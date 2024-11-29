Volts
Volts
Mailbag episode - Nov. 2024
Mailbag episode - Nov. 2024

Political dissociation, glimmers of hope, and we're all bad at predicting the future.
David Roberts
Nov 29, 2024
In this mailbag episode, I address election-related questions and I’m not going to lie, it’s a little gloomy. I also touch on the future of the Inflation Reduction Act and answer subscriber questions on topics like offshore wind, ranked-choice voting, and local strategies for decarbonization amidst federal chaos.

Volts is a podcast about leaving fossil fuels behind. I've been reporting on and explaining clean-energy topics for almost 20 years, and I love talking to politicians, analysts, innovators, and activists about the latest progress in the world's most important fight. (Volts is entirely subscriber-supported. Sign up!)
David Roberts
