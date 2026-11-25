Are data centers raising everyone else’s electricity rates? The extremely unsatisfying answer is, it depends. A new report puts numbers on it: depending on circumstances, a large new load can cut other customers’ rates as much as 6 percent or raise them as much as 9 percent. The good news is that most of what makes the difference is under regulators’ control. I talk with authors Long Lam and Natalie Northrup about the tools available, from minimum bills to “bring your own power.”

According to the polls, Americans are quite angry at data centers for raising their electricity prices. But … are data centers raising their electricity prices? If you’ve paid attention to the ongoing research and analysis around this question, you’re probably aware that the answer is an extremely unsatisfying “it depends.”

A new report from the Brattle Group and the Energy Systems Integration Group tries to put some meat on the bones of that “it depends.” Its authors modeled one enormous new load hooking up to the grid under dozens of scenarios. Depending on the circumstances, that same load either cut everyone else’s rates by around 6 percent or raised them by roughly 9 percent.

Long Lam & Natalie Northrup

What determines whether costs go up or down? It’s mostly stuff we have under our control: whether the grid has spare capacity, whether the big customer shows up as promised, and the rules governing what big new loads pay. The report puts rough numbers on each effect, across four very different US power markets. It’s quite clarifying.

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My guests today are the report’s lead author, Long Lam, and his co-author Natalie Northrup, both at The Brattle Group. Long works on load growth, from forecasting to tariffs; Natalie studies how flexible resources make money in power markets.

Many state governments and the US Congress are arguing over who pays for data centers. It’s a big element in the much-discussed federal permitting bill. So it seems like a good moment to help all you Volts listeners get a somewhat more sophisticated understanding of just when data centers hurt the rest of us ratepayers, and when they help. Let’s get into it.

Chapters

00:00 – Introduction

02:28 – Long Lam's background and the Berkeley Lab rates study

05:33 – Two intuitions, and how the model works

08:16 – Flexible data centers and how much grids trust them

11:35 – Factor one: spare capacity on the grid

16:47 – Who should get the spare capacity?

18:44 – Factor two: whether the load shows up

23:20 – Is capacity built for no-show loads wasted?

29:42 – Factor three: what kind of grid you're on

32:42 – Regional markets share costs and risks

36:46 – Minimum bills and collateral

41:53 – When data centers bring their own power

48:29 – Charging data centers twice

55:23 – Prioritizing spare capacity: Denmark, BC and auctions

1:00:59 – Growing the grid vs. lowering rates

1:02:59 – Tools for ratepayers and state policymakers

Resources

People & Organizations

David Roberts (Substack - Bluesky - Twitter) Volts (Apple Podcasts - Spotify - YouTube - LinkedIn - Instagram)

Long Lam (LinkedIn) & Natalie Northrup (LinkedIn) The Brattle Group (Website - LinkedIn)

Energy Systems Integration Group (Website - LinkedIn)

Company & Industry News

Books & Articles Discussed

Related Volts Episodes

Transcript

David Roberts: With no further ado, Long Lam, Natalie Northrup, welcome to Volts. Thank you so much for coming.

Natalie Northrup: Thanks for having us.

Long Lam: Thank you so much for having us. It’s a pleasure.

David Roberts: All right. Long, let’s start with you. You have been studying this basic issue for a while now. There was a big Lawrence Berkeley National Lab report around this a couple of years ago that made a big impression. Talk a little bit about your history with this issue and why this report now.

Long Lam: Yeah. So I have been working at Brattle for seven, eight years now, and over that time, I have done a lot of work on the retail side, looking at electricity retail rates. There was a lot of interest in dynamic rates, time-varying rates, for example, how to get more flexibility on the demand side in order to operate the power system more effectively. And in recent years, there have been a lot of concerns, as you mentioned earlier in the intro, about affordability. Things are just getting a lot more expensive for the everyday consumer, including electricity prices. And we, along with our colleagues at the Lawrence Berkeley Lab, put together this study that was published in 2005. I can’t believe it was already almost two years ago.

David Roberts: 2005?

Long Lam: I know, that was 2025.

David Roberts: Thank you. Yeah, so. I was gonna say, do we even have data centers in 2005?

Long Lam: I think we did, just not the size and the scale that we have today. And in that study, we untangled all of the different drivers that are behind the retail electricity price trends that we have observed in the last 15 years or so in the US. And that study was very timely because it coincided with this wave of interest in electricity rates in a way that I have never seen before. It made me really happy, of course, as an electricity nerd.

David Roberts: Yes, the public, all of a sudden the public cares. And here you come with this long report, the conclusion of which is some of this, some of that, a little bit of this, a little bit of that.

Long Lam: It’s complicated. It is complicated.

David Roberts: It is very complicated.

Long Lam: And of course, data centers, large loads are a key part of the question that folks are having. And in order to untangle the impacts of large loads alone, we, along with our colleague Ryan Hledik, and Trieu Mai and Debbie Lew at ESIG, put together this study to put some meat on the bones, so to speak. We put out a primer explaining how a large load can impact rates for our electricity customers earlier this year, and then with this study, we quantify the magnitude of that impact under the different conditions.

David Roberts: Right. And so people have these two very basic intuitions, conflicting intuitions, I think, depending on who you talk to. Some people say when you put a big new load on the grid, it’s a bunch more stress on the grid, so the grid has to do a bunch of stuff to sort of prepare itself for that new load. That raises prices for everybody.

And then there’s the conflicting intuition, which is the grid’s got a bunch of spare capacity that it’s not using most of the time. If a big load can come on and absorb some of that spare capacity, then you’re spreading the fixed costs of that capacity over a larger customer group, and everyone’s costs go down. And so basically, the spoiler, the outcome of the study here, and every study into this that’s happened so far, is both of those are basically true. Both of those do happen. It just depends on the circumstances. It depends on the grid’s circumstances and the utility’s circumstances, et cetera.

So Natalie, maybe you can tell us about just kind of the model that you built here to make this work, sort of a flight simulator, if you will. You can run a large load through several different kind of circumstances. Talk about how you built this thing.

Natalie Northrup: Yeah, you’re totally right there about the rate impact, depending on the balance between whether or not the large load brings in incremental revenue that is greater than the incremental costs that the system incurs to support that large load. And so what we built the model to do was to tease out how system conditions, so absent any tariff provisions, is there transmission headroom that the system can leverage for the large load? Is there generation capacity? Are there utilization benefits that you could leverage to add incremental revenue without incremental costs?

And then in the scenarios where that’s not possible, where the utility or region has to spend incremental capital to support the large load, can we leverage the tariff mechanisms and policy solutions that are being thrown around in the industry to recover those costs from the large load appropriately and protect existing customers from rate increases? And so the model really wanted to tease out what is that balance and how do different factors, like I just mentioned, system conditions, large load materialization, is some of the load that’s forecast speculative, would customers be on the hook for that?

David Roberts: Right. Yeah. Here’s my one question. Before we get into the factors that determine the large load’s impact on rates, we’re gonna walk through those, but one of my questions is, you sort of are modeling, at least in the model, a sort of a generic large load. It’s a 500-megawatt load on a 3-gigawatt utility area. These are just sort of kind of abstractions for the modeling purposes.

And so the load is kind of generic, but... I guess one of my intuitions is that the way the load behaves has some effect on whether it will affect the rates, other people’s rates or not. In other words, what kind of load it is matters, but that’s not really visible. So for instance, we’ve talked a lot on Volts about whether data centers can be flexible, whether they can use batteries for flexibility, whether they can dial down their computing at times of congestion all of a sudden, or whether they can’t. Is that not a big factor, and is that not kind of missing from this model, the behavior of the load itself?

Natalie Northrup: So I guess that’s really what a lot of our scenarios were looking to evaluate. In the base scenario, we assumed that the load was not responsive to market price signals, not leveraging flexibility, and operating at a fairly high load factor. And that sort of setting the baseline of if there’s no leverage of the opportunity for flexibility that is controllable or responsive to price signals, what would that rate impact look like?

And then when we looked at bring your own new capacity and flexibility, one of the scenarios that we considered there was large load flexibility. And if the load is able to be flexible in its demand, either in response to price signals or events that are called, could that lower rate impacts by reducing the amount that the utility invests in capacity? But the utility doesn’t necessarily have the confidence that that flexibility is gonna show up when they need it.

So I think a big piece that we learned from modeling that is the balance between how that flexibility is accredited in planning processes and how it’s used by the large load really matters for that rate impact. Because if they’re using flexibility to reduce their billing demand, avoid a demand charge, but the utility doesn’t know it’s gonna show up, they’ll still build to cover that load.

David Roberts: Right. We’ll get to that in more detail later, but just so people know what we’re talking about. So if a load shows up with some flexibility, the grid credits it with some flexibility, i.e., builds that flexibility into its plans or doesn’t. The level to which it does that is called accreditation. So how much credit is it giving the large load for flexibility? And as you’re saying, if the large load shows up with a bunch of flexibility but the grid doesn’t trust it or doesn’t accredit that flexibility to it, then the utility builds as though it didn’t have flexibility, and you get the rate impacts anyway.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. So let’s go through the factors that affect the impact a large load is gonna have. Long, let’s start with you. Let’s just talk about spare room. Spare, what you call headroom. What does that mean, and how does the amount of headroom affect the impact of a large load?

Long Lam: Yeah. So by system headroom, we mean the available generation capacity and/or transmission capacity that can be used to serve the new large load. If there is available capacity and no new transmission lines are needed, no new generators would be needed to serve this large load, you can just use the system as is, then the total fixed costs of the system are now recovered from a higher sales volume. And we love the term “peanut butter” when we worked on this project.

So all of those fixed costs are peanut buttered across more customers, right? So what that means is that the electricity rates for existing customers are going to be lower. And this is sort of like, I don’t know, carpooling, right? So if the three of us were to take a road trip from D.C. to Pittsburgh, and my husband heard about it and said, “Oh, hey, I wanna join you guys, too.” So the total fuel costs are now split across four people instead of three people, so it’s gonna be lower.

David Roberts: Right. You don’t need any additional fuel, you don’t need any additional cars, you just have one additional person in the car, so everybody’s costs go down a little bit.

Long Lam: Yeah, precisely.

David Roberts: A couple of questions about this. If a load comes on and it’s always-on load, if it’s constant-demand load, then it’s gonna be adding to the peak. And as we know, grids are built for the peaks. So even if a grid has headroom, if its peak goes up, doesn’t it end up having to build more stuff to satisfy the peak? In other words, the effect you’re talking about seems to me only to work if the load is flexible, if the load can avoid adding to the peaks. Isn’t that right?

Long Lam: It doesn’t have to be binary, Dave. It could be, for example, this 500-megawatt load that we looked at wants to interconnect, and the utility has 300 megawatts of available generation capacity, for example. So it needs to build some more, maybe 200 megawatts of generation capacity to meet the entirety of the 500-megawatt load. So some of that generation headroom can be used to serve this 500-megawatt load. So it doesn’t have to be either/or.

David Roberts: And is it fair to say that we are evolving in a direction where headroom is disappearing in general across the country? As everyone surely knows by now, ’cause I think we mention it at least once per episode on Volts, we’ve had this 20 years of steady demand, and now all of a sudden demand is going up and up and up. So is it fair to say that the circumstances in which a grid is going to have tons of spare headroom to accommodate a data center are declining and are going to disappear at some point? How are we doing on headroom in general?

Long Lam: I think you’re right. Headroom is becoming a precious commodity. If you are in a system with headroom, congratulations, you are among the few today. But that is not to say that you can’t also create headroom within the existing system today, right? And we mentioned this in our primer and also in the quantitative analysis. For example, you can aggregate distributed energy resources that exist in that pocket of the grid and operate them in a way that would create some system headroom when they are pooled together. And...

David Roberts: Yes, a VPP creates capacity, basically, creates more spare headroom. And so does building a transmission line. I mean, so does any building out of the grid. You can create more headroom, obviously, but I think it’s fair to say that nationally speaking, we are soaking up headroom faster than we are building new headroom, generally.

Long Lam: Yes, I would agree with that. And along with that, a question that we often get when people look at this study and our results is, what is really the value of system headroom? What about the opportunity cost of using that system headroom, right? So for example, maybe because the large load is using that system headroom today, other loads that are going to materialize in that same service territory are not going to have access to that system headroom.

David Roberts: Yes, you have anticipated my very next question, which is, even if there’s headroom, given that headroom is disappearing everywhere, and given also that we’re electrifying other parts of the economy, or we’re supposed to be... the plan is to be electrifying the whole economy, so we want transportation to be coming onto the grid, we want heating and cooling to be coming onto the grid.

And so even if there’s headroom, even if it’s having this rate-lowering effect, it doesn’t necessarily always seem like a good thing to just give that new capacity to data centers instead of the other things that might want it. I’m glad you at least raised that question. I mean, I guess that’s sort of a values question in the end, and not really a technical question.

But insofar as there’s spare capacity on grids, who gets it? Do we prioritize it? We’ll come back to this policy question later, but I just wanna put it on the table for now. But long story short, if there is spare capacity on a grid, the arrival of a data center can soak up some of that spare capacity and reduce rates, basically, for everybody else. That is a thing that can happen and has happened. I mean, Long, tell me if I’m wrong, but I feel like there are some places in the US where this has happened, where this is a measurable effect, where data centers have actually brought down rates. This is not just a theoretical thing, right?

Long Lam: Yes, and we documented this in our study with the LBNL folks that I mentioned earlier. In some states, we are seeing that the retail electricity price actually decreased as that state added more load. And yeah, there are a couple of other examples that utilities are citing and are making to demonstrate this outcome as well.

David Roberts: Okay, that’s the first big factor, spare room. Natalie, let’s talk about the second one, which is whether the load shows up on time at the size it projected and stays as long as it said it would. So spell that out a little bit for us. What is the nature of that factor? What is the effect on rates if it shows up faster than expected or slower than expected or less than expected, et cetera?

Natalie Northrup: Yeah. So load materialization is key because the investments that are made to support the large load, the capital is spent before the load ever shows up. And so if you’re committing capital to build a new power plant or a new transmission line, the capital investments are identified based on the forecast load. And a piece of that is whether or not the load shows up as it’s planned because of potential permitting delays, whether or not the need for compute looks the same if we’re talking about a data center.

Also, there’s a lot of speculative load where there’s an element of how fast can we get speed to power, this big topic that we’re thinking about a lot. And because the speed to power is a priority, sometimes there’ll be double counting of a load because they’re testing out one utility or another utility to see which they can get power in faster.

David Roberts: Yeah. This is worth spelling out a little bit. Because interconnection queues are so slow, because it’s so difficult to get hooked up at all, lots of large loads just sort of shop around and put themselves in line at a bunch of different utilities, just waiting to see when or if a utility will interconnect them. But of course, if one utility interconnects them, they vanish out of the queues of those others.

So a lot of... and I don’t know if anybody’s put a concrete number on this, but some large proportion of the load that is waiting in line is fake or is not real, is not gonna show up. And how do utilities plan for that? Well, let’s just talk about the effect. If you plan for it and it doesn’t show up, presumably you built some stuff for load that doesn’t show up, and you’ve raised costs for everybody. Is it that simple?

Natalie Northrup: So it depends on where you are. In a vertically integrated utility model where the utility recovers the capital that it spends under its regulatory framework, if they’ve made capital investments to support this load growth and the load doesn’t arrive, their other customers are on the hook to pay for those costs.

And it looks a little bit different in restructured utilities that are participating in regional markets because IPPs sometimes take on that risk, where they’re building generation to sell in markets. If the load doesn’t materialize, and thinking about PJM and the capacity market, if the load doesn’t materialize and that gets taken out of the forecast, then you don’t see the same price effect that you would have if the load were there, because some of that risk is transferred.

But in a vertically integrated utility, which is the main focus of the body of the report, you recover those costs from existing customers, and if there aren’t tariff provisions that protect against that risk, the existing customers’ rates will go up because the rate base increases.

David Roberts: And we’ve seen this, I mean, this again is not theoretical too. We’ve seen this happen. We’ve seen utilities build in anticipation of loads and loads not show up, data centers not show up. I mean, is this something we’ve seen happen yet, or is this just a theoretical worry?

Long Lam: I have not seen that in recent years. It is a real worry because of the level of forecasted load that we are seeing. If you look at the Texas forecast, for example, there’s just no way that we will see the total peak load double by the end of the decade. That is just not imaginable to me.

David Roberts: So some of the load has got to be phantom load, or else we’re kind of screwed ’cause there’s no way we’re keeping up with all that load in real life.

This is a big question I have, and I just discussed this actually last week with Ketan Joshi about data centers, which is if a grid builds a bunch of new headroom, a bunch of new capacity in anticipation of a big load showing up, and the big load doesn’t show up or shows up slowly or shows up late, the other ratepayers eat those costs, but it’s not like that’s waste, is it? I mean, demand is rising. We know we’re electrifying the rest of the economy. We know demand for electricity is rising regardless. We know that utilities need to build capacity regardless, basically. In almost any possible scenario in the next 20 years, almost every grid needs to build new headroom, needs to build new capacity.

So is that really the worst thing in the world? If a data center prompts a utility to build a bunch of capacity and the data center doesn’t use it, we can be pretty confident that someone else will. I’m just asking, how bad of an outcome is that really in the end?

Long Lam: Yeah. In the scenario that you just described, I think, one, there are tariff provisions and protections that can be put in place to protect existing customers from that stranded cost risk, number one. So it’s not a guarantee that existing customers are going to have to pay for those stranded costs, number one. And number two, I think in your scenario, it is right that if the capacity originally built for data centers can be repurposed and used to serve other loads, then yes, it can have a similar effect on rates, and existing customers are protected from that risk.

But I would think that there is a timing issue here. Right? So when is that industrial electrification load going to show up? If it’s gonna show up, I don’t know, let’s say seven years from now, and the capital commitment is made today, and the data center is not gonna show up. So in those intervening years, who is going to bear those costs? So I think that annual view, that annual impact is also really important to consider.

David Roberts: Yeah. I guess one of the things I wanna get clarity on in coming years is just what amount of that capacity that you build in anticipation of a data center is going to be useful for something else eventually versus stranded? And I don’t know if there’s any sort of pat way to answer that in advance, but I’ll just say that my instinct is that almost any new grid capacity you build is gonna be useful at some point for someone, right?

I can’t imagine any of it being totally stranded, unless you’re just building a specialized transmission line out to a data center in the middle of nowhere and the data center doesn’t show up. Maybe that’s stranded, but it’s hard for me to imagine much new grid capacity being stranded in a time of rising demand and capacity scarcity. Most of it’ll be useful. Do you agree with that basic intuition?

Natalie Northrup: Yeah. I think part of it is circling back to the opportunity cost of existing system headroom, right? We have headroom on the system and sort of if you build for a load that doesn’t materialize, then there is headroom that can be utilized by another load. I think part of what makes this moment unique is the scale of the load, where, yes, we’re expecting electrification load growth. Ideally, there’s some reshoring of manufacturing and industrial processes in the United States.

But if the magnitude of that doesn’t match... like we were just talking about, the size of the large load growth forecast is so big. Maybe the scale of this other load growth, the electrification load growth, the industrial load growth, doesn’t match that. I think that’s also a risk.

David Roberts: Yeah. Although, if you have spare capacity, in some sense, I feel like that’s going to accelerate that other load growth. You know what I mean? The non-large load growth. Insofar as it’s cheaper to electrify and you have more spare headroom, maybe transportation electrification will speed up a little bit or maybe manufacturing will speed up a little bit. So it’s really hard to say how that nets out.

Long Lam: Yeah, and I think that’s a really important point, Dave, which is that it really depends on the economics of that available capacity in that scenario, right? So if, again, the data center is responsible for the stranded cost, pays some of it, most of it, all of it, then that available capacity is now very cheap, and you can offer economic development rates, for example, for industrial facilities to electrify in your service territory, and then I think it is a big plus. But if that available capacity is at a very high premium, as we’re seeing today, then it’s not gonna be very attractive to these other loads, right?

Natalie Northrup: And another thing to throw out here is specifically the generation capacity that we’re building now, it’s very gas heavy. And another thing to think about is with electrification goals, is there a goal to pair that with renewable and clean power? And so this capacity that’s being built might also not be the right type of capacity for those goals.

David Roberts: Yes. You might be locking in a lot of gas. I mean, it sucks to lock in gas, period, but it would really suck to lock in gas for loads that don’t show up. So you sort of built the gas for nothing.

Okay, so one big factor is the amount of spare headroom on the grid. Another big factor is whether the loads show up at the size and on the time they are promised so that utility building matches eventual load. Then the third big factor is where you live, what kind of grid you’re on. Maybe, Natalie, you could just explain how that feeds into this. You went over it a little bit earlier. What sort of utility regime you’re in is gonna determine where these spare costs go.

Natalie Northrup: Yeah. So we modeled four prototypical utilities in the study: a vertically integrated Southeast prototypical utility; a MISO utility that’s vertically integrated, but has the opportunity to participate in regional markets where needed; a PJM utility, and we modeled the PJM prototypical utility as fully market-exposed, buying from the capacity auction and paying for transmission costs at the regional scale; and then an ERCOT utility, and ERCOT has a different model than PJM in that it doesn’t have an explicit pricing mechanism for generation capacity.

David Roberts: Right, no capacity market.

Natalie Northrup: No capacity market. But I think the key thing that we were trying to tease out there is vertically integrated utilities can build generation capacity and recover it from their customers, and the capacity that they already have is part of their embedded average cost.

And so if they built generation capacity or transmission capacity to serve their existing customers, the cost of that is fixed. It doesn’t change when you add a new customer. And so maybe you’re building new generation or transmission at a higher cost because of inflationary pressures, supply chain constraints, but the capacity that already exists doesn’t become more expensive.

And I think a big thing that we’re seeing, especially in PJM, there’s just a lot of discussion about this and attention to it right now, is that for utilities that don’t have a physical hedge, like a vertically integrated utility would, or a financial hedge in some sort of PPA or long-term contract, every year they have to pay for all of the generation capacity to serve all of their customers. And if that price increases, everyone’s paying more, and not just in the utility that’s serving the large load, but in all of the other utilities exposed to that regional price.

David Roberts: Right. Right. Right. So a new load can raise rates for, in PJM, a dozen utilities, a dozen whatever, I don’t know how many states PJM is, eight [actually 13 states plus DC], something like that. They raise rates for everyone.

Natalie Northrup: Yes. So a data center in Virginia might raise rates for customers in Delaware.

David Roberts: Right. Right. As opposed to if I just am in a utility territory with a vertically integrated utility, all those costs, in a sense, are internal to the utility area. If you’re in a regional market, what’s the significance of that? Is it worse to be in PJM, then, somehow, because you’re, in a sense, stuck on a boat with everybody else and paying these increased costs, whether or not you’re benefiting from that new large load?

