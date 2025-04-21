What the F is happening? Part 2

I talk to Emily Pontecorvo (Heatmap) and Jeff St. John (Canary Media) to grapple with the latest Trump administration moves impacting climate and energy policy. We discuss the executive orders targeting state climate programs and propping up coal plants, the baffling new tariffs threatening energy supply chains, and the flurry of lawsuits challenging th…
