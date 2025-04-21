Volts

What the F is happening? Part 2
What the F is happening? Part 2

A news roundtable discussion with Emily Pontecorvo and Jeff St. John.
David Roberts
Apr 21, 2025
I talk to Emily Pontecorvo (Heatmap) and Jeff St. John (Canary Media) to grapple with the latest Trump administration moves impacting climate and energy policy. We discuss the executive orders targeting state climate programs and propping up coal plants, the baffling new tariffs threatening energy supply chains, and the flurry of lawsuits challenging th…

