Mailbag episode - Nov. 2024

In this mailbag episode, I address election-related questions and I’m not going to lie, it’s a little gloomy. I also touch on the future of the Inflation Reduction Act and answer subscriber questions on topics like offshore wind, ranked-choice voting, and local strategies for decarbonization amidst federal chaos.
Volts is a podcast about leaving fossil fuels behind. I've been reporting on and explaining clean-energy topics for almost 20 years, and I love talking to politicians, analysts, innovators, and activists about the latest progress in the world's most important fight.
