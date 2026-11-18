America’s first big wave of solar power installations, built between 15 and 20 years ago, is hitting middle age. With failing inverters and expiring contracts, they are underperforming just as the grid needs more capacity. Lisa Hansmann of Foundry-Logic argues that some of the fastest, cheapest new capacity is hiding in solar and battery plants we’ve already built. Rebuild them with better panels and batteries and existing grid connections can deliver much more.

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The first big wave of American solar farms went up between 2010 and 2016. Those installations, now 15+ years old, are getting creaky. Their inverters are failing, their panels’ output is declining, and their power contracts are running out.

What should be done with them?

The thing is, with interconnection queues so clogged and slow, the most valuable parts of an old solar array are often its land and its connection to the grid, not its panels. If you replace old panels with new, more efficient ones, and add batteries, you can squeeze a lot more useful power through existing, underutilized grid connections — relatively quickly, in months rather than years.

Lisa Hansmann

That's the idea behind repowering, as described in a new report from Crux, a clean energy finance firm, and Foundry-Logic, a company that Biden advisor and previous Volts guest Brian Deese co-founded to operate, maintain, and upgrade energy equipment that's already installed. The report estimates repowering could unlock the equivalent of up to 67 gigawatts of solar and 92 gigawatts of batteries by 2040. Those are ceilings, though, and the question is how close we can get to them in practice.

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To talk through it with us, I’ve got one of the report’s authors, Lisa Hansmann, a director at Foundry-Logic. She worked in the Biden White House implementing the IRA and infrastructure laws; she and Deese have argued that the quickest new capacity is hiding in the existing grid. We’re going to get into what repowering costs, how much it involves inverters and batteries rather than panels, and what kinds of solar sites Foundry plans to go after first. Let’s jump in.

Chapters

00:00 – Introduction

02:33 – Getting more out of the grid we already have

09:22 – Why start with commercial and community solar

12:02 – What an O&M company actually does

14:42 – Why solar fleets underperform

20:13 – Inverters, weeds, and dirt

22:34 – Panel degradation and the economics of repowering

27:25 – Why batteries are most of the opportunity

30:25 – Front of the meter vs. behind it, and PJM

36:06 – Where batteries pencil today

38:37 – The hidden costs of repowering

42:15 – Restoring capacity vs. adding it

44:16 – What happens to old panels and inverters

48:40 – Tax credits and interconnection reviews

54:08 – North Carolina, Duke, and the case for a market

1:00:25 – Battery opposition and moratoria

1:04:57 – Utility scale and the technician workforce

1:11:03 – Policy fixes and the utility incentive problem

Resources

People & Organizations

Company & Industry News

Books & Articles Discussed

Related Volts Episodes

Transcript

David Roberts: All right, let’s jump in. With no further ado, Lisa Hansmann, welcome to Volts. Thank you so much for coming.

Lisa Hansmann: Thanks so much for having me, David.

David Roberts: Excited to talk about this. But before we get into the specifics, before we get into the repowering stuff, I want to talk a little bit about the Foreign Affairs piece that you and Brian Deese wrote. So you and Brian both worked in the White House, and then you worked with him at MIT for a while on his research team. What did you see and learn together that led you to this central argument you make in the Foreign Affairs piece? So maybe just tell us the central argument, and then tell us what brought you to it.

Lisa Hansmann: Yeah. So the central argument is that against the backdrop of a truly historic supply-demand imbalance in electricity markets, the fastest source of capacity is from optimizing the grid and the assets that we already have. And to take you through the long and winding path of how we got here, I got thrown into energy policy when I worked on the Biden administration after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I joined the administration as a generalist economic policy advisor at the National Economic Council, where I worked with Brian. And after Russia invaded Ukraine, all of a sudden it seemed like we were facing what now in retrospect seems to be a relatively quaint disruption in conventional energy.

But that at the time was the largest supply shock that we’d faced in a generation, and the administration urgently needed more warm bodies focused on how we could address this short-term supply shock. And so I spent a lot of my time working with the Department of Energy on how we could release 180 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and got hooked on energy markets. And it opened my eyes to the importance of the supply side in energy markets.

And then after the Inflation Reduction Act passed, I moved over to the chief of staff’s office to work on implementation. So much of what we were doing was crowding in private capital to support the deployment of new clean energy assets, which is of course critically important, but we kept on finding ourselves banging up against a series of non-market barriers in the deployment of clean energy. All of a sudden permitting became a Byzantine process to navigate through. You faced interconnection queues that were spanning into 5 to 7 years, where twice as much capacity is stuck in the queue as exists in the entirety of the United States right now.

And we saw a series of supply disruptions across the underlying fundamental equipment that we need in our grid. And that was prior to the upgrading of forecasts on the demand side. And so it opened my eyes to the fact that we are dealing with a very real set of deployment barriers on adding new capacity to the grid. And Brian and I, after we left the White House, spent a lot of time thinking about how is it that you might address that. And it became increasingly clear at that point also that on the demand side, the picture was dramatically changing as well, where for 2 decades we have lived in an economy where the energy intensity of GDP has been monotonically declining.

And now that I think has shifted fundamentally for the long term. And we expect to see not just from data centers, but from the electrification of the economy writ large, a new intensity of electrons in our economy. And at the same time, the barriers that we talked about, I think, came to life in the early 2020s, but where the seeds were planted much earlier are only growing.

And so against that urgent supply-demand imbalance, where is it that we can look to unlock supply today? And it’s from those assets that we have already deployed. And we can think about that in a couple ways. One is getting more out of the physical grid that we have deployed. You’ve talked, I think, at great length on the pod about ways that we can upgrade new wires and deploy a set of grid-enhancing technologies, technologies that I spent a lot of time working on at the venture firm I was at prior to joining Foundry-Logic, where you can significantly increase the volume of electricity that you can transmit on the grid.

There’s the opportunity to add flexibility to the grid. We built the grid effectively as a super highway to meet Super Bowl demand, but a lot of the times we’re just trying to meet Monday midday traffic. And so, as Tyler Norris and others have written, there’s tremendous potential in using, especially with the declining cost of storage, moving electricity through time in the same way we use wires to move it through space.

And that’s low-hanging fruit that even Elon Musk has talked on recent Tesla earnings calls about the opportunity to effectively double our grid’s capacity with batteries, and of course, not self-interestedly at all, I’m sure. And then there’s the problem set that we spend most of our time on at Foundry-Logic, which is improving the operating performance of power plants themselves, which we think is the fastest and cheapest way of adding megawatt hours to the grid.

David Roberts: The least sexy, but fastest.

Lisa Hansmann: Exactly. Exactly. Exactly.

David Roberts: You’ve basically just laid out the whole premise of the podcast here. I assume you know about the Utilize coalition and their work, all that. We had them on earlier. So all right, this is all just backdrop by way of saying you came around to thinking the best way to increase capacity in the short term is by getting more out of the existing grid. You identified one way to do that, which is improving the performance of existing power plants, and this is what you and Brian have basically founded a business to do now.

Lisa Hansmann: Exactly. Along with my former mentor and our co-founder, Jeff Zients, as well. To put it very simply, the business that we’re building is a company that gets paid to fix the energy systems that we’ve already built and to make sure that they perform. But what does that mean in practice?

David Roberts: I want to start with you’re going after solar fields. Solar mostly. There’s a lot of solar out there and a lot of different kinds of solar out there, so let’s just start at the beginning then, because the report says different kinds of solar fields in different places are going to be reaching the point when repowering would make sense at different times, what kinds of solar fields are you going after first?

Lisa Hansmann: Yeah. So very simply, we are focused on operations and maintenance services for commercial and distributed power plant owners. So think the messy middle of solar that sits between residential and small utility scale. And in our report, we find that that’s where the earliest repowering potential exists because if…

David Roberts: Warehouse roofs, things like that?

Lisa Hansmann: Warehouse roofs, community solar…

David Roberts: Right, community solar. That’s a…

Lisa Hansmann: carports. This is the first generation of solar that was really deployed. Long before 100- or multi-hundred-megawatt plants were on the horizon, folks were deploying 1-, 5-, 10-megawatt units behind businesses, in fields, much of this supported by state policy programs. And so I have this visual in my mind of almost a piece of rock where each strata represents a different set of policy decisions that were made and that fossilized a layer of the installed base, and we’re chipping away and starting with the oldest assets and the most underperforming assets.

David Roberts: The inner tree ring.

Lisa Hansmann: Exactly. Exactly. And those are primarily commercial and distributed solar assets.

David Roberts: And we should say, and maybe we’ll get to this a little bit later, by 2030, that’s over half the opportunity is these smaller distributed commercial fields. Over time, by 2040, the bulk of the opportunity is going to move to big utility-scale fields, right?

Lisa Hansmann: Exactly. Just as the trajectory in the market itself has evolved from deploying many smaller, couple-megawatt plants to these behemoth utility-scale plants, so too will the turnover opportunity trace that. And that’s what’s so interesting, I think, about the repowering opportunity, where you are tracing a set of historical policy decisions rather than dependent on a set of new policy decisions or subsidies.

David Roberts: Yeah. And it gives you a built-in path for scaling up too, because those layers are scaling up as you will be scaling up.

Lisa Hansmann: One hopes so. Yes. Yes.

David Roberts: Let’s start with these community solar or small commercial, these small solar fields. Give us a concrete sense when you show up at one of these sites, what do you do to it? Physically, what happens to the site? What is the process? Do you buy the site, or are you an employee of the owner of the site? And what do you do? What are you hired to do?

Lisa Hansmann: At the very simplest level, practically, our business provides operations and maintenance services for the plant owner. That can sometimes be a business. Often it’s an asset owner who owns multiple of these plants and sells the power from them, what we might call an IPP, an independent power producer. And what do we actually do? We have a large team of field technicians, electrical technicians who monitor plant operations remotely. And as you know, solar plants are remarkable in that they are generating thousands of data points at every minute of every day.

And so there’s this huge treasure trove of ripe potential. And then our electrical technicians look for abnormalities in the data, and then when they see a problem, they drive out in a truck onto the site, fix that problem, fix a piece of broken equipment, and keep the plants running.

And now when systems get older, especially when they reach this, I think of it perhaps morbidly as the age of a Great Dane, around 10 to 15 years, or the lifespan of a Great Dane, I should say, we’re then positioned to do the more significant work of replacing broken equipment and rebuilding plants and where the opportunity presents itself, adding batteries, which is what the industry calls repowering, thinking about how you can take a plant and maximize its output and its lifetime. And so that’s what we do.

David Roberts: So presumably the pitch to the owner is, “You pay us and we will increase the value and output of the plant more than it costs to hire us.” That’s the basic pitch.

Lisa Hansmann: That’s exactly right, and this is not a new industry. It’s new in solar in many ways. Where I think generally in clean energy, we see a mismatch between the technological maturity of the industry and its operational maturity.

David Roberts: Yeah. Let’s talk about why now. This was actually my next question, which is, I think a lot of people when they think of solar panels, they think 20, 25 years. I think people who have paid attention to this area generally think, “Oh, you put a solar panel up, it’ll last you for 20, 25 years.” The fields you’re talking about now working on, these commercial and industrial small fields, are generally about 15-ish years old, which is not 25. So why is it that this is the right moment for this? Let’s talk about the market that exists now and how it will grow and evolve.

Lisa Hansmann: Yeah. So I think it’s helpful to ground us in the basics of what does solar performance look like today generally, and then why is repowering a ripe opportunity? So if you look across solar, the installed fleet, despite it being midlife, if you will, based on expectations…

David Roberts: Mid-panel life. We should emphasize panel life.

Lisa Hansmann: Exactly. Exactly. Is in fact outputting 10% on average less electricity than we forecasted. That’s way more significant, that reduction in production.

David Roberts: So presumably we built into our projections some degradation.

Lisa Hansmann: Correct.

David Roberts: We’re finding more than we thought.

Lisa Hansmann: That’s correct.

David Roberts: They’re degrading more and faster than we thought, and what explains that?

Lisa Hansmann: So it’s exactly as you said. If you look at the work that kWh Analytics has done in this space, they see roughly 7 to 13% below what we call P50, which is kind of the median production estimate that you’re underwriting into a solar model relative to 2015. And the why I think is super interesting because it is a total outlier in industries generally to allow for assets that are highly valuable to sit below peak utilization. If an airline ran its fleet at 80 to 90% because people didn’t fix the planes, the CEO would be gone. And it’s not that people are any less intelligent.

It’s a set of, I think, structural reasons that have brought us here, and one is that the financial incentives around the industry up until now have in many ways supported an install-and-forget mindset, where there’s been a focus on deployment over operations. And I say this as someone who left a lot of blood and teeth on the floor in IRA implementation and believes in the value of deployment deeply. Tax credits reward getting steel in the ground, and the ownership model associated with tax credits, deploying and owning a site for 5 years rather than as a longtime owner, just means that you focus less on what happens after that ITC recapture period.

And it’s interesting, the next time you have an infrastructure investor on the pod, you should ask them. I can’t tell you how many of them have told me sheepish descriptions of an investment committee meeting that they’ve sat in on in the last decade where they’ve dialed down the maintenance budget on a solar project pro forma to make the model pencil and kept the output assumptions just as high.

And the maintenance feels really far away. You’re like, “This is brand-new, awesome equipment.” And then the reality is for the past decade or so also, it hasn’t mattered much if your solar underperformed. Demand has been flat, power has been relatively cheap, and a lost megawatt hour has not been worth fighting for, and there hasn’t been a mature services industry to meet that.

