Battery Week: everything in one place

As you might have gathered from the name, when Battery Week began … a month ago, I did not anticipate it going on quite so long. Since it has dragged out a bit, I thought it might be helpful to pull everything together in one place.
If you click play above, you will find a lithium-ion battery megapod: all the battery pieces read aloud, plus the podcast with Chloe Holzinger, strung together into one three-hour-long beast.
Links to all the pieces:
A primer on lithium-ion batteries: how they work and how they are changing
The many varieties of lithium-ion batteries battling for market share
Competitors to lithium-ion batteries in the grid storage market
Volts podcast: battery analyst Chloe Holzinger on possible futures for lithium-ion
As always, thank you for reading and listening. If you value this kind of work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to Volts.
Forest says Happy Spring!