Natalie Northrup: I’m gonna go back to the unsatisfactory “it depends.” The downside risk that costs increase, there are two pieces of it. One is that you’re exposed to costs from other utilities serving large loads. So the cost exposure risk is higher. And it changes what policies and tariff mechanisms are most effective. So the regulatory toolkit in that environment is different because in a vertically integrated utility, you can ring-fence or contain the incremental costs and make sure the large load pays for them because they’re easy to identify or easier to identify.

David Roberts: Right. Right. Right. A large load comes along in a particular utility territory. What you need to build to accommodate that new large load is pretty clear and pretty contained and under your control and can be assigned to the new load, technically. You could just charge it to the new load. It’s pretty straightforward.

Natalie Northrup: Yes. And in a regional market, the price effects, so the increase in what utilities are paying in the market, you can’t necessarily, or in the current regulatory construct, a utility can’t charge the large load and then take that money back, reallocate it through the regional cost allocation mechanism to other utilities. It’s just a different regulatory context. And I guess there are flip sides of that. There’s a beauty of regional cost-sharing. When we looked at the 500-megawatt load independently, when you add one incremental 500-megawatt load, the rate impact is actually lower because you get to share those incremental costs over a broader region.

But when you have regional load growth, we assumed proportional regional load growth, so 16.7 percent of the regional peak load, which is the same ratio as the 500 megawatts in a 3-gigawatt utility. If the region has proportional load growth, yes, you get to share those costs for serving your utility’s large load with the rest of the region, but also you share all of the costs driven by other interconnections. And that’s, I think, where that balance, whether or not it’s a good or bad thing, I think depends partially on that. And the other thing that is an “it depends” is that the risk of the load materializing smaller than forecast is actually much smaller in a market, in regional markets.

Because thinking about if we assume that the markets have a simple supply-demand, they intersect, you get a price. If the demand is lower than expected, but you’ve built new generation, you’re on a cheaper part of the supply curve when that market clears. And so the supply elasticity can make it so that overforecasting risk can be smaller in a regional market, where those costs don’t have to be incurred or recovered from the utility customers like they do in a vertically integrated utility.

Long Lam: Whereas in a vertically integrated utility, if you make a capital commitment to build a new generator and you actually build it now and then it’s added to the rate base, then you will have it in the rate base for 20 years, 30 years, however long the depreciable life is of that asset. Whereas in a market, if load is lower than we had thought, in the next capacity auction it will be adjusted.

David Roberts: Right, right. This is indeed the entire point of markets, to absorb and accommodate changes in supply and demand.

Let’s talk about fixes or policy tools that can address these things, because obviously the tools available to you are gonna be different in these different contexts. If you are in a vertically integrated utility situation, then it’s pretty straightforward that you have state policy tools that can directly control that. If you’re in one of these regional markets, how far and how much purchase state policy has is a more complicated question. So let’s talk about the fixes. Long, one is what’s called a minimum bill. Talk about what that is and what is the impetus for it.

Long Lam: Yeah. So minimum billing demand is a requirement for these large load customers when they interconnect to pay for their cost based on a fixed percentage of their contracted capacity. So for example, this 500-megawatt load is required in our model to pay for 80 percent, at least 80 percent of its billing demand.

David Roberts: Whether or not the full 500 megawatts of load actually shows up.

Long Lam: Yes, that’s correct.

David Roberts: This is a contractual thing from the utility saying, “You’re gonna pay 80 percent, at least 80 percent of your 500-megawatt demand, no matter how much of the demand actually shows up.”

Long Lam: Yes, exactly. And that is also sometimes called a take-or-pay provision. And based on another study that we just did with the LBNL folks, we work a lot with them, we see that this sort of provision, this sort of requirement is becoming increasingly popular among tariffs for large loads.

David Roberts: And in your modeling, this basically cuts the rate impact on other ratepayers in half or more. This comes close to solving the problem of rate impacts on other ratepayers, basically. I mean, that’s why people are doing it, right?

Long Lam: Right, exactly, because the large load has to pay this amount regardless of whether they will materialize as anticipated or even if they leave early.

David Roberts: One question about that is obviously one of the fears hovering in the background here, and maybe we’ll talk a little bit more later, is that there’s a giant bubble at work, and that for whatever reason, the bubble’s gonna pop and a lot of this demand is gonna vanish, and then a lot of utilities are gonna be stuck with these contracts where they built a bunch of stuff for load that doesn’t show up. I mean, that’s one of the worries hovering here.

And so one of the things you can do is just say, “For the 15 years of our contract, you’re gonna pay at least 80 percent of that demand that you’re promising no matter what you do, no matter whether you show up or not.” But my question is, if the bubble pops and the data center developer vanishes, goes bankrupt, gets bought, no longer exists, who is then the counterparty to that contract for 15 years? In other words, how can a corporate entity promise to pay X amount of a fee for 15 years if it doesn’t even know for sure it’s going to exist for 15 years? Is that a dumb question?

Long Lam: No, not at all, and that is a very valid concern that many regulators and also utilities have in mind when they develop these large load tariffs. And a solution that has been implemented across the country in these large load tariffs is to put in place what’s called a collateral requirement. So basically, it is a term in a tariff that would require the new customer to provide collateral in the form of letters of credit or some sort of parent guarantees or cash. The amount of that collateral is based on, say, the monthly minimum bill or some other calculations, so that there will be somebody to collect that money from, or there will be a pot of money to collect that money.

David Roberts: I see. A hedge against the possibility that they disappear, basically. Yeah. Is that also becoming more popular, I would imagine? Like...

Long Lam: Yes, yes. That is also becoming very popular in these large load tariffs, and it is a pretty well-established practice along with the minimum billing demand that we just discussed. And in general, regulators and utilities are deploying a combination of tools in order to protect against these risks that we have talked about.

