Trump's big bill: How bad is it and what comes next?
Trump's big bill: How bad is it and what comes next?

"What the F is happening?" Part 4: a conversation with Jane Flegal and Jesse Jenkins.
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
Jul 11, 2025
∙ Paid
5
5
In this "What the F is Happening" episode, I'm joined by Jane Flegal and Jesse Jenkins to perform a wake for the Inflation Reduction Act after the passage of the GOP's "Big Beautiful Bill." We sift through the wreckage to see what was saved versus what was buried, analyze the political forces that determined the outcome, and debate the core theory of ch…

