Today, coordinating a whole-home retrofit — or even just getting a heat pump — involves confusing research, a parade of contractors, and wildly varying quotes. It’s a broken system that practically pushes people to just buy another gas furnace. In this episode, I’m joined by Zero Homes CEO Grant Gunnison to discuss ways to improve this system for both customers and contractors.

📌 Instructions to add paid episodes to your preferred podcast app via mobile / desktop

(PDF transcript)

(Active transcript)

Text transcript:

David Roberts

Hello, everyone. Greetings. This is Volts for May 6, 2026: “Streamlining the difficult work of whole home retrofits.” I am your host, David Roberts.

If you listen to Volts, own a home, and (like nearly 60 percent of Americans) heat your home with fossil fuels, you’re probably thinking that you should do something about that. And you’re probably dreading the gauntlet you keep hearing about: dozens of hours of research, a parade of contractors, quotes that vary wildly and that you have no way to evaluate or compare, weeks of scheduling, and an eye-popping bill at the end of it.

Lots of people, especially the kind of unlucky saps who don’t listen to Volts, just give up and replace their gas furnace with another gas furnace. It’s the path of least resistance.

Grant Gunnison

We have something like 80 million single-family homes in this country, most of them running on fossil fuels, and we need to transition basically all of them to clean electricity (or thermal energy networks). It’s not going very well! The pace is glacial.

Share

Grant Gunnison is the founder and CEO of Zero Homes, a Denver-based company that’s trying to fix this — not just for homeowners but for the contractors who do this work and are dealing with their own version of the same broken process. His bet is that smartphones and software can take most of the friction out. We’re going to talk all about that.

Grant Gunnison, welcome to Volts. Thank you so much for coming.

Grant Gunnison

David, great to see you.

David Roberts

You come from a family of contractors, you’ve seen this from that side of things. Most of the people I talk to are coming into this from the homeowner perspective, this is good. What I want to do is walk through the process as it exists now with all its difficulties, then we’ll pivot to what you’re bringing to your solution. I know you are coming at this from the contractor angle, but let’s start with the homeowners and then we’ll talk about it from the contractor’s perspective. We’ll talk about the dismal results of the current process and then we’ll talk about what you’re doing.

Walk us through the typical homeowner experience when they’re trying to do something like this. I think you did some research at DOE about the customer experience in this, or am I —

Grant Gunnison

That’s right. I’ve been very fortunate to both work on this problem academically as well as be in the middle of it myself —

David Roberts

Which is to say your knowledge of the customer experience is not merely through working in the industry. There has been more formal looking at it.

Grant Gunnison

That’s right, for sure. Both through the industry group lens, through work with the DOE and some implementers, well before I jumped into building the business I’m working on today. That perspective is helpful and maybe required in order to solve a number of problems, to really raise the customer experience bar. We’ll talk about this later. The contractor experience and many of the other stakeholders involved in delivering these projects.

David Roberts

Starting from the homeowner, then. What is the typical homeowner experience?

Grant Gunnison

The most common circumstance is one of their pieces of equipment breaks. For sake of argument, let’s call it their air conditioning system. They’re going to go, “Oh, no, it’s hot outside. I want this fixed. I’m going to be uncomfortable quickly. I need to get a human to my house to look at this as fast as possible.” If they have owned their home for a while and had to do a few projects, they probably have some friends that might be able to refer someone. Or they’re going to go to one of the search engines — Google, Yelp, Angie’s, and so forth — trying to find someone that can get to their house.

Often they’re going to have one person come by, that person’s going to quickly tell them one of two things: “Hey, great, I can fix it and it costs X amount of money,” or, “This needs to be replaced and it’s going to cost probably 10 to 20 times what it would cost to just fix it.”

If a homeowner’s in the latter category, they’re going to go, “Ooh, okay, I need to hit the brakes here because now we’re talking about a $10,000 or $20,000 expense and I need to feel confident that that’s the right path to take.” That generally starts with, “Let me have two or three more folks come by to give me a second or third opinion,” much like you would if you’re meeting a doctor and you have to make a really consequential decision. You want to get a few opinions, and that’s where we start. That’s the high urgency and high complexity situation they find themselves in.

David Roberts

It’s almost every contractor who’s dealing with a homeowner is dealing with a homeowner who is facing a huge project and uncomfortable at the lack of their appliance — so universally irritated customers. One of the things you found was that quotes, even on the same job in the same area from local contractors, can vary 30% quote to quote.

Grant Gunnison

That’s right.

David Roberts

I’m a homeowner. What do I know about a contractor who says 20% more than another one? Do I just go with the cheap one? Do I have any way of comparison? I don’t. As a homeowner, you feel helpless, and then if you pick one, it can take a while to make it all happen.

Grant Gunnison

Part of the challenge is homeowners are choosing between three things. We often call this the iron triangle of decision making — speed, quality, and cost. If you want the fastest solution, you’re going to give up on quality, and you’re probably going to give up on price a lot. Often people care about quality. They want to feel like they’re making a high-value decision. They’re probably most willing to give up on speed and cost because you’re making a decision that’s going to impact the comfort and cost of your home for a decade or maybe two decades. That’s not everybody. It depends on what the homeowner’s appetite across those three dimensions is, in addition to what their home needs.

David Roberts

Or even if you want quality. As a homeowner, I can’t directly assess the quality of different heat pumps or whatever. I’m using these proxies, these terrible heuristics — “Do I like the contractor’s vibe?” or “How close is this price to another price?” Just these terrible heuristics. I feel I’m wallowing around in a mire of uncertainty.

Grant Gunnison

The quality advice around which products and how to solve the problem that a homeowner is articulating, which can be one of many things — my home’s uncomfortable, my utility bills are high, I have a broken piece of equipment, on and on. Depending on who comes to your house, it’s the opinion of solution that you’re going to get.

That becomes very challenging for a homeowner if they don’t have any experience. They’re trying to come up an experience curve, and it’s very challenging to get good information. You have to have multiple experts come by, that costs a lot of money and a lot of time. That makes a lot of folks feel very uncomfortable about going through one of these processes.

David Roberts

It really strikes me as weirdly parallel to trying to access healthcare in the United States. Very similarly, you’re going to experts, you have no knowledge of your own, no basis to decide between them. You’re struggling to work with vibes. I know they have perverse incentives. It’s very similar.

Grant Gunnison

Healthcare is even worse, because you are gated by your insurer to who you can see. We don’t need to run down that rabbit hole. It’s challenging, being a customer in this space.

David Roberts

It sounds like it is not that fun for contractors either, the current process. Maybe talk us through it from that angle, because that is something most of us are less familiar with. What are the frictions from a contractor’s point of view?

Grant Gunnison

Maybe just looking into what are all the functions inside of a contractor, only one of them generates revenue for them, which is getting the work done on someone’s home. In order to get there, they have to do sales and marketing. They have to have staff that are going out to meet with homeowners. They have to spec, design, purchase equipment. They have to deal with cash flow. They have warehouses, they hold equipment. They have to package all that stuff and get it out into the field.

David Roberts

Usually a couple of visits before the actual work visit, too.

Grant Gunnison

That’s right. Depending on how complex the project is, you might have one sales visit and then a couple of what we might call pre-construction visits. You’re spending a ton of time on site to make sure that when you’re ready to get the project done, you can do it effectively in the field. All of that costs a lot of money. The challenge is I want to deliver a good customer experience. Raising the customer experience bar is expensive, and I’m trying to make money as a business owner.

What’s the right trade-off there? Most customers’ proxies for quality are the customer experience. How responsive are they? Do they show up in a nice, clean, white-collared shirt?

Are they on time?

David Roberts

Are they saying “Sir” and “Ma’am”?

Grant Gunnison

Exactly. You see this interesting dynamic in the industry where the folks that can afford an excellent customer experience are also the most expensive. Those typically end up being PE-backed large contractors, or you have these small guys — might be a team of one to five people running a contracting business — the customer experience is going to suffer and the price is going to come down a lot. There are clear trade-offs in that. When I was doing this work, when I was in the field running a small business, often I was the person in the truck driving to someone’s home, meeting with them, all the while trying to be on the phone and run the business as I’m going between appointments.

You quickly find that the economics of these businesses are mostly fixed. If you want to have a larger year end, you have to raise your price. The overhead in the middle between your gross profit number and your year end number grows over time. You’d call that negative operating leverage as opposed to what almost every other industry sees — as you get bigger, your cost to deliver lowers. That is one of the fundamental problems in this space — we haven’t been able to innovate away any of the overhead because all the work is done in the physical world and we’re all just muscling through it, and it’s hard for everybody.

David Roberts

One question related to this is how many of those sales visits or assessment visits end up translating into jobs and work. I would imagine there is also a lot of just driving around and visiting where you are blowing hundreds of dollars per and not getting jobs.

Grant Gunnison

It depends on what that appointment is for and who is running it. I’ll give you a couple of examples. In the largest HVAC businesses, they want sales folks that can close 50% of their leads. That’s an exceptional salesperson. Generally, the floor of what is acceptable is probably in the low 20s, but they are typically fully commission-based roles. The most conversion you can get lowers the driving around for folks, but it does not limit the cost of that salesperson to an individual project. That keeps the project economics fixed, which is helpful for planning, but it does not help you lower the cost to deliver as you grow revenues.

This is part of the challenging dynamic. For what it’s worth, some of these sales folks are getting paid 8 to 12% of the project cost to get that sale closed. Some of these folks are making $300,000 to $500,000 a year selling HVAC projects to homeowners. Or it doesn’t have to just be HVAC, but some of these folks are very well compensated for generating revenue or bookings.

David Roberts

One other question about contractors is, you have all these soft costs — the talking and the driving around and the visiting and the form filling, etc. What I’ve heard is that trying to sell a heat pump in the middle of all that, rather than just, “Hey, look, I’ve got a furnace just like the one you just lost in my garage, and I can have it installed in 24 hours,” it seems like trying to sell a heat pump just adds to the complexity, adds to the difficulty, adds to the general service involved in all this. Is that accurate?

Grant Gunnison

The outcome of that, typically, is that the conversion rates for these businesses are lower. Conversion rates meaning the number of homeowners that opt in versus an alternate solution for heat pump businesses specifically. That’s right. This is one of the cruxes of the overall problem, which is that it takes more time to properly design a heat pump system for a home. By default, they are just more complex than looking at a 60,000 BTU furnace and going, “Great, I can give you another 60,000 BTU furnace, and that is going to cost you $8,000.”

You have to spend more time sharpening your pencil and making sure that what you design is going to deliver the outcomes that homeowners want. That cost has to be put at the worst part of a contractor’s business. They are shoveling a lot of dollars out the door to quote heat pumps versus an alternative solution, which is not good for business. There is a lot of disincentive for contractors to adopt this technology, even though the technology by default is much better. It is just harder to run a business doing this work than the alternative.

David Roberts

It’s more soft cost, more talking, more persuasion, more explanation. If you persuade them, it’s more measuring and fitting and sizing. The outcome is better, but there is more going into the front end.

Grant Gunnison

It can be. Part of the challenge is because there is a lot of complexity there. A lot of folks do not sharpen their pencils and really make sure they have dialed in everything, which is largely why there is this undertone for heat pumps that, “Well, they do not really keep my house warm,” or, “I had a bad outcome.”