David Roberts: And is there also an element of… these are smaller fields we’re talking about, especially at the beginning. So if you’re a Costco or whatever, or you’re a community board or whatever, you’re not an energy CEO. You’re not necessarily hip to, you’re not monitoring the output. This is a side thing for you.

Lisa Hansmann: For sure, and you were also sold a panel, presumably in that sales pitch, it didn’t really include much around the upkeep. But also, I think the reality is even for the most sophisticated distributed solar owners, it is incredibly and deceptively hard to maintain these assets. Not because of a flaw in the technology, but because of the deployment model.

Think of these sites. There are thousands and thousands of small sites, each with a different mix of inverters and racking and monitoring. You’ve tracked the trajectory of the solar industry. You know as well as I do that history is littered with 100 bankrupt solar manufacturers. There’s obsolete equipment. It’s on roofs and backyards with overgrown weeds and snakes. Different people standing at the gate who need to let in a maintenance person.

That’s a tremendously complex set of operational needs. It’s funny, we don’t think about that, because we think of the simplicity of solar and clean energy technologies as manufactured technologies, especially relative to thermal generation. And that’s true at the equipment repair level, but at the system level, building the system that can efficiently service thousands of distributed systems, that’s a real operating challenge, and it’s one that’s hard for any individual owner to solve.

David Roberts: Yes, yes. Interesting. But just on a concrete level, inverters: every solar field goes through inverters on the way to the grid. Inverters are not rated for 25 years. I think they’re rated for 15. So I don’t know if you can generalize yet, you’re early on, but in practice in these small fields, is it mostly the inverters giving out that prompt you to get involved, that prompt the need for more maintenance and upgrades?

Lisa Hansmann: So the way I would think about it is that operations and maintenance is always important throughout the life cycle of the plant because there’s a thousand small cuts, ways that plants lose capacity. If a weed grows to be too high, all of a sudden the shading can be just as impactful as if the actual inverter was shut off, depending on the scale, of course.

Or if you’re in a dusty region, think of huge parts of the West, think of those massive deserts, where we’re deploying tremendous amounts of solar. The aggregation of dirt and soil on top of panels then leads to reduced output. There are a thousand small wires that can be tripped up, and we’re talking about solar that’s deployed in fields, with a set of other organisms and ecosystems that we’re dealing with as well.

And so there’s a baseline level of maintenance that you want to keep up to ensure that panel degradation is at a minimum. And then to your point, you start reaching the real achy breaky creaky years of solar assets, that teenage moment where the inverter breaks down. And the reason the inverter isn’t a catalyst for that ongoing O&M, or it shouldn’t be at least, but it is a catalyst to ask yourself the question of what should I do with this site more generally because I’m going to need to make a large capital investment to replace that inverter.

Often the equipment that I want to replace it with is no longer available, and so it prompts the question. It’s a commercial trigger for that broader decision around repower, but the core really hard work of operations and maintenance predates and postdates that decision as well.

David Roberts: I’m curious, just on a theoretical level, if I have a panel sitting on a roof in the sun and I keep the weeds off it, I keep the shade off it, I keep the dirt off it, I ensure that the inverter is top-notch, running well. I maintain everything around the panel perfectly. Does that panel degrade over time? And if so, most of what we’re talking about is panels, is fields degrading faster than that rate, I assume, because of other things. But what is just that base rate? Of a perfectly maintained panel, how fast will that degrade?

Lisa Hansmann: A perfectly maintained panel, a standard benchmark for module degradation is around a half a percentage point of loss in efficiency each year, which means that if you think about 20 to 25 years down the line, a panel’s operating at 80 or 85% of its initial capacity. And then that’s a slow degradation. And then the inverter you can think of…

David Roberts: That’s a binary.

Lisa Hansmann: Exactly. Exactly.

David Roberts: So the inverter goes out, everything goes out.

Lisa Hansmann: Exactly.

David Roberts: If you just had that baseline degradation, how long would that have to go on before you would trigger a decision, I guess? If you maintained everything else, would 85% output, would that be low enough to make you want to do something like this, or to warrant economically a bigger intervention like this?

Lisa Hansmann: So it’s going to be a bespoke question in that the returns, but it’s an answerable one. You should think about the economics of a repower as being driven by 4 factors. What’s the technical performance of the asset? And so how do I feel about the fact that it’s 80%, and how does that compare? So how far below potential is the plant running?

There’s what does it cost to fix it? Replacing all the panels is not a particularly cheap endeavor. There’s how much contract life is left. If you’re at 20 years, which is when you’d expect to hit that 80 to 85%, you’re probably at the end of your commercial contract, so you’re going to make the decision to restructure at any point.

And then what are the constraints under your interconnection agreement to a repower? And the panels are interesting. Because both you’ll have faced ongoing degradation, so the panel’s performing 85% of what it could be, but then there’s the actual commercial potential of what that panel could be producing, where because of Wright’s law, panels now have 50% more energy density than they did before, and so the same panel.

David Roberts: Right. So you’re not restoring it to 100% of what it was when you replace it. It’s like 150% of what it was if you replace it with a new panel.

Lisa Hansmann: Right. And then the question is does the interconnection agreement let you get paid for that extra 50?

David Roberts: Yeah. We’ll get back to that. So I’m curious, again, maybe you don’t have enough experience yet to generalize. Of your total site visits, how often are you actually replacing panels versus cleaning stuff, cutting back weeds, replacing inverters, doing the non-panel stuff?

Lisa Hansmann: Yeah. So I think of it less as panel versus non-panel and more about how much time are you spending doing regular maintenance versus what we call preventative, basically all the stuff to make sure that you are not performing below your commercial expectations, versus how much time are you spending fixing breaks across the equipment. And the ratio for a typical plant in terms of dollars that you’re going to spend is 1-to-1 roughly on preventative versus corrective maintenance.

And that ratio changes dramatically over the lifetime of the plant, where for older plants, we’ll see a 5-to-1 ratio of corrective to preventative. And that starts to beg the question of, okay, I’m spending so much money fixing broken cut after broken cut after broken cut. Should I simply upgrade to lower my ongoing costs of repair?

David Roberts: Well, of the corrective, of the fixing something that broke, is that mostly inverters?

Lisa Hansmann: Inverters are by far the largest driver of power loss, so they’re the biggest issue you’re sent out for, and they’re the largest capital expense. So in terms of dollars, most likely. In terms of frequency, it’s a more mixed bag.

David Roberts: Because the panels themselves, as I understand it, are pretty resilient. They’re pretty tough. It takes a lot to break a solar panel and make the solar panel itself not work.

Lisa Hansmann: That’s right.

David Roberts: Let’s talk about the role of batteries here, because when I first heard about this, I think when you just hear the word about solar fields, you’re thinking, oh, replacing panels. But as the report says, the potential here to get more out of the existing site is mostly more than 50% about batteries. So just explain the role of a battery. If you make that decision, “I’m tired of doing preventative maintenance, I want to do something bigger, I want to make an investment,” why are batteries such a big piece of that investment?

Lisa Hansmann: Yeah. So think about this in the example of how much progress we’ve made on solar technology. Take our standard 1-megawatt solar site. We replace it with new panels. All of a sudden, you’ve got 1.5 megawatts.

David Roberts: Is that a median, 50% more? Is that a rough…

Lisa Hansmann: That’s over the past 15 years. So we picked 15 years because of that trigger point around the inverter replacement, and so we were thinking to ourselves, how would the menu of equipment that you’re choosing from now look different from the menu that you were choosing from when you built the plant? And so imagine you have the potential to boost output on your solar plant by 50%. Okay. Most likely, however, when you installed that solar plant, you went through the interconnection queue, and you got an interconnection agreement that was sized roughly to what you expected your plant to…

David Roberts: Right, a megawatt…

Lisa Hansmann: produce then. The megawatt, give or take. And so how do you get paid for that extra capacity? Well, while still staying below that interconnection limit, so preserving the benefit of that interconnection agreement, which is the whole point…

David Roberts: Yes, not having to go through interconnection again.

Lisa Hansmann: Exactly. Exactly, which is the whole benefit of the repower. The interconnection is where the value sits, especially today, increasingly today. And so there, that’s where a battery is tremendously valuable in that it sops up that extra 50% during the day. And then in the evening, when the solar plant is no longer generating megawatt hours, the battery can then export while still remaining at that interconnection limit. So…

David Roberts: So are the interconnection limits generally about peaks or about totals over time? Do you know what I mean? No more than 1 megawatt at a time? Is that what the interconnection agreement says?

Lisa Hansmann: Exactly. That’s the thing you’re bumping up against, and that’s why when we say take a step back and think about when we talk about what the Utilize coalition is trying to do with maximizing the potential of the grid, where you find that there’s 40% of grid capacity that’s unused, it’s because all of our interconnects are sized for peak rather than flexible about actual use.

David Roberts: So you put a battery in, then you can put in a 1.5-megawatt solar field while still never having a peak output of over 1 megawatt, because the battery’s soaking up. So this, it gives you a way to upgrade. How are you financing that? Because batteries are not cheap. I’m curious, it’s going to be the owner presumably of the field who’s got to finance the batteries. I’m curious what role you play in that.

Lisa Hansmann: Yeah. So let’s go back to our archetypal example of the 1-megawatt site. What we just talked through with that peak that we’re trying to avoid going over, that’s relevant for a front-of-the-meter site where you’re thinking about, how much can I export to the grid? There’s also the situation where you can install a battery behind the meter, and there most of the value and the way that you get paid is by lowering a customer’s peak demand charges. So there the peak that you’re thinking about is the customer’s demand.

But to answer your question, where does it work to add a battery and why? In general, the rule of thumb for what you want to be looking for, for the archetypes where you want to repower are where do you have old fleet, expensive power, and someone who will pay you for capacity. Those are the 3 rules of thumb, and so maybe to give you a few senses of parts of the country where those factors…

David Roberts: PJM springs to mind.

Lisa Hansmann: Ah. Well, PJM is always a creature of contradictions, right?

David Roberts: A land of contradictions.

Lisa Hansmann: Yes. In PJM, you have the highest capacity prices in the country. But it’s also among the hardest places to deploy a battery. Now, there is nuance there, and the core challenge is that how you get paid for the battery depends on where you deploy it. So let’s take a 4-hour battery. If you deploy that battery in the front of the meter, you get paid for how much capacity PJM thinks that battery will actually be able to deliver. And they size that at 59 or 60% of theoretical capacity.

If you put that same battery behind the meter, so where it’s sitting behind the customer’s meter, it basically works as demand response. And PJM credits demand response with a 91% capacity accreditation. So there’s how you get paid for that battery varies wildly, and then there’s also how easy it is to interconnect that battery. Behind the meter, it’s months. Front of the meter, you’re going to have to go through a long fight for capacity rights.

PJM is currently in the process of revising how they accredit batteries that are either standalone or share capacity with solar, but is nowhere near coming up with a good rule on that, so you have to go back into the interconnection queue to fight for your capacity rights.

David Roberts: Which is the whole thing you’re trying to avoid in the first place, right? That’s the whole value.

Lisa Hansmann: Exactly. And so what that means is the same battery in PJM has a fork in the road for 2 very different economic outcomes, if you will. And a behind-the-meter battery in PJM in certain regions can get paid very, very well. And you’re seeing the market squeeze its way around the strangeness of these arbitrary PJM rules. For instance, you just saw Voltus expand their bring-your-own-capacity agreement with Google from 100 megawatts to 1 gigawatt in PJM. That’s primarily about behind-the-meter capacity.

David Roberts: Can I ask, of these small fields that you’re targeting in this first wave, do you know roughly what percentage are in front of versus behind the meter?

Lisa Hansmann: Yeah, so if you look at the installed base, a good proxy for this is C&I versus community solar. It’s not perfect, but it’s one way of thinking about it. Again, because the installed base reflects historical versus installation projections reflect the future, the installed base is 60/40 C&I, commercial versus community. And commercial, we can assume a fair share of that offers the potential for a behind-the-meter battery because you are sited next to load.

David Roberts: Right. So even if the panels are in front of the meter, if you’re on a warehouse or whatever, you could still put the battery behind the meter in the warehouse.

Lisa Hansmann: Exactly, and there the value really comes from the customer relationship. That’s where we see the value. One of the hardest things about deploying a behind-the-meter battery is not the technology piece, not even really the getting paid piece, it’s finding and selling to the customer and explaining the value proposition. And so for us, we take very seriously our role as a steward of the solar asset and as a recurring, as someone who has a recurring touchpoint with the customer, who has data on the asset, and who has the technical capability to assess what’s best for the asset and the customer. And we think that that is helpful in communicating to the customer the value of a battery and solving that sales challenge.

David Roberts: But, and just to complete the thought though, the community solar is generally in front of the meter, and any battery you would add to it is probably going to be in front of the meter as well.

Lisa Hansmann: Exactly. And in some places, the markets have made it easy to get paid for that. So New York and its VDER mechanism, which is complicated to understand, at least has rules for how batteries get paid front of the meter.

David Roberts: What are the top 2 or 3 areas? New York? Where are you focusing where it’s easiest to do this?

Lisa Hansmann: So, the easiest places to deploy batteries right now, I would say, are Massachusetts, where you have a utility program that pays you for batteries in ConnectedSolutions and the Clean Peak program. California, where you have super high demand charges, and so the behind-the-meter value of a battery is very high, and you’ve got a ton of old solar.

