Mailbag episode - July 2024
On recent politics, foundational texts, and the Musk/Trump relationship.
David Roberts
Jul 26, 2024
In this mailbag episode, I weigh in on the current US political scene, then answer subscriber questions about foundational texts for understanding the contemporary world, the weird Musk/Trump dance, and my most popular writing over the years.

Volts
Volts
Volts is a podcast about leaving fossil fuels behind. I've been reporting on and explaining clean-energy topics for almost 20 years, and I love talking to politicians, analysts, innovators, and activists about the latest progress in the world's most important fight.