David Roberts: Natalie, let’s talk about BYONC, bring your own new capacity. I think what a lot of the hyperscalers and what a lot of data center developers are saying to the public is, “Look, we’ll just build our own power plant, satisfy our own power needs. We won’t bother your grid at all, so leave us alone with all these special tariffs and everything.” This will basically satisfy your fears. But as you find in the modeling, a data center bringing its own power in and of itself does not necessarily shield other ratepayers from having increased rates. So talk about that dynamic a little bit, what effect it has to bring your own new capacity, and what it actually takes on the utility’s part to protect its other ratepayers.

Natalie Northrup: So there are two general approaches to bring your own new capacity, and the simplest, the first one, is islanding, which I think could satisfy that need, where the data center says, “You know what? We’re actually not gonna connect to the grid. We’ll build all the generation we need. We’ll control it.”

David Roberts: Yeah, none of them do that, though. None of them are really gonna do that. Has a single data center in the world actually fully islanded, do you know? I’m skeptical.

Natalie Northrup: I don’t know, and I don’t think that they want to, ’cause there are all sorts of benefits from connecting to the grid.

David Roberts: Yes, grids are awesome.

Natalie Northrup: Grids, yeah, grids are awesome. And so I think that’s where the second piece of it that we studied in our analysis really comes into play, where the bring your own new capacity can look different ways, both to the load and to the system planners, and it provides value maybe for generation capacity, but not necessarily for transmission system capacity needs.

So what we found, I guess, depending on the model, but if you assume that the large load can bring sufficient capacity, paired capacity to meet its generation capacity needs, so its peak load, that it can reduce the amount of incremental capacity investments that the utility or others in the system make. And I mean, that’s great. We’ve found that with that approach, the rate impact decreases from 0.4 cents per kilowatt-hour for existing customers to 0.1 cent per kilowatt-hour.

So a significant reduction. It does help. The thing that we have to consider is does that provide transmission system value? Are there energy needs? Part of what’s great about being connected to the grid is that if your generator goes on outage ’cause you have maintenance, or its capacity factor doesn’t match your load factor, so it’s not generating all the time that you need energy, you can use the system for resource diversity benefits as backup if something were to happen, so some of those embedded costs benefit you as a large load. And especially for the transmission system, where it’s great to have, if the capacity that they bring is co-located, you can reduce your transmission system needs, but you’re still relying on the transmission system.

David Roberts: Right. So even if they build enough generation that they never have to ask for any power from the grid on a day-to-day basis, they’re still getting a lot of value from the grid. They’re still getting a lot of backup value, a lot of transmission capacity value. It’s not like they’ve divorced themselves from the grid, even if they’re providing their own power.

Natalie Northrup: Exactly.

David Roberts: So what are the tools in regulators’ hands here? How should they think about this? I see one proposal floating around is to have them pay this minimum bill even if they do bring their own capacity.

Natalie Northrup: Yeah, I think the minimum bill is a potential option here, and it’s something that we studied in the report that can take it from a reduction in the rate increase to a decrease in existing customer rates because you’re sharing existing system costs. I think the things that we have to really be careful about are, one, how is the capacity that the load is bringing being considered in system planning? Is it flexibility or capacity that is responsive to operator signals? Is it providing that value, or is it actually an additional operational risk where you don’t necessarily know when it’s gonna be flexible or when they’re gonna use that generation?

David Roberts: Right. If you as a grid operator cannot fully rely on it, cannot deploy it when you need it or dial it back when you need to, then it is as good as useless to you, and you end up having to build your own capacity that you can rely on regardless, even if they bring some capacity. So does that just depend on contractual arrangements between the utility and the load? Is it possible for a data center to make its behind-the-meter capacity sort of available to grid operators in a way that makes them happy?

Long Lam: Yeah, they totally can, and some have actually tried to do this, and I think it was in Wyoming where a Microsoft data center allowed the local utility to have access to their backup generators. And I think this was done in 2018, so a long time ago in our industry.

So it is definitely possible, and if we extend this to look at things like demand response programs, for example, and how utilities assign credit, capacity credit to these programs, how system operators assign capacity credit to these programs, it is a very similar construct. It is new, it is definitely new, but that is not to say that it is unprecedented. I think we have gone down this path before, and there are tools, there are protocols and processes that can guide that collaboration between the large load and the system operator and the utilities.

David Roberts: Let me ask this. If you’re asking a new load, a data center, to pay for the incremental capacity it requires a utility to build, and via minimum bill, you’re asking it to pay for a share of the existing grid costs, does that not break kinda one of the rules of the regulatory compact? Aren’t you kind of making them pay twice? Don’t you run into regulatory or legal issues there?

Because the reason I’m asking about this is, I don’t know if you guys have been following the federal permitting bill, but there’s a provision in the federal permitting bill that basically does this, that double charges data centers. It says for any new data center, they have to pay for the incremental capacity that they require, and they have to pay for their share of the fixed cost of the grid. Basically, they have to pay more than what it costs to hook them up. I’m just curious, Long, what you think of that strategy and whether that is sort of a legally solid and safe strategy.

Long Lam: Yeah, I think what you are referring to is called by some people “and pricing,” A-N-D.

David Roberts: “And pricing,” yes.

Long Lam: Yeah. Before I came on to the show, my husband told me to not use jargon. He’s a lawyer also. But I hope that that was the only jargon that I’ve used.

David Roberts: Thank you. I appreciate his efforts. But this is far from the worst jargon I’ve encountered on this pod. It’s “and pricing.” It just means you’re paying your incremental costs and your share of the fixed existing grid cost, “and pricing.”

Long Lam: Yes, precisely. And it is very attractive, it is very enticing, right, to make these large loads pay for more, and therefore lower the cost for existing customers.

David Roberts: I mean, I see why it’s attractive to the utility, and maybe to other ratepayers, and maybe to policymakers. Doesn’t seem like it’s gonna be super attractive to the data centers themselves who are paying twice.

Long Lam: No, exactly. And it is a departure from, like you mentioned, our traditional approach to cost of service, where we recover costs from parties that cause them.

David Roberts: Right, which is the incremental cost, right? I mean, that’s the traditional method: we recover costs from you, new load, that you are causing, i.e., additional stuff we’re having to build to serve you, the incremental cost that you are causing. “And pricing” goes beyond that.

Long Lam: Right. In some cases, if you also use some of the existing system, I do think that you should pay into it, and I think the NIPSCO GenCo model does a little bit of this, where they ring-fence all of the new generation capacity cost to serve the new large load. But if that new large load taps into the existing transmission system, for example, they will have to pay for that access, for that usage as well.

So I think in that case it makes sense. But in general, I think we would just have to be really, really careful because there are some unintended consequences that could arise in relying on “and pricing,” right? So, for example, reverse cost shifting can occur and you may cause a free ridership problem where people don’t wanna be the person, the entity who triggers that incremental network upgrade and pays for all of it, you just wait for somebody else to do that. And so who is going to perform that network upgrade?

David Roberts: Yes, but I think the instinct people have is that would be a danger normally, but there are so many of these things, and they have so much money, and they are in such a hurry that basically you can charge them, you can milk them for whatever you wanna milk them for, and they’ll pay it because they’re in such a hurry. These are not normal loads, right? That’s the instinct, I think.

Long Lam: Yeah, and if they want to pay for that premium to get that access, great. But again, I think we would just have to be very careful in its implementation because of the unintended consequences that I mentioned. And I’m not a lawyer, so I’m not sure how that would fare with our current legal precedents as well. The last thing that we would want, I think, is to get mired in some long legal battles over this thing and nothing gets built.

David Roberts: Well, that’s the thing, the data centers don’t want that either. Even if they feel like they’re being overcharged, I think if you do something national, like the permitting bill, where this “and pricing” just becomes the default, and it guarantees a road to getting hooked up to the grid, right? If it gives data centers some predictability and speed, I think they’ll pay anything for that, basically. They’ll pay as much as you want them to pay if they get predictability and speed to power. I think that’s the political calculation being made.

Long Lam: Yeah, ultimately, it is a political and policy question for our policymakers. And I guess the last thing that I would add on that topic is, does this policy apply only to data centers with a lot of money? What about large industrial or manufacturing facilities who may get swept up in this? And we know that they’re really important for our national economic competitiveness, our technological competitiveness, right? So I guess that would be the question that I would raise as well.

David Roberts: Yeah, I do know some utility geeks who are worried about this along those lines, which is, fine, data centers are unique, you wanna make unique rules that just apply to them, but once you do that, you’re opening the door to bespoke rate design for each new class of load. If you follow that road, you’re gonna get into a mess. Kind of part of the whole premise of the grid is we treat all loads equally.

So that’s the constant tension on the policy side of this: these seem like new and different and unique loads, so logic says you kinda wanna treat them differently, but then where does that lead? And are you gonna be able to restrain yourself from following that trail down to where all of a sudden you have 50 different kinds of tariffs for 50 different kinds of loads and you have a mess?

Long Lam: That would be great for consultants like us, but it would be a big mess.

David Roberts: It would be a lawyer renaissance, truly. We need to wrap up soon, but one more policy question. I guess I’ll put it to you, Natalie, first, but I’m interested in both your thoughts. And this gets back to one of our very first questions, which is you have a grid with some spare headroom on it. We are in a context, I think everybody agrees, where electrification is happening, not as fast as we might like it, but in the fullness of time it’s happening, which means existing capacity’s gonna get soaked up. We’re gonna have to build new capacity. We’re on a road to a bigger grid and far more grid demand, which means that any grid that has spare headroom, that is in some sense temporary.

We know it’s temporary. We know that headroom is in the midst of going. So then the question comes back again to do we stick to this principle of treating all new load equally, which is a long-standing principle of kind of grid administration, all new large loads, all new industrial loads equally, or do we prioritize demands for that spare headroom?

The reason I’m asking is I just got back from Denmark a few weeks ago, and they just passed this law explicitly setting up priority tiers for spare headroom, basically. They say first it goes to residential, then it goes to commercial, then it goes to storage. What’s left over after those three are satisfied goes to data centers. [The actual tiers: critical services and households first; electrification of transport, heating and industry, plus renewables and hydrogen, second; storage third; and large consumers such as data centers last.] So explicitly prioritizing some loads over others because the danger, I think, that Denmark sees and everybody else sees is that if you just let headroom go to whoever’s first in line and whoever has the most money to pay for it, data centers are gonna soak all of it up. There’s just a gajillion data centers, and they’re rich, and they’re in a hurry.

So you soak up all that spare headroom, and then all of a sudden you’re having more trouble electrifying the rest of stuff. So anyway, I’m just curious if you have any thoughts on that type of policy, whether you think that’s possible in the US, whether anybody’s talking about that, whether it makes sense to you. What do you think, Natalie?

Natalie Northrup: Yeah, it’s interesting, and I think in the US you see moratoriums on data center interconnection in several states. So it’s definitely a concept that people are thinking about, especially because zoning’s not up to speed and all sorts of regulations. It’s undeniable that data centers are a different type of load than the loads that we’ve seen before.

And I think one thing that I would maybe think about before necessarily putting in a strict priority is that data centers have a really high willingness to pay. And can we leverage that not just to avoid adverse effects for existing customers, but to create beneficial opportunities for electrification and updating the grid that has a lot of old infrastructure?

And I think that maybe there’s a way to meet this demand for data center development while making sure that they come in a way that also allows for these other goals that we have here, like electrification, like reshoring of manufacturing, to benefit from what the data centers can bring and are willing to put into the system as a whole.