And then the behind-the-meter PJM option, especially in places that have added additional state-level incentives for batteries, like Illinois. So Illinois now has a tremendously generous CapEx incentive for the deployment of distributed batteries, where if you stack that plus the battery ITC, it’s very easy to generate a very attractive return. As a result, however, the interconnection queue in Illinois for batteries is a feeding frenzy right now. And so the question is, in a more nascent solar market, where are the attractive retrofit opportunities there?

David Roberts: And is the addition of VPP, virtual power plant, demand response revenue making a big difference in any particular place? Is that affecting the go, no-go decision in any particular area?

Lisa Hansmann: Yes, and you phrased it right, in particular areas. It is very much a regional and market-specific dynamic. So I would think of the Massachusetts ConnectedSolutions program as effectively a demand response program that has driven significant uptake, significant in an early market, around places where we are actually seeing customers retrofit solar with storage. You can think of the Google Voltus agreement as a more scaled version of that. Across PJM, I expect that to have an impact, and in parts of California, the additional revenue has had a big impact.

Because if we go back to our rules of thumb around repowering, 3 challenges, technical, regulatory, and commercial. VPP revenue is a new revenue stream that you can stack on top of the battery’s existing value stack. And so wherever it’s available, it’ll help. The question is just does it outweigh the CapEx of what you’re adding? And in ConnectedSolutions, it is undoubtedly lucrative enough.

David Roberts: Got it. So to help people get a sense of this, your model, the savings of doing this, the obvious savings are you’ve already got the land, and you’ve already got the interconnection. Those are the desiderata. That’s what’s attracting you to this in the first place. Relative to greenfield, those are your 2 big savings, but you’re also taking on some costs that you wouldn’t have to wrestle with in a greenfield. As you say, these are relatively small bespoke sites, so you’re dealing with a lot of owners, a lot of different kind of owners, a lot of different, I think, probably financing mechanisms.

There’s just a lot of heterogeneity, I don’t know if I said that word right, in the base you’re dealing with. Then you have to, I’m guessing, deal with financing on an almost case-by-case basis and bondholders and then renegotiating your PPAs. You’re saving on the interconnection costs and the land. What are the, relative to greenfield, what are the additional challenges you’re taking on relative to greenfield?

Lisa Hansmann: Yeah. So just hearing you lay this out, I’m reminded of something that a solar developer told me a few weeks ago, which was that repowering is like high school sex in that everyone talks about it, and very few people are actually doing it. And I think it’s a slightly exaggerated but evocative point in that the market is certainly early precisely because there is brain damage around solving the tripartite challenge that you and I have been talking about, about technical, regulatory, and commercial.

And the way that we think about doing that is, again, go back to how we were talking about the installed base as almost a series of layers of installed rock. You do have to go through the brain damage of identifying what is the like-for-like technology replacement for the, let’s call it the 2016 North Carolina PURPA qualified facility vintage and what is the right contracting model with Duke there. But once you’ve solved that for one asset in that strata, you’ve got 2 gigawatts in North Carolina, for instance, these 5-megawatt distributed solar assets.

David Roberts: Got it. So there’s some standardization possible within strata, let’s say.

Lisa Hansmann: That’s how we think about it, exactly. And the opportunity is not in the money for every strata today, but as commercial solar owners face these repowering triggers around is their contract expiring, is their inverter conking out, is their financing over-levered, they will then ask themselves the question about, “How do I maximize the value around this asset?” And there are a set of market archetypes that you and I have started to talk about, the Massachusetts retrofit, the California repower, the North Carolina qualified facility inverter replacement, where we know that the value pencils.

And so there is that upfront added cost around doing the brain damage of figuring out how you match the technical, the regulatory, and the commercial, but once you figure it out for one strata, that’s an attractive market opportunity that you can deploy into. And it’s cheaper for us to solve those questions because we are on those assets every day, getting paid to learn them from an operations and maintenance standpoint.

David Roberts: In Heatmap, the COO of CleanCapital, which does some of this also, said that when they repower, they generally restore original capacity. In practice, that’s what they generally end up doing because they said the economics don’t really pencil out for adding additional capacity. Is that true in your experience, or is that going to be a market-by-market thing, too? How often are you or do you expect to not just restore the original rated capacity of the site, but to go beyond that and add capacity?

Lisa Hansmann: For us right now, it’s probably 50/50 in the opportunities that we’re looking at, and it is a highly market-dependent question. Where we are adding capacity, it is in the form of storage, sometimes overbuilding the solar so that you maximize the value of the storage, but it’s the storage that’s driving the deviation. And in those situations where you are only going back to original capacity, that’s typically because you’re in a market where power prices are attractive enough that it pays either to recontract or you have enough lucrative juice left on your PPA to get paid back.

And I think I raise that because I expect very much that both of those market opportunities will expand. The places where you’re… think of being a commercial solar asset owner. You are being surrounded for the first time by blaring news signals about how electricity prices are going up. You have been insulated by that for the past 15 years by solar on your rooftop. That solar is expiring.

For the first time, you are interested in actually recontracting at a fixed discount to that alternative. Or the markets where you can get paid for adding storage are only going to grow, where it becomes increasingly true that it’s one of the few fast ways to solve that structural challenge that we started our conversation talking about.

David Roberts: The first thing everybody asks when I bring this up, I threw it out on social media, and everybody’s first question is, “What do you do with the old panels?” And as we’ve discussed, replacing panels is not necessarily a huge portion of your work, but it’s some of it. What happens to those old panels? And this is somewhat of a marginal question now because the scale of panels coming offline is relatively small, but obviously as time passes, this is going to be a bigger and bigger and more and more prominent problem. I’m curious about the other old equipment, too, inverters and strings and lines and whatever, all the other stuff, but mainly the panels. What do you do with the old stuff you take out?

Lisa Hansmann: So this is an opportunity, I agree today, marginal. In the future, where I again think that the operational value of being able to handle complex multi-site logistics will be increasingly valuable because in my previous role when I was on the deep-tech investing side, a lot of what we spent our time doing was looking at businesses that we hoped could pencil but often did not. And candidly, recycling solutions were often in that space because there was so much competition for feedstock, because feedstock, by which I mean the thing you’re recycling, was relatively scarce. That was true for EV battery recycling, it’s been true for solar panel recycling.

But I am excited about repowering as almost the ultimate abundance solution here, where all of a sudden you are able to see a path towards real circularity by getting volume of panels at scale. So right now there are a handful of small solar recyclers who we talk to, and the economics of that business are really challenging.

But from our perspective, there are a range of providers who we can go to, and I’m excited for that market dimension to change. On the equipment side, we keep those old inverters, actually. We have a huge, big warehouse that houses them precisely because of the obsolete equipment challenge, where it’s so hard to find an old vintage of inverter that actually, if you have 4 old Schneider inverters in your warehouse and you’re dealing with a site that has a Schneider inverter where a small piece of it is broken, we can go back to our museum of historical inverters, if you will, and pull the right part.

