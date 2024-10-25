Volts
Mailbag episode - Oct. 2024
Mailbag episode - Oct. 2024

Cheap emergency appendectomy in Germany, election dread, home electrification, the gas death spiral, and more.
David Roberts
Oct 25, 2024
In this mailbag episode, I talk about my recent health ordeal in Germany and my election anxieties, and answer listener questions on home electrification, the best ways to structure utilities, and how to transition away from the gas network in a fair and equitable manner.

Volts is a podcast about leaving fossil fuels behind. I've been reporting on and explaining clean-energy topics for almost 20 years, and I love talking to politicians, analysts, innovators, and activists about the latest progress in the world's most important fight. (Volts is entirely subscriber-supported. Sign up!)
