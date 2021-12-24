Merry whatever!

Happy holidays, y’all!
I had a cool pod lined up for today, but it got rescheduled at the last minute. It’ll be happening early in the new year. This will be the last email of 2021 — I’m taking next week off for family in town and possibly a little early snowboarding. I hope you’re all warm and safe and Omicron-free.
Since we’re here anyway, how about a few Fun Volts Facts?
Fun Volts Facts
The most downloaded podcast of the year: “Rooftop solar and home batteries make a clean grid vastly more affordable”
The most downloaded podcast interview of the year: “Jesse Jenkins on energy modeling”
The most opened email of the year: “Don't Look Up: the first good movie about climate change”
The post that led to the most subscriptions in the ensuing 24 hours (aside from the introductory post): “Volts podcast: rampant environmental rule-breaking and how to fix it, with Cynthia Giles”
The post most quickly and harshly disproven by subsequent events: “The year in federal climate politics and what lies ahead” (F’ing Manchin.)
The long, nerdy series you bookmarked and definitely mean to get back to:
The posts about clean-energy progress in states that you should catch up on:
“Washington state now has the nation's most ambitious climate policy” (see also: “Volts podcast: Washington Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon on the Evergreen State's excellent new climate laws”
“Volts podcast: Will Toor on Colorado's burst of clean energy policy”
The interviews you should listen to while cleaning up your holiday mess:
Will Wilkinson on libertarianism, pluralism, and America's political crisis
Treating fossil fuels like nuclear weapons, with Tzeporah Berman
How the left can suck less at messaging, with Anat Shenker-Osorio
The most common reader request: recorded versions of the written posts
The second most common reader request: transcribed versions of the recorded posts
Ways you can make year two of Volts even more jolly
If you’re in a position to support my work on clean energy and politics, I’d love it if you became a paid subscriber.
If you’d like to do something nice for someone you care about, consider giving them a Volts subscription as a gift.
If you can’t afford a subscription but you’d like to be part of the community, get in touch and I’ll hook you up like Santa Claus.
Also! I am editor-at-large for Canary Media, an awesome new media nonprofit that is closely covering the clean energy transition, especially the tech and policy sides. It is reader-supported, so if you’re a fan, please consider donating to its current fundraising drive — all donations through the end of the year will be matched. And while you’re at it, follow Canary on Twitter.
