Volts

Volts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Seidman's avatar
Jeff Seidman
2d

This is awesome! Looking forward to using it when I refer newbies to Volts. Thanks for doing this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Palmer's avatar
Mike Palmer
1d

Great service and much needed for other podcasts and newsletters. Especially valuable for newcomers.

Thanks for doing this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Roberts
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture