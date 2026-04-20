Volts

Volts

Volts
Volts
Life as a clean energy journalist in an age of madness
Preview
0:00
-20:14

Life as a clean energy journalist in an age of madness

A conversation with Heatmap editor in chief Robinson Meyer.
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
Apr 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Heatmap’s Robinson Meyer joins me to unpack the sheer madness of the current news landscape. We discuss the energy implications of the Iran war, the vexed politics of permitting reform, Microsoft’s retreat from carbon dioxide removal, the lessons of the IRA, the lingering pastoralism of the environmental movement, and much more.

📌 Instructions to add pa…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Volts to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 David Roberts · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture