Volts
Volts
Decarbonizing a sprawling university system
1
0:00
-1:02:43
Decarbonizing a sprawling university system
A conversation with Lindsey Rowell of the California State University.
David Roberts
Jan 3, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Contemplate, will if you will, the California State University system. It is the largest public-university system in the country — by some accounts, the largest in the world — with more than a half-million students and some 55,000 faculty and staff, spread across a sprawling network of 23 campuses, from the top of the state to the bottom.

Share

What if I told you that it was your job to decarbonize that entire system — the buildings, the energy infrastructure, the transportation, the food, the construction materials, all of it — and you had just over 20 years to do it. Would you panic? Possibly short circuit? I'm pretty sure I would.

Lindsey Rowell
Lindsey Rowell

As it happens, though, that is someone's job. Her name is Lindsey Rowell and she is the Chief of Energy, Sustainability, and Transportation at the Chancellor’s Office. She is on the hook for developing and implementing a plan to make the entire CSU system carbon neutral by 2045, with minimal use of offsets.

You might think, to accomplish something so vast, she would have a team of dozens and a budget of billions. But this is a public university system, so of course she doesn't — instead it's duct tape, baling wire, and ingenuity. I had a great time talking with her about how to approach this unwieldy project. I think you will find her pragmatism and good humor refreshing.

Every policy or regulation ultimately must be implemented by someone on the ground. This is what that looks like.

1 Comment
Volts

Volts

Volts is a podcast about leaving fossil fuels behind. I've been reporting on and explaining clean-energy topics for almost 20 years, and I love talking to politicians, analysts, innovators, and activists about the latest progress in the world's most important fight. (Volts is entirely subscriber-supported. Sign up!)

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

David Roberts

Recent Episodes

1:08:54
We are closing in on zero-carbon cement
 • 
David Roberts
59:29
Getting better at mining the minerals needed for clean energy
 • 
David Roberts
1:16:55
What's going on with offshore wind?
 • 
David Roberts
42:16
Getting local communities on board with renewable energy, Australia edition
 • 
David Roberts
59:28
The Farm Bill is the most important climate bill this Congress will pass
 • 
David Roberts
8:56
A note to subscribers on Volts' third anniversary
 • 
David Roberts
1:03:52
Checking in on solar power
 • 
David Roberts