David Roberts

This is my segue into my next question, which is that 70 to 90% of existing US residential heat pump and central air systems have efficiency losses of 20% plus due to improper installation. It sounds like not being quite dialed in is more common than not in the heat pump market, which is not great when you are trying to boost uptake of heat pumps.

Grant Gunnison

Here’s the practical reason why that has happened. Very simply, sizing a furnace can be done very quickly. You can look at the existing system, ask the homeowner if they’re comfortable, and go, “Great, I’ll give you the same system.”

David Roberts

Are most furnaces overblasting for the space they are in? Is that normal?

Grant Gunnison

By a very large margin, but it glosses over a lot of the challenges that have to be overcome when you’re designing a heat pump properly. The reason simply is that if a homeowner says, “It’s cold, time to time,” “Okay, great, I’m going to upsize you to 80,000 BTU furnace.” That might have a cost impact on the quote of $500. A homeowner is probably willing to spend an extra 500 bucks. But in heat pump world, going from a 15,000 BTU system to a 30,000 BTU system might be measured in $10,000 or $20,000.

The point there is to say the design — and there are many points in the process that are critical to get dialed in — but the design really impacts whether a homeowner is going to opt into a heat pump. It takes a lot of time today. The design tools to support that work are not ubiquitous and they are not easy to use. People often go, “This is probably close enough.”

That dynamic — it is human nature. You do not want to spend a lot of time. If you can spend less time on something and get a contract signed with a homeowner, that salesperson has done their job and they can move on to the next thing. This dynamic is quite challenging. That is one of the key problems to solve ultimately.

David Roberts

Is this problem of poorly sized and installed heat pumps that then yield unsatisfying results — either it’s cold or the bills are higher than people expect — is this common enough that you’re starting to really see anti-heat pump sentiment floating around? Have we screwed up the installation part of this process badly enough to date that we’ve generated real public resistance or not?

Grant Gunnison

I don’t think it’s in front of everybody’s face that the sentiment is, “Definitely don’t get a heat pump.” If you go on the Internet, you’ll see plenty of material. Homeowners are going, “I had a really bad outcome with this,” or, “Man, this thing is a pain in the butt,” or, “I had to have someone come redo the work.” These are outcomes that people have had, and it’s the result of many failures throughout the process. It’s not just in design. You’ve mentioned install as well, and there are others involved in that. This is the symptom of process and design failure throughout the life cycle.

David Roberts

Which brings us back to the homeowner’s perspective, which is, if you’re unsatisfied with the result, who of all the people you talk to is accountable? Who do you talk to? Who pays up if it’s not working?

Grant Gunnison

Generally the contractor should be standing behind their work to deliver a better outcome. It doesn’t mean that they necessarily will.

David Roberts

I hear a lot of horror stories about them.

Grant Gunnison

To be clear, I don’t want to vilify contractors by any means. Most are great actors. I would simply point at the fact that this is a hard problem to solve and it is not business as usual for them.

David Roberts

Can I press on that? This is what I’ve heard over and over again — they’re very used to one thing and now they’re being asked to shift to another thing. Of course, there are some frictions, but heat pumps have been around for a long time, and they’ve been quite common in Europe for a long time. Is it really the case that the US contractor community is still just getting to know heat pumps?

Grant Gunnison

Getting to know the technology set specifically?

David Roberts

Yeah, the technology and the practices and how to get the size right, all this stuff. It’s crazy to me that it’s still new to them.

Grant Gunnison

The technology is evolving a lot, I think, is part of the challenge. Also, unlike in the furnace world, every 60,000 BTU furnace pretty much operates the same. If I pulled out five different brands of three-ton heat pumps, the reality is they perform five different ways. That creates a lot of challenges where you have to really spend some time making sure that you’ve sized things correctly. Maybe you’ve had to add backup heat or done the other things that are not just heating and cooling related in the design to make sure that folks have comfortable outcomes.

Add that complexity on top of the fact that in the US we have many different climate zones and completely different utility dynamics, maybe by the mile. There is just a lot to handle there.

David Roberts

Building codes vary from place to place. Is that a factor too?

Grant Gunnison

Big factor, and HOAs. There are a lot of challenges. Maybe the most practical point is that we have not been able to make this work easy and foolproof, and therefore we have had some challenging outcomes. In a lot of ways, folks then point to the practitioners, folks in the field, saying, “Hey, it is your fault.” I do not take that perspective. I think this is a hard problem and that in order for us to solve the symptoms, we have to make the problem easier.

David Roberts

People who have listened to this pod for a long time will have noticed a theme — almost everybody I talk to, they are trying to make their product or process cheaper, and it is almost always by modularizing or standardizing steps, making off-the-shelf steps. You are describing a business that is very difficult on its face to standardize and modularize. It has bespoke at every step. We are about to pivot now to what you are trying to do to standardize and modularize. I wanted to put all this up front to make it clear that this is hands-on and bespoke.

Grant Gunnison

You got to be in the trenches to solve this problem, I think is both our perspective and what we have seen in the market.

David Roberts

Maybe this is the time to introduce Manual J, just as a concept, just to tell us what it is, because it’s going to come up later and —

Grant Gunnison

We can talk about that —

David Roberts

What is Manual J?

Grant Gunnison

The recipe to success. Maybe one point quickly on here, which is before I jumped into starting the business I run today, I spent a lot of time in an academic way looking at what has been done in this space, who’s set up for success, who’s set up to innovate. What I really found is there’s a pretty big dislocation in that the people that are in the trenches and understand these problems and have a lot of good ideas on how to solve some of these problems don’t have the means or the skills to solve some of those problems. Conversely, the folks that are well capitalized, have the skills to build software products to solve some of these challenges, don’t have the boots-on-the-ground knowledge to properly solve them.

There’s this real challenge in that those folks need to come together to have really great outcomes. There haven’t been organizations that have put those brains together under one roof in an effective way to solve some of these deep, challenging problems.

David Roberts

Some of that cultural — the capitalized people with the software expertise tend to live on the coasts, have money, educated Dems, typical, and the contractor community is, these are small town dudes. These are not groups of people that naturally mix and mingle. You’d have to set up something if you want them to talk to each other.

Grant Gunnison

That is right. It is deeply blue collar and it is deeply white collar and there are mutually exclusive groups of people. In a lot of ways, the ecosystem is not set up to appropriately solve the problems. It is not to point the finger at either of those groups and say, “You’re both bad.” There is just a structural challenge here to solving what is a highly complex problem across many dimensions. In order to navigate through that, you really have to know what’s going on, boots on the ground inside of these businesses in addition to what technology is available to solve some of those challenges. To take your segue, we have done that internally to help solve some of these deep problems.

David Roberts

Let’s talk about the Zero Homes solution then. You have from a family of contractors, you have some familiarity with that side of things, naturally. Then you spent some time academically looking at this process and getting some numbers and getting an overview and then you’re like, “I’m going to jump in and do something.” What is it that you’re doing? Where are you finding opportunities in this messy process for some standardization?

Grant Gunnison

There are a few different perspectives, but to say it quickly, we are building the digital backbone and operating system to transform the way this work is accomplished. From a customer’s perspective, it is simply to say we’re going to remove an on-site visit so that we don’t have to burden you with one or maybe 20 in-home visits, depending on how many projects and scopes you’re looking at. Another way to say that is we really want to raise the customer experience bar, but not by sacrificing cost. Can we remove all those visits, which fundamentally strips out a lot of cost?

David Roberts

All the visits, except for the fix-it visit. Just the one.

Grant Gunnison

That’s right. When someone shows up at your house, they are solving the problem, not just talking about it. That’s a critical first thing — we want to unburden the amount of time it takes to make good decisions. When it’s a highly urgent challenge, you want good decision making as fast as possible. That’s something that is really important for us. Then make that accessible everywhere. If you want to have really high levels of expertise available at a moment’s notice anywhere, you are forcing yourself into a software solution. I recognized that several years ago.

Fundamentally what we do is we enable homeowners to digitize their home, provide that information to us, so that we can engage them in a high quality way around solving their problem and identifying what the home’s needs are without having to go to the house.

David Roberts

This is the core of it. What you are having homeowners do is take photos and videos of their own home, which you then can, with software, stitch together into a 3D model of the home. Contractors can use that 3D model to do the sizing and assessment and all the things that would have had to be done on site previously. Is that accurate?

Grant Gunnison

Close. The first half of that was correct. We’re asking homeowners to do a little bit of work to help us understand what’s going on in their house. We do not then push that information to contractors to then design and “sell these projects.” We are doing that internally to remove the cost centers from contractors. Our internal team of advisors looks at that information, leverages our software to appropriately design solutions.

David Roberts

You’re doing the sizing and designing, so that by the time a contractor gets it, they’re just getting a described and defined job.

Grant Gunnison

That’s right. Our partnership with contractors — this is a really important thing for us — we don’t want to burden them with additional work. What we want to do is strip out all the cost centers of their businesses and help them focus on revenue-generating work, the part that they’re uniquely capable of doing. In a lot of ways, put a cape on who I would call the superheroes in this whole industry, the folks that are in the home delivering the projects, and say, “Let’s help you make more money by just delivering projects every day.”

Let’s remove all of the communication requirements, the design, the purchasing follow-up, etc., so that the customer can have an exceptional experience as well. That partnership enables us to both raise the experience for homeowners and then raise the experience for contractors.

David Roberts

Let’s talk a little bit about the 3D model because I’m very curious about that. What all does it capture? If I’m a homeowner, am I literally just walking around my house taking pictures? What all gets captured? How complicated and difficult of a process is that for the homeowner?

Grant Gunnison

It takes 15 to 20 minutes, you’re probably going to take 5 to 10 of those minutes walking around your house. It’s a video scan of your home and depending on the type of device you have, you might see a wire mesh show up inside of your house and you can see the scan in real time. If you have a lower-end device, it looks like you’re just taking a video and then we turn that into a 3D model. It’s extremely accurate down to one or two inches. That enables us to not only understand what size and spec of a heat pump you might need, but also the practicalities of what needs to be done in order to do the work.

Those are mutually exclusive problems in a lot of ways. The second one is the most important in that you can get pretty close in sizing to convince a homeowner that this is probably the right solution for you and this is roughly the right cost. If you then push downstream to a contractor a mess of a project, that is not going to go very well.

Our perspective is simply to say we have to set up contractors for success. If we do that, then the homeowners win in that if the first time they’re showing up they can execute on that project successfully, then that’s an incredible experience for homeowners and fundamentally reduces the cost and helps those contractors make a lot more money than if they’re having to do multiple visits.

David Roberts

From a contractor’s perspective, if my choice is the laborious finding customers, talking to them 12 times, sizing, designing, and then doing the job versus just doing the job, it is pretty clear why contractors are going to prefer this. If I’m the homeowner, am I interacting with you? Who am I interacting with? Who am I sending these videos to? Is that you or the contractor?

Grant Gunnison

We’re the point of contact, end to end. We are doing the design. Typically, that’s live. I sent you some images of some of our internal software, but we’re screen sharing with homeowners and talking through what those solutions are in real time. They get to be a part of that design process together.

That’s a unique experience. Very different than getting a quote that says “heat pump,” maybe a couple other line items and $20,000 next to it. You’re going, “Is that the right thing for me?” We’re almost co-creating this stuff together. Bringing homeowners along through the journey is enabling them to feel confident about what it is that they’re getting, why that’s the right solution.

David Roberts

That’s so rare. As a homeowner, I’ve often joked with people that when I buy an attachment for my phone or a portable battery, I know more about those devices. I know those devices intimately. I can find intimate reviews of all those devices and test them, but when I’m buying my house, literally the house itself, I had 30 minutes to walk through it.

When I’m buying a furnace, what do I know about furnaces? I can’t go to Wirecutter and find intimate reviews of different furnaces. Being a homeowner is feeling ignorant and helpless so often. The idea of someone saying to me, “Here’s what it looks like, here’s what I’m going to do, and here’s why.” That alone is an improvement of the homeowner experience, just to feel like you know what’s going on and why it’s happening.

Grant Gunnison

It also opens the door to ask a lot of the what-if questions in real time. People are inviting multiple contractors over to their house to get different opinions. We open that door at the very beginning of the process to say, “We could talk about this kind of solution,” meaning a ducted dual fuel system or a multi-split system or an air-to-water system. We can talk through all these different technology options in addition to all the other optional things you can do in these projects — adding humidification or dehumidification or indoor air quality or backup heat or air filtration or insulation.

That bucket can get pretty big quickly and rightfully so. Homeowners have a lot of questions. We can show them a lot of different information across multiple dimensions. What are the cost impacts of these, both CapEx side and OpEx side of doing a project one way versus a different way? How does that impact rebates and financing and timelines?

David Roberts

It seems that ducts are a big part of HVAC systems and not something that I would be able to straightforwardly take a video of. I guess I could crawl down my crawl space, but I don’t know that the average homeowner is going to know exactly how to find and video ducts. Is that an issue?

Grant Gunnison

No one wants to army crawl through their crawl space and deal with the cobwebs. I will caveat what I said earlier, which is that there are some exclusions where we will send someone to the house to do a site assessment. That depends on the structure of the home.

David Roberts

That’s not all ducted homes because a lot of homes are ducted.

Grant Gunnison

Often we don’t need to see all of the ductwork, but there are some obvious areas where we do need to send someone to the home. We do another thing in our design process — we calibrate the house utility bills. That gives us a few interesting insights. One around the insulation levels in a home and tells us, “If we’re going to do insulation on this house, we need to send someone out.” We might learn something about the electrical system and we need to go take a closer look. We also might need to go look at the ducts as well.

A small percentage of our homes, we are dispatching someone to go look at that because we’re really trying to set up contractors for success at the back end of our process. If we leave them high and dry not knowing some of the information, these details matter and they can really impact the outcomes of the project. We’re pretty careful about that. It’s a small percentage of homes that we have to do that with.

David Roberts

Now, I’m going to make you tell us what Manual J is.

Grant Gunnison

It’s industry lingo that is the process for defining what we would call the problem or how much heating and cooling the house needs. It doesn’t solve for — it will tell you about the humidity requirements or the lack of humidity in the home as well. It is one way to say, “this is the North Star” to then design a solution around so that we know that we’re going to give a homeowner an outcome or a system that is going to keep them comfortable in their house.

David Roberts

You’re confident because I threw this out on Bluesky and a couple people who are knowledgeable about this space came back. One said that most Manual J calculations are, and here I’m quoting, “mostly awful, divorced from reality and no better than simple rules of thumb.” I take it you disagree.

Grant Gunnison

No, I would agree with that. This is an algorithm that produces numbers only to the quality of the inputs that it’s given. If you give it a bunch of crap, you’re going to get a bunch of crap back. This is one of the challenges for contractors. If you look at what’s required to produce a heat load number, it’s a bottoms-up calculation, which is to say you need to understand a hundred different parameters of the home. Who has the time for that?

This is a practical reality. Some do, but very few people are going to go around with a laser and measure all the dimensions, look at all the materials and window types, and so on. In most tools, you have to draw out the house. It’s a ton of work. Most people don’t, is the short of that.

David Roberts

This is making the process of producing a Manual J calculation easier and more reliable.

Grant Gunnison

It’s two things. One is removing the requirement that you have to go to the house to do it. We spent a bunch of time with the Department of Energy validating our scanning process.

David Roberts

Once again, you’re segueing me. Excellent guest work. Let’s talk a little bit about this, because this is not just something that you’re claiming — you went to the DOE and did some validation of it. Tell us what that process was.

Grant Gunnison

Let me take one step back, which is to say that in order to deliver good outcomes, you have to have really good information about what the house is. You need to do analysis that’s going to deliver good outcomes. Then you need to make some really good decisions on the back end of that with the homeowner’s needs in mind. All three of those are required. You have one of two options. You can go to the house and spend a bunch of time collecting information. Our thesis here is simply, we already have a person in the house. They don’t have the expertise to do step two and three, but they do have the expertise to walk around their house.

David Roberts

They all have phones.

Grant Gunnison

That’s right. Can we convince them to spend 20 minutes to send us that information? Then we internally have the expertise to do steps two and three. I spent a year with the Department of Energy going through a study with them to say, “We have a new process to do this. We don’t need to go to the home.” What a wonderful opportunity that would create if we can show that we can do that accurately and consistently. We went through a big study with them and the outcome of that was that they wrote us a nice letter that says, “Not only can you be accurate enough, but in fact you’re more consistently accurate than the person that went to the house to do a similar assessment.”

