looking to go to places on the grid where that infrastructure impact is low to manage costs. That’s something we fully control. Then there’s a question, David, which you’re raising of, okay, once those costs are known, how do they get fairly allocated? And you’re right, that’s something that we have influence over as a, you know, large developer, but we don’t have control.

Ultimately, the utility and the utility regulator have control over how rates get set and how those costs are assessed. What we’ve committed to... and I would say it’s much more than symbolic. We are actively lobbying on policies with utility commissions. What we’ve committed to is to say, “Hey, we’re gonna support policies, we’re gonna support utility tariffs,” where they look to collect 100 percent of the upgrade costs required to power these projects from the customers that are interconnecting.

So we can’t necessarily force a utility commission to do that or ask a utility to do it, but there’s broad public support. And historically, and your listeners have followed rate cases, historically the way this works is industry, you know, used to be large manufacturing in this country, would push back on those sorts of policies. And what we’ve said collectively as an industry is, “We support this.”

So we sort of took away the barrier for utility regulators, policymakers, and utilities themselves to put in the tariff structures that fairly allocate costs and make sure that the infrastructure that’s being added to power Rowan’s projects isn’t gonna... show up in residential rates in that same community.

David Roberts: And this is a little trickier in Texas because Texas already has this kind of law, this system that spreads transmission costs around to all ratepayers. So in terms of what could be isolated to an individual project in Texas, a little trickier. It’s just really the building and the power equipment on your site. I don’t know how deep you’ve gotten into trying to make those calculations in Texas.

Charley Daitch: And any transmission extensions to the site as well, and then the fair pro rata share of the bulk transmission network. And I think that’s where you’re getting at is, there’s a meaty conversation to have of what’s the fair share of that bulk network. But historically, in other states, that last mile infrastructure, a transmission line extension to the site, would be socialized as part of the greater transmission network. And what we’ve said through, you know, the White House Ratepayer Protection Pledge, is that we’re gonna support policies that allocate that cost directly to the projects themselves.

David Roberts: Charley, I’m curious, you wrote to Governor Abbott welcoming his pause on new data center grid connections, and just on the surface, that seems odd that a developer would cheer for a freeze on new connections for developments. I’m curious why you did that and what is going on context-wise that made that necessary, and how are you thinking about that?

Charley Daitch: I’d say first, we are really supportive of what the governor and the state is doing to make sure that there’s a clear line that’s being distinguished between developers that are thinking about development in the right way. And for us, that means going back to, are we doing the right thing for communities that we’re coming to and developing and operating in? And that developers that haven’t done that, and there are examples of both. And to your point, David, there’s been such a negative perception of data centers across the country, and it’s a huge understatement to say the volume has sort of gone up to eleven on this. It pains me in a way ’cause I do believe this infrastructure is extremely important.

It’s important for where we’re going as a society, it’s important for advances in healthcare, it’s important for national security and for a host of reasons. I think what we’re doing is extremely important, and it’s gotten this terrible reputation in the media and in the political world. And that is because there have been bad actors that are out there.

And so when the state of Texas came through and said, “Hey, we need to find a way to have a clear test and way to assess projects that are doing this the right way, that are being transparent about their water use, making sure that their power costs aren’t being borne by other customers, that have engaged the community and are being welcomed by the community.”

Because we’re doing those things, we sort of welcome that to say, “Hey,” as opposed to slowing everything down, we’re okay taking a beat to slow down for a minute to make sure that we’ve got a clear distinction between people doing this the right way, and we’ve made a ton of investments to do that, and other developers that are not.

David Roberts: JD, if you were advising a county commission today that had a data center development proposed that they were on their land. What should they get in writing? What should they ask for independent verification of? What sort of penalties? A lot of these are just county commissions in the middle of nowhere that are not necessarily set up to be sophisticated knowers of all these different levers and all these different possible impacts. To what extent should the county commissions be responsible for sort of putting a lot of this stuff in writing? And I wonder if it’s just too much to ask of them.

I know a lot of county commissions are thinking about this: if they put a bunch of requirements on or just say no to XYZ style of development, that development might just move one county over. So on some sense, this has to be a state-level thing. How should county commissions be thinking about that? What should they be asking for?

JD Lambert: Well, I’ll echo what Charley said. We welcomed it because of all of the criticisms. We were ready. We said, “Okay, well, we’re already doing all of these things. Please judge me. Please require it.”

David Roberts: Yeah, please require it.

JD Lambert: ’Cause we all want better buildings out there. So it’s a hard thing to say blanket how you should be developing, but the building and developing responsibly, not just data centers, it’s been around. There’s a lot of lessons learned out there from all other types of large infrastructure-type projects and large developments. Community engagement, I mentioned earlier, is not new.

But there’s a lot of things you can do from how much of the site can you control, how much can you influence in terms of your setbacks and the noise requirements, and how much is that developer coming in and partnering with your community? Are they having open houses? So many different levels: how are they doing from the energy supply or energy efficiency? You know, in some cases, we’ll go in, energy code is so varied across the US, and some jurisdictions are working on, or allow, 10-year-old-plus energy codes. Are there things that we can do to update and work on energy code compliance in a given area, especially because in Maryland, they’re all adopting the latest, and developing in Maryland is very challenging.

But we’ve done it, so I would say there’s a lot of different areas, and there’s also so many resources that a community or a commission may not be aware of in their own backyard. Practitioners, and I come from the architecture world, so I know that there’s practitioners across the country that can help guide, even from engineering professionals. These are licensed professionals who work in energy efficiency, architectural design, reducing the impacts of the built environment. There’s so much that you can do, and for us, the way that we’ve done it, a lot of us have come from, as Charley mentioned, the hyperscalers teams, and being able to influence the design of your site.

So using native planting species, 100 percent native planting species, reducing your irrigation, improving the biodiversity of a given site. In our projects in Bauxite, we have permanent easements for forested areas, and we added an additional almost 20 acres of forest to the site. So we’re going in and trying to leave the site better than we found it, and that’s very true for Bauxite III with the smelting plant.

But I don’t know that I’d be willing to put a whole blanket out there. I would want it to be as contextually relevant to that given community and what really matters to them. But there’s so many things, as I’ve mentioned, that are just low-hanging fruit, embodied carbon, your water use, energy efficiency, biodiversity, waste management, so many things that have tentacles outside of the site. I would, you know, leverage the expertise of the folks already in your community, like professionals in those spaces.

David Roberts: Well, it’s a lot. And Charley, you’re okay with communities requiring these things and having penalties for not doing them. The pledge is nice and everything, but you know what I mean?

Charley Daitch: Absolutely. I mean, what we’ve seen across the country too is you can imagine there are county and city governments that have a really clear playbook for this. Certainly places where data centers have been around for a long time, that’s true, but even in other places that have a big manufacturing industrial presence, you know, there is a site plan permitting process. Your site plan must have setbacks, clear height requirements. If you’re gonna use forested land, you need to preserve forest elsewhere. There are very clear guidelines, and of course your permits are subject to being in compliance.

And you can imagine there’s other parts of the country, and what we’ve seen is because of some of the changes around AI, data centers going from these sort of core markets of Northern Virginia, Columbus, Ohio, et cetera, and expanding out into much more rural America that when you go to some of these more rural communities, they don’t have that playbook in place, and we have been very forward-leaning in saying, “Here’s how we think about it.”

We had leadership from the city of Temple, Texas up to Frederick, Maryland to say, “Come meet with the county in Frederick. Have a chat with how we’ve worked together with them, but also how they think about this.” Temple’s really sophisticated, but data centers are relatively new to Temple, and then there’s even more rural communities where they just don’t quite know what the requirements are, and we see it as our obligation to sit down and educate them and sort of think strategically with them, the leadership and the community.

But I do think that there have been, you know, examples of developers that don’t, and they sort of say, “Hey, this is an opportunity just to sort of do exactly what we want without input,” because those clear rules of the road aren’t there, and that has created an understandable pushback that we’ve been working to sort out. So we’re hopeful, we’re optimistic. The counties and the communities that already know us, they think very highly of Rowan. I can say that with confidence, and that’s not because we’re flawless, but it’s because we’re open. We know we can do better, and we show up to those communities eager to do so.

David Roberts: Don’t you think it would be better in the long haul for these standards that you’re trying to meet and that you’re sort of counseling communities to ask for are codified in law? Wouldn’t it be better to have, you know, not only better for the communities, but better for the developers and the data center developers to have a clear, standard, high-quality set of rules and requirements that are in law that every developer and data center developer had to follow, and thus A, communities would know, they wouldn’t have to learn all this stuff from scratch to figure out what to ask for, and B, the developers could know that they can go places and be welcome, and they don’t have to have a bespoke fight or a bespoke, you know, sort of like consulting process all over again with every new community. Don’t you think it would be better eventually to take the highest possible standards and codify them into law?