And so I think an increasingly important part of the operations and maintenance industry in solar will also be managing and handling obsolete and spare parts. And so we see a lot of value in those discrete pieces of equipment. The panels you’re unlikely to reuse in that way.

David Roberts: Yeah. Yeah. I know batteries, battery recycling, we talked to Redwood on the pod, and it’s the same thing. Their initial challenge was there’s not enough dead batteries yet. They had to start with phones and stuff just to get up and running. But now they’ve set up this business where they’re sucking the last of the life out of batteries before they recycle them, putting them in these big fields, because they still have a little capacity left. And it’s the same with solar panels: it’s only producing 80% as much as original, which might make it uneconomic for the owner, but it’s still something. Is there anything like a second-life solar panel?

Is anybody using those before they… because recycling them is difficult, relatively expensive. There’s not a super great way to do it yet. It’s pretty dirty where it’s done. It’s an unpleasant business thus far, at least. Is there a second-life solar panel business at all?

Lisa Hansmann: It’s a good question, and less in the panels that I’ve seen. The analogy where my mind is going is around agrivoltaics, where you have solar equipment where some of the value is coming from the solar generation, but other value is from other infrastructure aspects that you get from it, around shading, around plant integration. So I can imagine in scenarios where output is less essential, perhaps there is a second life to be had. And I think that as this starts being a challenge for more of the industry, as it has been in the battery side, we will be forced to innovate, and we are excited to be on the cusp of solving those questions.

David Roberts: You mentioned earlier the tax credits. I’m curious what… everything in this industry has undergone some turmoil in the last few years because the credits got wiped out. What credits are still helping you, and which ones are gone, and which ones are going to stick around? I think the storage credits are still online until 2035 at least, something like that. And presumably you take advantage of those. The solar ones I think are gone, but tell me what’s the federal tax credit situation?

Lisa Hansmann: That’s exactly right. So as of now, it used to be that historically you could qualify for the solar ITC for a repower, so long as you qualified under something called the 80/20 rule, where the CapEx spent on repowering was roughly equivalent to 80% of the plant’s value. And so there was solar tax credit support for repowering that is phasing out on the same timeline as the broader solar and wind ITC and PTC.

However, the battery ITC remains in place and will, I think, be an increasingly relevant part of the economic decision, but that’s the benefit of repowering as a market solution here, where the catalyst is not a tax credit decision, but rather the catalyst is often a technical or commercial trigger outside of that. And to your point that you’d raised around financing, you already have an existing debt facility and an existing offtake agreement, so you have many of those core financial and commercial structures in place, and you have a fully depreciated tax asset that you’re operating on.

David Roberts: Got it. And, one other thing about interconnection, obviously the big draw here is that you don’t have to futz with interconnection, and I’m just wondering, are there changes that you make that are going to change the performance of the field sufficiently that it will trigger that process, that it will mean you have to go back to the utility and renegotiate some sort of connection agreement. Does that differ place to place? Is that a risk for you?

Lisa Hansmann: Yes. So first, on the value of the interconnect, you are exactly right. I was reflecting on the announcements that we saw earlier this month in the nuclear space, where both Constellation and Vistra announced $4 billion nuclear uprates, which are basically a nuclear repower, where you’re replacing engines and turbines and equipment on site to boost capacity, and will add 890 megawatts to the PJM grid in new nuclear capacity, which would seem unbelievable if you just isolated that fact on its face.

And the price that is being paid for that is a premium because of the speed to interconnect. To your second point, in the solar instance, at the utility scale, where surplus interconnection rules work, where they’ve been implemented according to FERC guidance, a utility-scale repower with a battery can come online in about a year, so way faster than going through the traditional queue. That is not true in every market.

There are markets where it is easier. There are markets where it is harder. PJM is a market where it has been harder. On the smaller scale, the question the utility will ask you is, “Is what you are doing sufficiently changing the site as to be deemed a material modification?” And if so, you’ll need to go through additional study work with the utility.

David Roberts: And that’s a case-by-case thing that the utility decides?

Lisa Hansmann: There are default rules that govern at the utility and the regional level. So it’s another issue that I expect to evolve over the next 5 years in particular. You’ve seen forward-leaning states make solar retrofits kind of default or de facto accelerated. Massachusetts has made a lot of progress here, and there are other places where even if you have to go through the interconnection process, it’s accelerated for distributed relative to utility scale. So you’re still talking 12 months, worst case. So it is a challenge…

David Roberts: Is it something you consciously try to avoid though? Is it a cost that you try to avoid?

Lisa Hansmann: Yes, exactly, because you’d always want to avoid any of the both administrative costs and time value costs associated with waiting another 6 months or 6 years at the utility scale, to go through all of this. So there’s tremendous value in doing so. So then again, much of the work that we’re doing is around identifying archetypes of markets and technology where repowering is fast and commercially attractive today, and then mapping out where we think it’ll become fast and commercially attractive tomorrow.

David Roberts: Right. Let’s talk very briefly about that. So North Carolina here, I guess, is the test case. They just approved Duke’s… as I understand it, Duke is offering new 10-year contracts to old solar plants that add batteries, or something like that. You can tell me what the exact policy is, but is that the kind of thing you’re looking for, and is that happening in other places, too?

Lisa Hansmann: You’re exactly right that that is the kind of thing we are looking for, and it shows the exact complexity. So North Carolina, huge old fleet of distributed solar, as we’ve talked about. 3 gigawatts of solar built 2010 to 2017. 2 gigawatts of those have contracts expiring in the next 5 years. The challenge you face there is that Duke is the only buyer of capacity.

It’s a vertically integrated market. And for most of those solar plants, the challenge that they face is that power has been relatively cheap compared to the really rich contracts under which that solar was first deployed. Duke is the only buyer, and they will only pay what they call their avoided cost, which is basically their market-determined price for what they think they would otherwise need to pay to build new generation. That is well below the deals struck in those original contracts.

So they did this amazing, this important step forward around proposing that if you have one of these old solar assets and your contract is going to expire in 2 years, so you’re looking for what to do, if you add a battery that’s at least 20% of your capacity, so you have to add something kind of meaningful, you can get a new long-term 10-year contract with Duke. That’s meaningful in terms of giving you offtake certainty, otherwise you would’ve been faced to have either a 2- or 5-year contract.

David Roberts: But at a better price than their avoided cost?

Lisa Hansmann: Therein lies the rub. It’s still at the avoided cost rate, and the battery is paid at avoided cost as well, which only pencils in certain instances. So Duke and North Carolina I think will be a bellwether for will they actually make this policy workable, and will they pay the battery the true grid capacity that it is generating?

Duke is forecasting demand growing 8 times faster over the next 15 years than it did over the last 15 years, and they’re planning to deploy 6 gigawatts of batteries by 2034, but their queue is massive. They have this existing 3 gigawatts of aging solar, and so there should be even more of a demand pull there. Those are some of the fastest capacity sources that exist. If I think about the political economy of this moment and the vertically integrated monopoly as a business model, I think it’s going to come under a lot of pressure.

David Roberts: What you’d really like in these instances… this is a perfect place for a market. How much is a repowered site with a battery worth? We ought to have a market determining that value. That’s what markets are good for, right?

Lisa Hansmann: Exactly. And I mean…

David Roberts: instead of Duke people scratching their heads in an office somewhere and making up numbers.

Lisa Hansmann: I can’t remember if we put this in the Foreign Affairs piece or not, but a phrase of yours that constantly echoes in my mind is the force field of tedium that surrounds utility reform issues. I am incredibly optimistic because if there is one thing that is good at getting politicians to break through the force field of tedium, it is rising prices. And again, my introduction to energy markets was through oil and gas, where I lived firsthand what it looks like to have the gas price, which is the most economically significant number in the US economy. The average human being sees it 5 to 6 times every day.

I had the experience of watching that go up to $5.16, a number that is burned in my mind forever. And I saw the doors it opened up politically, and now we are living that same thing for the first time in 2 decades in electricity markets, and that is forcing people to reckon with the ways that we have chosen to structure how electricity is bought and sold in this country.

And I can’t imagine that Duke is going to be left untouched in those conversations. And Duke itself will be thinking about how to innovate. And so does it pursue something like what we’ve seen in Georgia and other states where you can allow for third-party buyers to pay for additional capacity? Something called sleeving, where a large-load customer could say, “Okay, I will pay additional value for a battery,” similar to one of those bring-your-own-capacity models.

David Roberts: Right. All these data centers that are looking for capacity, they’re now starting to buy distributed capacity, and obviously these small to mid-size solar fields with batteries. And data centers have a lot of money. They’re willing to pay for rapid time to power. So this seems like a perfect market for these small fields to play in where that market exists, which I guess is not everywhere yet.

Lisa Hansmann: Right. Exactly. And it’s data centers today. And so in Duke territory, if they wanted to pay, they couldn’t today until there’s reform, and I expect there to be a lot of pressure on that business model.

David Roberts: You’re expecting legislators and PUCs to be under pressure, and eventually they’re going to stumble across this giant already existing resource under their feet and pass rules to unlock it. Pass rules to make it easier to do this.

Lisa Hansmann: I find it very difficult to imagine us as a country letting gigawatts of capacity fall off of the grid in particular at a time of immense supply-demand imbalance. And I think we’re at a place where for the first time we can take on the annoying, tricky, and messy, but ultimately not that complicated market rules that prevent us from doing the simple and smart thing and paying for value.

David Roberts: Okay, 2 more brief questions. I’ve kept you too long, but this is super interesting to me. One is, you’re probably aware that there is quite a bit of anti-battery sentiment floating around on the internet, floating around in various communities. There’s a lot of moratoria passed on battery installations, I think hundreds of them across, in counties across the land. There’s just a lot of NIMBY pushback against installing solar and batteries in a lot of places. Is it too clever and neat to say that you get to bypass all that entirely by just working with already existing sites? Are you immune from that or not?

Lisa Hansmann: So it is in many instances technically true because you will often have existing site control and existing permitted rights to add equipment to aging solar.

David Roberts: Even in a place that has a moratorium on new battery installations?

Lisa Hansmann: So depending on how the moratoria is worded, but regardless, I don’t think that the right solution is to sneak around the sides of a moratoria. I think you have seen in the shape and scale of data center opposition that simply saying otherwise and acting otherwise loudly is not a good way of developing lasting change. And so I think we as a clean energy community have a lot of work to do around both demonstrating the benefits of batteries and putting in place the right set of policies to make sure that folks are excited about them. I think you’re putting your finger on one of the big risks here. Americans rank batteries lower than natural gas and nuclear, which is…

David Roberts: Oh, God. That means I’ve failed. That means Volts has failed.

Lisa Hansmann: No. No. It just means that you’re still going to be in business for a little while. There’s more wood to chop. But it’s incumbent on us to be able to speak clearly about the benefits that they bring, and of course, it’s easy for me to say that the answer is to prove that we can operate and maintain batteries safely, and that we should invest in the operations and maintenance to do so.

David Roberts: Well, sure, this is the larger fight. This is the larger fight you’re talking about which, yes, exists, but I’m just wondering, because you’re working on existing facilities…

Lisa Hansmann: The permit advantage is significant…

David Roberts: presumably you are not running headlong into that in a way that other developers are.

Lisa Hansmann: Correct.

David Roberts: I don’t know how many real-world examples you’ve built up, but have you run into any community resistance yet in redeveloping or repowering or just boosting an existing site?

Lisa Hansmann: Not yet, but I anticipate that, not in the individual instance, but of course in talking to folks in the community, and that is really important to take seriously and is something that we think a lot about more actually on the operations and maintenance side of the business where ensuring that we have the right protections in place around fire safety is something we take really, really seriously because it’s something that people are legitimately worried about. And wherever that comes from, it’s important to tell our customers that we’re focused about it, too. And then on the repower side, I think it’s a real opportunity to demonstrate the value of batteries and hopefully start to change by doing a bit.

David Roberts: Yeah. There’s community resistance, but I would imagine also there are some owners of these solar fields who themselves have weird battery fears and myths in their mind, and maybe themselves are resistant to putting batteries on their own installations. Have you run into that yet?

Lisa Hansmann: There, honestly, the resistance has more been around wanting to understand the value proposition and wanting to understand what it’s going to mean to have a box in your parking lot. What do I have to do to take care of it? And so I think there it’s about communicating the value proposition in a way that’s accurate. And once you do that, and once you hold up someone’s utility bill next to them with and without a battery, that tends to be relatively compelling.

David Roberts: Clear away a lot of those fears, I would imagine, once you’ve got some dollar signs. Okay, just to wrap up, there’s a market here already that you’re already beavering away on. What sort of legislative or regulatory changes, if you had to just pick a couple, would most accelerate this market? Actually, let’s postpone that question. I said I had 2 more. I actually had 3 more. Sorry. This is a recurring problem for this podcast.

When you turn, it almost seems like the business, the market segment you’re going after now is a very distinct thing, a lot of bespoke small sites. The soft costs you’re wrestling with are very specific to that market strata, as you said, and expertise in that stuff is its own thing. It almost seems like when you, a few years pass and you reach the utility-scale strata, when the utility-scale installations start wearing out in a similar way, that almost seems like an entirely different business.

Just different owners, different considerations, different rules and regulations, I would imagine. What is unique to the utility-scale side of this? What are the problems that are unique to that, and is it harder or easier than this smaller kind?