First time that has been accomplished and was critical for us. We haven’t talked about our business model, but we have some enterprise partners, and rightfully so. A lot of the academics in this space are skeptical that you can get the kind of accuracy and fidelity that we can without going to the house. It was important to us and the business to be able to have a third party validate that.

That’s another way to say we’re getting really good inputs to the analysis that we’re doing. If you can do that, and then you validate the algorithm as well and make sure you’re doing the math right, then what comes out of that on the other end is a high-quality assessment of what the heating and cooling needs are of the house.

David Roberts

Did you have to get any official regulatory certification for this? Did this require DOE to actively do something to enable you?

Grant Gunnison

There wasn’t a process. We co-created it. The Home Energy Score Office is probably the only organization in the country that has some level of scrutiny on what is done in homes for assessments and the quality of the information that is required in order to deliver some kind of insight. We worked with them. They have done hundreds of thousands of assessments of homes. We leveraged some of that information and our process to then go through and validate our approach and technology. That is not a fundamental requirement for operating in the industry, largely because no one has ever tried to operate this way.

Everyone’s going to the homes. There’s no body of folks saying, “We need to regulate a totally digital process.” I forced the issue to say, “We need to be able to stand behind a third party to say, ‘This does really work,’” because there was a fair amount of skepticism, or was a fair amount of skepticism at the beginning.

David Roberts

Let’s talk a little bit about who you’re targeting as your customer base. The company pitch deck is explicit that in 2026 you’re targeting people who are reasonably affluent, reasonably comfortable with technology. The 20-minute process — my experience has always been asking people to do anything, people won’t do anything. Who are the people who will do this? Who are you targeting first? Who are the initial customers?

Grant Gunnison

We have two different customer bases. We do a lot of low-income work. I’ll talk a little more about that. Most of the homeowners that I would call market-rate homeowners are folks that are planners. They’re typically not in a high urgency, “My furnace is broken and I need a replacement today.” They’re being more proactive about that and want to get good value. They might be willing to pay up, they might be willing to pay $20,000 or $30,000 for a new system, but they want to be confident that that’s the right investment for their home.

Those are the two classes, and I didn’t know this going in, but the United States collectively spends about $2 billion through utility programs a year on energy efficiency work. A lot of that is funneled into the residential space, and a substantial portion of that is funneled into helping improve the efficiency of low- to moderate-income homes. We’ve been fortunate to now run a couple marquee programs in that space. It comes with substantial challenges, but it is work worth doing.

David Roberts

What kind of challenges?

Grant Gunnison

Everything is more complex. I’ll paint a picture. We have a contract with the city of Chicago. We’re working on the south side of Chicago where there are very dangerous areas. Contractors refuse to go to some of these homes. We’ve had police cars in front of homes for protection while we’re doing work. We’ve worked with homeowners who are blind, deaf, immobile, don’t speak English, or really struggle to communicate at all, have mental challenges.

There’s a lot of complexity in the people that we’re working with. We need to be successful despite all of that. We need to do that without going to these homes so that we can prove that we can be successful.

David Roberts

How do you get someone to do 20 minutes of videoing of the intimate parts of their home if you can’t communicate with them or if they’re not speaking your language or if they’re blind?

Grant Gunnison

The technology doesn’t solve all the problems. They might have a friend come over to help us with some of that. They might have another person in the home that can help with some of that. There are some process-related items that help us be successful, but there is still a decision maker we need to get confident about this being the right thing for their house. In addition to that, because these are low- to moderate-income homes, they need a lot more work than someone who has more free cash flow and can maintain the property.

It’s a more challenging homeowner, it’s a more challenging asset. There are complications both with them not paying for this work. There is another financier for it. Just a lot of additional complexity around that. It’s really cool that we get to go do it. There is a lot more work to do.

We have this unique opportunity in that the folks at the city or many of these other utilities around the country don’t have someone in their backyard that has the expertise to go do this work and do it quickly and affordably. We have this unique ability to go help folks all across the country to do this work. I didn’t realize that that was going to be an opportunity for us at the beginning of building this business. We now have multiple eight-figure contracts with folks to go do this work. It’s one of the coolest things we get to go do.

David Roberts

By hooking up with these programs, you are hooking into a funnel of customers — you are hooking into big groups of customers, meaning that allows you to bypass the customer acquisition step, which I always hear from everybody in the trades is the most painful part of the whole thing. How dependent are your economics on having a bunch of customers packaged for you on the front end?

Grant Gunnison

We haven’t done consumer-grade marketing to date here, and our economics work in that pathway as well. It is advantageous to us to not have to be acquiring customers one at a time, but rather acquiring a bucket of customers 100 at a time. We’ve had to do a lot of hard things as an early business. We built a novel software platform to solve a highly complex problem. We are doing the delivery of these projects through a third party, which is its own challenge — a very real challenge. We’re working with large B2B institutions as well. To not have to also do marketing and some of the other things on top of that has been a blessing.

David Roberts

Does that also create some vulnerability? In some sense you are exposed to politics because these are policies that are grouping these customers. Do you worry about that?

Grant Gunnison

No, I think is the short answer. It’s a lot less volatile than consumer demand. Multiple billions of dollars are spent across the country through these energy efficiency programs that are largely controlled by the public utility commissions. Regardless of what’s happening in Washington, and generally regardless of what’s happening at the state legislature level, this has maintained its pressure on utilities for the last 50 years. Yes, there’s lots of regulation around this stuff that will keep it stable and sometimes that’s moving. It has been a consistent channel for us.

Our value proposition to these programs is extremely strong. That helps as well. We are going to start doing things more outside of these programs. We haven’t actively done any marketing in this business, but organically the —

David Roberts

It’s been all through these programs thus far?