Charley Daitch: It sounds nice, David. I think the challenge we’d have is that what those standards would be would be so different on community to community. I think it’s great for communities to have those high standards developed already. That I think is super powerful, and have kind of clear rules of the roads and expectations. But that is gonna be very different in Frederick, Maryland versus someplace in Texas versus the Northern Midwest.

When you think about what are the requirements of the water system, what are the sort of key considerations on the power grid, I mean, just think about developing in Arizona from the power grid where you have this, you know, very clear capacity need in the late afternoon hours and how important it is to have storage there versus another part of the country that just doesn’t have that feature.

So I think it is important. These are massive pieces of infrastructure that have to integrate with communities, but also with other massive pieces of infrastructure, like the power grid, the water system, the fiber system. And so when we think about setting those clear rules of the road, you really have to think about what is happening in those systems around you which are different from place to place across the country.

David Roberts: Okay. I know you gotta run, but I did wanna ask you, just as a final question, you are no doubt aware that there is a huge backlash against data centers underway that has really developed and grown quickly. Something like 71 percent, I think, on the last poll of people oppose data centers, and this is something, obviously there’s no concrete way to answer this, but do you think that that opposition has spiraled into something that is beyond these sort of concrete questions of water use or power use into something bigger that is now beyond the control of you as a developer?

Or do you think it will be possible in coming years for states to up their standards, for developers to up their standards, for the industry to up its general standards, for these bad actors to be reined in, for like Amazon’s out building the biggest, highest emitting facility in industrial history right now. That’s not helping. Do you think that it is possible to rein in this backlash for people to come around on this or not? I guess you can’t very well abandon hope as a developer, but where do you see the backlash currently?

Charley Daitch: It goes back to what I said before, that I believe deeply in how important this infrastructure is to our society. We will look back at data centers in the same way we think about the national highway system. We will just say, “Yes, this is fundamental to the fabric of our life or the power grid,” right?

To your question on what can Rowan do, what can we influence, so I think there is a set of concerns within communities which are very valid. Is this a good project? Are you gonna have an impact on my water system? How are you thinking about sustainability? How are you thinking about economic impact in this community? Those are 100 percent on us. We owe it to these communities to have impactful answers and to deliver on those and be held accountable for them. 100 percent within our control.

Then I think there’s this other thing happening on the national level, which is people are scared of AI because they don’t understand it. They have concerns around what it’s gonna mean for the larger economy, what it means for their jobs, and that is an addressable issue, but that is gonna take the large language model labs, the large hyperscalers to really come out and make the case for this technology.

I think what we’ve seen so far is, “Hey, this is a little bit gimmicky.” I get great value out of using ChatGPT to, you know, come up with kid-friendly recipes on the weekend. But I think everyone thinks of it in that light, but people are also using this technology to find cancer much earlier and treat it and save lives. And that part of the story of why this technology is so important to our society is not being told in a way that’s impactful, and I think that’s a much broader industry problem, and we sort of help bring that story to the communities we operate in, but we need people with a much louder platform and that are really developing these core technologies to step up and make the case for why this infrastructure should be here broadly.

David Roberts: Be honest with us. When you’re in a room with these people behind the scenes, are you tempted to smack them around the head at their utter incompetence in the way they’ve communicated their technology and their goals so far? I know you can’t make them into more empathetic and adept human beings, but...

Charley Daitch: No, I mean, David, you can imagine that...

David Roberts: Do you try to influence them?

Charley Daitch: ...the infrastructure teams, the people doing the leases and working with us on these developments within our hyperscale partners, I think they agree, right? They agree that industry-wide we need to be much more vocal about telling the benefits and the impact of this. So, you know, I think that the people that are close to the infrastructure, whether you’re on the developer side or on the hyperscaler side, we all agree on the need for this. It’s a matter of channeling that into the national narrative in a productive way.

David Roberts: Okay. I have kept you an hour. I appreciate you guys coming on and talking through these things. It’s interesting to hear from the developer perspective. I don’t think it’s well represented in the public dialogue exactly what their role is. So thanks for coming on and walking us through all of this.

JD Lambert: Thank you. Thanks for having us.

Charley Daitch: Thank you, David. We love this space. We know it’s so important to be thinking about sustainability when you’re developing infrastructure at this scale, so hopefully this was helpful, and we’d love to come back and talk more about it when the time is right. So thank you for having us.

David Roberts: All right.