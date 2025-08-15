Last updated: August 2025 (updated quarterly)

Volts podcast is designed so that anyone can jump right in. Each episode is self-contained, but the topics are admittedly interconnected and they build upon one another. Given that the podcast is now at a weighty 400+ episodes, Sam (Volts team) put together the Volts Jump-Start guide to help you navigate the Volts library turned labyrinth. This guide contains two components:

❤️ Essential Episodes: “I’m new to Volts, where should I start?” This is a list of episodes that are foundational or capture the current state of a technology or issue. All Volts episodes are amazing but you will quickly get up to speed if you listen to these particular episodes.

🔎 Search Volts Library: Take a deep dive into the extensive Volts archive! Listen to every single episode on solar, wind or whatever you’re studying.

❤️ Essential Episodes

Maybe you’re new to Volts or you’d like to introduce a colleague to Volts. Start here. This list of Essential Episodes will help you jump-start your Volts journey. There’s a little something for everyone.

The list is refreshed regularly — we’re sure to swap in newer episodes when the tech or politics change. However, there are plenty of older episodes here. Why? Some topics are evergreen, like transmission basics and learning curves. Other topics [cough, cough hydropower] don’t move all that fast. And of course, older episodes provide historical context critical to understanding current events.

So here they are, the Essential Episodes, by category:

Transmission/Grid/Batteries

Solar/Wind/Hydro

Innovation/Business

Politics

Geothermal/Heat

🪨 What’s going on with geothermal? (March 2023)

Volts is big on geothermal! Learn about recent developments in geothermal and the opportunities ahead. 🪨 Enhanced geothermal power is finally a reality (July 2023)

Fervo Energy successfully brought online the first full-scale commercial power plant sourcing from enhanced geothermal systems. 🔥 What’s the deal with district energy? (Oct 2023)

Here’s how district energy could be a part of the clean energy transition.

Transportation/Housing

Climate

🔎 Search Volts Library

Google Sheets: Want to peruse the entire Volts library via spreadsheet? Click this link. Make sure to File —> Download if you want to play with the filters.

Substack: Substack’s native archive feature is annoying, but it does have a tagging system that’s good at categorizing episodes. If you rather search via Substack, here are our most popular tags: Activism, Advocacy, AI, Batteries, Built Environment, Business, Clean Electricity, Clean Energy, Climate, Climate Goals, Community, David Guest Pods, Decarbonization, Economics, Electrification, Energy Efficiency, Environment, EV, Federal, Finance, Gas, Geopolitics, Geothermal, GHG Emissions, Grid, Heat, Hydro, Hydrogen, Industry, Infrastructure, Innovation, International, IRA, Journalism, Legal, Mailbag, Markets, Mining, Modeling, Nuclear, Offsets, Permitting, Philanthropy, Policy, Politics, PR, Recycling, Research, Solar, Tax, Transmission, Transportation, USA, Utilities, Wind

Did you make it this far? Consider yourself JUMPSTARTED!