Grant Gunnison

Pretty much. Organically, folks are hearing about, “I had a good experience with Zero,” and our referral basis is remarkably strong.

David Roberts

You are open to customers coming to you, you are just not out marketing.

Grant Gunnison

That’s right. We’re not trying to capture them, and that will change over time. We’ve focused on the most important things.

David Roberts

One of the red flags around all this, at least when I talk about it with people, is we have this long history with solar companies working with third-party contractors to do their work and a lot of that work being done poorly. There are a lot of nightmare stories about poorly installed solar systems floating around. How do you think about that whole side of things, maintaining the quality of your contractor base? Do you vet the contractors? Do you assess their work afterward? How do you — because if the customer experience is great right up until the job and then the job sucks, you blow it all. How do you maintain that?

Grant Gunnison

The perspective is that we want to help these guys build their businesses and we want to be great partners with them. There are some key differences in the solar space where there is this dealer and EPC division in that an independent salesperson can just go sell solar projects and hand those contracts to a contractor. It is just paperwork saying, “This person wants solar and it is eight panels and they are going to spend 20 grand and good luck.” That is not what we are doing. We are going through incredible lengths to really spec out exactly what is going to happen on the property and then handing that to a contractor so they can go execute on that successfully.

We’re really doing our homework early in the process because I want to help those contractors build their businesses. We’re doing work in incredibly remote areas where it takes 90 minutes to drive one way to a homeowner’s house. They’re going to spend another hour there and then drive an hour and a half back for work that they may not get. Instead, we’re saying, “I’m going to go virtually meet with that homeowner, I’m going to schedule the work, and then you’re going to show up and you’re going to do it and you’re going to get paid really well to do that.”

We have shadow P&Ls for our contractors because we want to be careful about how much money they’re making, meaning that we have a threshold. They need to make at least 50% on their time or they’re not going to want to work with us. The model only is going to be successful if these guys love it.

I didn’t share some of the reviews of our contractors, but I will share one moment with you because it was special. End of last year, we had a big party, invited a bunch of our partners in, and one of our contracting partners walked into the room, caught eyes with me and ran over and gave me this massive bear hug and said, “I’m so thankful that I get to be a part of this. Thank you so much for what you’re doing for my business.” That is the magic moment. That’s what we’re trying to do — help these guys build their businesses.

David Roberts

This just seems all gravy for a consultant. The contractors, the business model is presumably you get a little cut of everything. The contractor pays you for doing this, the homeowner pays you a little bit for doing this. Presumably the amount of money the contractor is paying you is worth it to eliminate all those steps other than the jobs themselves. Is that the business model?

Grant Gunnison

Almost. Dollars only go one way. Contractors don’t pay us, and they never will.

David Roberts

They don’t?

Grant Gunnison

That’s right. We’re one of the only entities in the market not trying to pull dollars out of their pockets. When I was a small contractor, owner-operator, everybody was trying to sell me something. We have a different perspective in that we just want to help these guys build their businesses. Dollars only go one way. That does mean the homeowners pay us to get the work done, and we backstop everything. We take on the risk of these projects. We’re accountable to change orders, we’re accountable to the success of the project, and we’re accountable for the warranty over the long haul of the work as well. That puts the pressure on us to make sure we get it done correctly and puts us in the trenches to make sure we really understand how to get it done well.

David Roberts

That’s how you make money. You’re getting more from the homeowner than you’re giving to the contractor, because otherwise you wouldn’t make any money and there would be no reason to do this.

Grant Gunnison

That’s right. But it’s important to note that this is not a cost-plus experience for homeowners. We talked earlier about how if you want to have a better customer experience, generally you’re going to pay more in this industry. We’ve figured out that that doesn’t have to be the dynamic. The largest contractors operate their businesses at about 50 to 55% gross margin. Their year end is somewhere in the 10 to 15%. That roughly 40% of the overall project cost is overhead throughout their business.

That margin is our opportunity. We’re building software to eliminate the truck rolls and specking out the systems and doing rebate paperwork, and so on. Our goal as a business is to take that 40% of cost and crush it so that we can make some money. The homeowner gets a lower project cost and the contractor gets to make more money by being busy doing work every day.

David Roberts

You’re confident in saying that a homeowner going through your process rather than the typical process will get as low or lower prices.

Grant Gunnison

Let me say it to you this way: some of our contractors have called us saying, “How is it possible that you can deliver a quote for $20,000 and it cost me $23,000 to get this work done?” Same homeowners have tried to go around us and gotten quotes from the contractors we send out to the house, and they call us going, “This makes no sense. How do you guys make money?” The simple point is that we’ve innovated and been able to reduce a lot of the costs so that we can deliver more value. That’s critical to this whole thing. If this was a cost-plus experience, we wouldn’t be able to grow this business to do the things that we want to accomplish.

David Roberts

It’s not costing homeowners more and it’s not costing contractors more. From both of their sides, they’re getting a better experience for the same price, and you’re getting a little money.

Grant Gunnison

A little nuance on the contractor side, which is that they make less absolute dollars per project, and that is because they are doing less. They are not selling the project, marketing, and doing all these other things, but relative to the time they are spending, they are making more money.

David Roberts

Honestly, I don’t — I’m projecting a little bit here — but I’m guessing as a contractor, losing that particular part of the work, I doubt anybody’s lamenting.

Grant Gunnison

A dream come true.

David Roberts

Even if they’re losing some money, just losing that part of things, I would imagine is a blessing.

Grant Gunnison

The name of the game for contractors is utilization. If they have technicians that they’re spinning and not out on a job, that’s pure cost. The way that we partner with these guys is to book your calendar so it’s full all the time, and here’s how much we can provide to you on a margin basis per job. It’s right in line with how they normally charge. It’s roughly about 50%. That’s amazing for them. They’re getting the utilization they need to have a profitable business with a lot less of the overhead.