Lisa Hansmann: I think of the utility-scale market as significantly easier in some ways and requiring a different type of business model. So at core, building the best performance services business in the distributed energy services business is about building a people-forward business. You need technicians at the heart of this. You cannot automate away the role of the technician.

David Roberts: Are you going to be buying existing service companies, or are you just going to be building from the ground up your own workforce?

Lisa Hansmann: A combination of both. A combination of both, where we think that the way that you build the best business here is by operating with density, so getting enough sites close together that technicians can spend their day fixing things and not driving. So keeping tactically every solar site you service should be within 2 hours of a technician, and that actually requires some meaningful scale, and so we want to grow.

The second is being able to hire, train and retain the very best technicians in a scarce labor environment is the most critical thing. You need technicians who can walk up to a 12-year-old inverter from a company that went bankrupt 5 years ago, and know what to do, and then be able to keep them. And that brings up the third part where we are really focused, which is on integrating technology that makes the techs better. There is a treasure trove of data in this space, but the cost of developing software is declining to zero. And it’s really easy to put something about how you are AI-enabled into a pitch deck.

It is really freaking hard to integrate technology into your operations in a way that makes the technicians, who are the heart of your business and who are the everything of your business, that makes their lives better and saves time for them, and makes their expertise in the field enhanced and all the more valuable. And so…

David Roberts: And makes them want to stay with you and not get hired away by some…

Lisa Hansmann: Exactly. And no one has put those 3 things together at scale in this distributed segment of the market. It is a patchwork of small contractors, many of whom are very good, but none of them who had the scale to invest in the training and the systems that doing this logistical exercise takes, and that’s what we are innovating on solving at scale.

But to answer your question on utility scale, it is a slightly different model where a utility-scale power plant can be miles of identical equipment and you can actually imagine just staffing a single person or multiple people to work on that one site 24/7 instead of doing the dispatch-based field operations.

And so there’s certainly an opportunity there, but if you ask me where I’m excited about the business growing, as I think about the trajectory of our economy over the next 2 decades, the density of electrons at the edge is going to grow, and that was a very abstract-sounding phrase, but what I mean is we are putting more batteries and computers into more things that are more distributed. And if you’ve ever seen, there’s this funny Trump Tesla commercial where he says, “Everything is computer.”

David Roberts: Everything is computer, yes.

Lisa Hansmann: I think a lot about what he really means is actually everything is battery. And so getting very good at dispatch-based field services for distributed equipment now is a value that I think will only compound with the direction that our commercial economy is taking, and the skill of that dispatch-based service model is going to compound over the next several decades.

David Roberts: So you want to get enough scale doing these small things that you can invest in a lot of the training and technology and equipment for your techs that a small contractor can never quite achieve. You want to scale the…

Lisa Hansmann: Or that it’s harder for a small technician to achieve. We want…

David Roberts: Yeah. And that’s going to translate once you start doing utility scale.

Lisa Hansmann: And we think that the value compounds now, where the value is in being the best in the country at doing dispatch-based field services and servicing distributed energy, and there’s a lot we can do in utility scale, but we’ll be even better at doing that if we solve the hardest part of the market first, which is where we are focused right now.

David Roberts: Okay. Now, honestly, swear to God, last question. Which is, if you’re talking to policymakers, let’s say you’re talking to a governor and you’ve got the head of the PUC in the room, what are the shortlist of changes, regulatory or policy-wise, that would help accelerate and rationalize this market for repowering these smaller sites?

Lisa Hansmann: So there’s a set of low-hanging fruit around ensuring that things that are, in fact, small modifications to existing systems do not trigger unnecessary interconnection rules, and that’s a straightforward suggestion where we have models of that working in Massachusetts and other places. But I think more fundamentally, there’s a principle that we should get utilities to pay for performance, not spending. And for a long time, regulators have rewarded utilities for how much capital they deploy rather than how well systems perform.

And the result, as we have seen, is a grid that’s underused and underperforming. And I think we in clean energy tend to get lost in the beautiful complexity around all of the cool software and services we can do to fix that. But the simple principle that we just need regulators to embrace is that customers should be paid for reducing demand just as they pay for increasing it when the effect is the same, and it should be easy to get more out of assets that we’ve already deployed on the grid, no matter where they are.

And I believe in that very firmly. And if that was just the governing principle that regulators took, I think a series of downstream solutions around rewarding batteries for the value that they provide and for the grid value that they provide, rather than just the narrow energy or capacity value would be, is critically important. I will also say, it may sound counterintuitive, but making it easier to deploy new assets and permitting reform is something that benefits new assets as much as it does the installed base. The whole reason that repowering is particularly attractive right now is because of the barriers to deploying new assets, but it is by no means a zero-sum game.

And the more we grow the future installed base, the more capacity there will be for us to continue to augment and enhance as technology advancement curves continue to progress. This is, to me, why abundance and repowering are ultimately so twinned, and repowering is in many ways the ultimate abundance solution. Making it easier to get more out of those assets that we’ve already deployed is a future-proof solution for those assets that we’ll continue to deploy.

And so I think the permitting reform that sits in front of us now is such a critical fight and something that is so essential for our energy system, but also we’re going to have a 10-year gap in underbuilt transmission that we’re still going to need to address, and so we should deploy the batteries and repower the systems that we need in the near term while we fix that.

David Roberts: This is such a familiar juncture in the conversation of so many different conversations I have on this pod, which is there are these proximate reforms you could make, which would force utilities to do things better on a case-by-case or market-by-market basis. But you’re always pushing a rock uphill because as you say, the fundamental incentives: they make money by spending money. And anything you do that enables them or forces them to spend less money, they’re ultimately going to be hostile to. And you can carve out rules and say, “Well, you have to do X amount of this,” but then they’re just going to do X amount and not X plus one, right?

Again and again, I come back to this: you’ve got to make them want to do this. Somehow you’ve got to create an incentive system where they want to do this. And then if they want to do it, they’re going to find all kinds of clever ways that maybe we can’t think of in advance or you can’t specify and lay out in advance. I feel like I’m working around this basic incentive problem on every pod, everybody I talk to.

Lisa Hansmann: I am a capitalist at heart, and I started out working with Elizabeth Warren, and I believe that markets and good rules go hand in hand. They are not at odds with one another. But good rules point the ingenuity of capitalism at building solutions where we need them and building most effectively, and bad ones point us at finding ways around the barrier, which is important but inefficient. And so if there’s one place where we could use real market reform, it’s in this segment. And if there’s one moment when I think we might have a shot at getting it, it is right now with the politics of affordability taking on a new salience and aligning with clean energy.

David Roberts: All right. Well, amen. Lisa Hansmann, thank you so much for coming on, talking to us. This was as fascinating as I expected. Thank you for walking us through it, and good luck with your work.

Lisa Hansmann: Thanks so much, David.