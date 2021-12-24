Merry whatever!

Happy holidays, y’all!

I had a cool pod lined up for today, but it got rescheduled at the last minute. It’ll be happening early in the new year. This will be the last email of 2021 — I’m taking next week off for family in town and possibly a little early snowboarding. I hope you’re all warm and safe and Omicron-free.

Since we’re here anyway, how about a few Fun Volts Facts?

Fun Volts Facts

The most downloaded podcast of the year: “Rooftop solar and home batteries make a clean grid vastly more affordable”

The most downloaded podcast interview of the year: “Jesse Jenkins on energy modeling”

The most opened email of the year: “Don't Look Up: the first good movie about climate change”

The post that led to the most subscriptions in the ensuing 24 hours (aside from the introductory post): “Volts podcast: rampant environmental rule-breaking and how to fix it, with Cynthia Giles”

The post most quickly and harshly disproven by subsequent events: “The year in federal climate politics and what lies ahead” (F’ing Manchin.)

The long, nerdy series you bookmarked and definitely mean to get back to:

The posts about clean-energy progress in states that you should catch up on:

The interviews you should listen to while cleaning up your holiday mess:

The most common reader request: recorded versions of the written posts

The second most common reader request: transcribed versions of the recorded posts

Ways you can make year two of Volts even more jolly