David Roberts

Are all your projects electrification-based or are you agnostic on what happens to the customer’s home?

Grant Gunnison

If you’re asking, do we put any gas in a house, the answer is yes, we will do dual fuel systems. We did an emergency replacement furnace for a homeowner and she needed it done immediately. We didn’t add a heat pump to that, but we’re going to come back and get the heat pump put in later. The technology that we put in a house depends on those local dynamics.

We’re not stuck in our way saying, “It has to be electrification or nothing.” That’s not practical. It’s not just about heat pumps. We do water heaters and electrical upgrades and weatherization work. That gets wrapped into, “I want my home to be comfortable, affordable,” and so on. That’s our lane. Over time we will expand that, and we have some large ambitions there. It’s a lot to bite off to do four different trades in a home.

David Roberts

Your advice — because I think it’s accurate — you think heat pumps are generally better solutions for homes, for comfort?

Grant Gunnison

Absolutely.

David Roberts

If you’re advising a homeowner for a cold decision, generally, you’re going to go heat pump?

Grant Gunnison

Our perspective is this is a much better technology class. It’s just difficult for homeowners to purchase and get installed properly. We’re doing innovation to make all of that possible, but it doesn’t mean that it’s 100% heat pumps.

David Roberts

Final question, and I’m curious about this. A lot of businesses I talk to are taking advantage of — what you’re doing is the innovation equivalent of a video meeting. Why go somewhere when we have phones and videos now? Why go somewhere? It’s simple, even though it’s making a big effect. Consequently, the homeowner then has a 3D model of their home now out there on the Internet somewhere in somebody’s hands. I immediately started thinking about the privacy aspects of this, the data protection aspects of this. How do you think about the sensitivity of this information and who gets to see it and who shares it, and how do you think about that whole side of things?

Grant Gunnison

My personal perspective is that there are a lot of businesses that have done questionable things with people’s data, and we’re not going to be one of those organizations. We simply want to enable folks to have an easier process. 95% of our software is not seen by homeowners today. It’s all internal, but that will grow over time. We want to provide a dashboard so folks can make that really usable. If they want to do other projects, they could share that with folks if they want. They can use that as a system of record for their house, for all the products and services, and maybe eventually financial products.

David Roberts

Once they have the 3D model, it is useful on an ongoing basis.

Grant Gunnison

It’s incredibly useful and valuable. We haven’t pushed that part of our product feature set out quite yet. We’re getting there, but we’re building a model so that we can help make heat pumps a much easier project to get done. We think that’s incredibly important. This is opening the door to a wealth of opportunities. If you don’t handle that appropriately, there is some very serious risk in that.

At the end of the day, we just want to enable homeowners to be successful. We’re not going to go sell that data. To say it explicitly, we are not going to go sell that data to people. That’s not where our hearts are at. It’s really around making the energy transition easier.

David Roberts

Do the contractors see the data? Presumably they have to have access to the model to do the work.

Grant Gunnison

They get a subset of that in pre-construction. When we send them a scope to sign, they get the information that is required to make sure that they can be set up for success. They don’t have all of it for sure. We try to limit visibility on the things that are required. There is a fair amount of data that we collect. We have to be careful with that for sure.

David Roberts

For now, most of your business model is these programs are bundling homeowners for you and handing them to you and you are doing work to upgrade their stuff. As an individual homeowner, if I wanted to go make use of your services, can I go do that now? Are you open for business for individuals or is that coming later? If so, how do people —

Grant Gunnison

There’s no gate. If you want to download our app, you can scan your house and have a quote.

David Roberts

You go to Zero Homes, download the app and it will walk you through how to do this video thing.

Grant Gunnison

That’s right. You can get a quote for a heat pump system same day or maybe next day. Our operational footprint is in Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, greater Boston area, and some of the Bay Area. Through the end of the year it will roughly be those geographies. We have a few more product goals to knock down and then we are going to rapidly expand. Our ambition is to be nationwide and to make this experience accessible to everyone, not just the homeowners, but also the local contracting businesses. If you would like some help, we are happy to help in those geos today.

David Roberts

Is there any reason why the same principle couldn’t be extended to commercial properties? Are you sticking to residential?

Grant Gunnison

We are sticking with residential for a couple of reasons. The technology is applicable — absolutely. The purchasing process is much more challenging. There are many stakeholders that manage commercial properties and the design of these solutions is much more complex. We are sticking with a simpler asset type. Typically it’s a single or maybe a couple of decision makers in a house that are pretty aligned, as opposed to having different incentives holistically. Importantly, there are a lot of homes.

You started the podcast saying there are 60 million homes that individual homeowners have to go through a process to upgrade their house. Really focus on helping those folks go through this process in the easiest possible way. That saves them money and helps the contracting partners that are in their area deliver these projects successfully.

David Roberts

I’ve talked to many people who are doing lots of different things technologically to standardize processes and to do this. The retrofit process is a little bit of gristle in this decarbonization meal. It seems so difficult to make it easier. This is really cool to stumble across — people are working on trying to bring some tech to smooth this out somewhat. Really fascinating. Thanks for coming on.

Grant Gunnison

Hey, thanks, David. I appreciate it.

David Roberts

Thank you for listening to Volts. It takes a village to make this podcast work. Shout out especially to my super producer, Kyle McDonald, who makes me and my guests sound smart every week. It is all supported entirely by listeners like you. If you value conversations like this, please consider joining our community of paid subscribers at volts.wtf, leaving a nice review, telling a friend about Volts, or all three.

Thanks so much, and I’ll see you next time.