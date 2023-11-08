What rural people actually think about clean energy
A conversation with Mike Casey of Tigercomm and Robin Pressman of Embold Research.
Of the handful of forces that have the potential to stymie the clean-energy transition in the US, perhaps the most immediate and dangerous is rural NIMBYism. Rural communities will, by necessity, host most of the wind and solar farms the US needs to decarbonize, but rural resistance is already responsible for dozens of canceled projects and growing delays.
What do rural Americans think about renewable energy? Where are they getting their information and what sorts of arguments are getting through? There’s been weirdly little research on this question, despite the growing severity of the problem.
Into that breach comes a new poll done by Embold Research, which surveyed thousands of rural residents to uncover their opinions on climate change, wind and solar power, and the promises of energy developers. The poll was commissioned by the clean-energy PR firm Tigercomm, which also interviewed community engagement staff at energy developers to find out what they’ve been hearing in the field.
I contacted Mike Casey, the president of Tigercomm, and Robin Pressman, the head of Embold Research, to discuss what the poll found and what it means for clean energy developers engaging these communities.
Wow this came out at a perfect time. I was just at a great panel yesterday, covering these exact topics, with a university academic focusing on extension around renewable issues in the rural midwest along with somebody who does community engagement for a transmission developer. And honestly, a lot of what they said was far more useful than this episode (which isn't surprising, being aimed at an audience of regulators, developers, and utilities). But to summarize here in case anyone finds these points a useful supplement:
1. It's economic development & you get more friends when you're paying more people
2. Tax benefits exist but they're rarely visible to residents (so township supervisors know, but landowners don't)
one example: Tax base quintupled, only 28% of people thought services improved because all the township did was road maintenance
another case township instituted trash collection, 60% thought services improved
3. "Farmers vs Lakers"--farmers see it as land being productive, "lakers" are residents who may be retirees, WFH folks, or own second homes and are more invested in the rural aesthetics than actually working the land
4. Local officials and landowners think it's hard to get a straight story (Developers talk positives, organized NIMBYs only want to talk negatives)--who's a trusted source?
5. Transparency and opportunity for input is vital in the short term--hear out opponents EARLY--but it also builds trust and acceptance in the long run.
People need to feel like the process was fair and that they had AGENCY in it
If you feel the process was unfair you grow more embittered
6. Communities feel that they're shouldering a burden for somebody else--coasts, urban centers, etc
I'd highly recommend anyone interested in this read the book "Powerline" by Paul Wellstone. It covers the fight over a HVDC line in Minnesota in the 70s, where the communities felt that the developers and regulators had run roughshod over them to the extent that they committed significant acts of sabotage against the line--shooting out parts of it, damaging towers, etc.
This takes me back to a funder-provided training in, IDK, 2011 with, whatever you think of him, Frank Luntz. What Frank said then is what I heard from Mike at the end of this great interview. After 14 years advocating in the electric sector, I found myself saying "Amen" repeatedly to Mike's and Robin's points. Highly educated, precision-focused experts nearly always wander into language that only their peers can love and understand. It's easy to let one's fear of not being exactly precise swamp the persuasion we need to accomplish. The lack of industry investment in this essential work is disheartening to say the least. My distilled rejoinder to the RE and NGO communities' all-to-common reflex is "Don't bring a white paper to a knife fight." We gotta quit talking to ourselves - it's a dead end.