Long Lam: A framework that our neighbors up north in BC, in British Columbia, have used to prioritize or to determine what type of load is going to get interconnected into their grid is to use a multi-criteria framework in order to evaluate these load requests. And the criteria could include, for example, economic impact. How many jobs will this load generate? What is the greenhouse gas emissions impact of this load, for example?

So that is a framework that I have seen elsewhere. Personally, I think it would be great if we can have some sort of auction for the spare headroom that we have, and we can pass the difference between the clearing price in that auction and the actual cost to existing customers, right? There are a lot of issues with running an auction like that in the US that I think our lawyer friends can enumerate.

But a version of that could be, for example, an interconnection queue auction. So I think there are many creative policy ideas out there for how to think about this available system headroom. That said, I don’t think we can headroom ourselves out of this problem. I don’t think we can purely rely on system headroom in order to serve this surge in electricity demand from data centers, from manufacturing facilities, from transportation electrification, building electrification. We do need to build more supply resources and build them at a lower cost than what we are seeing today. And that means that the efforts that our friends are working on, permitting reforms, for example, I think those are all really, really important policies that we all need to pursue.

David Roberts: Yeah, we definitely need to be building new grid. It just sort of circles around and around to timing, right? Who builds what when, and who pays for the new grid? Not to get off on a tangent here, but one of my worries about this sort of populist affordability politics that’s running rampant now is, my druthers would be, if I were in charge, I would be squeezing all the money I can out of these data centers and out of these hyperscalers, and I would be using that money to build grid capacity. I would not be using it necessarily to lower rates for other ratepayers. Do you know what I mean?

I wanna grow the grid. My priority is growing the grid, and there is, I think, at least a tension there, whether you use that data center money to grow the grid or to reduce electricity rates for other customers. Do you see that tension?

Long Lam: The affordability pressure is coming from a host of factors, as we mentioned before, right? So maintaining and upgrading our transmission and distribution network is one, and doing so at a time when inflation is very high, where transformer costs and wires and cable costs have increased two times, three times, for example, where generation equipment costs have also increased. It’s really, really challenging. Yes, the data center piece, the large load piece is one piece, but at the same time, we gotta look at all of these other drivers that we, as an industry, are facing and see how, for example, can we get cheaper transformers? How can we get cheaper switchgear, for example?

David Roberts: Yeah. That’s a whole ’nother pod. All right, well, I need to wrap it up. So let’s bring this down out of the theoretical ether into a normal person’s perspective. I mean, in some sense, if you’re just an ordinary US citizen and there’s a data center proposed near you, this research is not gonna give you a clear... You’re gonna get “it depends” from researchers no matter who you ask.

But this does, I think, offer some clarity to people. Is there a way for ordinary people to know, where I live, the utility system in which I live, the grid on which I’m connected, what effects a data center here would have on my rates? Are there tools ordinary people can use to figure that out?

I feel like this ought to be a public service or something. Somebody ought to make a database or something. You put in your address and it will tell you, “Here’s your utility. Here’s the kind of utility system you’re in. Here’s how much headroom your utility has,” et cetera, et cetera. There’s nothing like that. Is there any way for ordinary people to use this information to their benefit, Long?

Long Lam: We are putting together an online tool with the folks at ESIG, and hopefully we will have that available soon. And in that tool, you can select the region of interest, for example, and you can play around with the inputs that we use in order to calculate what the rate impact would be for a customer in these different regions.

So there are lots of toggles and lots of buttons that people can play around with. So hopefully that will be available soon. We are working on it, fingers crossed. Aside from that, if folks are interested in how their electricity prices have evolved over the last decade, for example, I think the Heatmap resource is a great one.

If your listeners are not aware of it, I think it’s definitely worth checking out. They show how prices and also electricity bills have changed over the years and what the different contributors to that change are, be it the generation piece or transmission piece or distribution piece. I think it’s an awesome resource, and they do it across the US, so it has wide coverage.

David Roberts: And for policymakers, kind of a similar question. I mean, in some sense, if you’re a policymaker in a vertically integrated utility area, you have some pretty straightforward tools at your hands. Your PUC can just tell the utility to implement these tariffs or whatever, or recover these costs from proposed large loads. Pretty straightforward. If you’re a policymaker in PJM, in a restructured area in a big regional utility market, what do you do with this information? State policy has, it seems to me, very limited purchase on the operation of these regional grids. What can you do as a state policymaker if you’re in one of those areas and you want to protect your ratepayers?

Natalie Northrup: I think there are things that they can do to control some of the controllables. So for example, in Pennsylvania, I don’t know if it was a law that was passed in the legislature, but the large loads are responsible for directly paying for transmission costs that are allocated to them if they’re built in the state of Pennsylvania. And so there’s still exposure to other states in the region, but you can put some solutions in place that provide some level of protection. And I think another thing is really to engage in regional processes. PJM’s doing a lot of work rethinking what its capacity or resource adequacy construct should look like. I think really tapping into those proceedings can be really helpful.

Long Lam: Yeah, I think it was a model large load tariff put out by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. And I absolutely agree with Natalie that folks at the state level can get more involved in these regional proceedings. And in the years that I have been working in this space, I have seen a tremendous growth in capability and capacity for state policymakers getting involved in solving these very complex and balkanized issues. I’m very encouraged by that.

David Roberts: All right. Well, we’ll wrap it up there. Thank you two so much. I know a lot of people kind of had roughly my knowledge of this, which is that it depends, but we’re not super clear on what it depends on, so...

Long Lam: Now you know what are all the things that it depends on.

David Roberts: Yeah, now we know what it depends on. Thank you for the work and for walking us through it.

Long Lam: Yeah. Thank you so much for having us on.

Natalie Northrup: Yeah, thanks for having us.