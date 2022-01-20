Volts podcast: me and Adam McKay in an exciting podcast crossover event
Volts + Carbon Copy = podcast gold.
|0:00
|-33:09
Hey Volties! As you know, last week I interviewed Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay for the podcast.
Then the talented folks at Canary Media’s Carbon Copy podcast (which you should subscribe to) interviewed me — about the movie, climate change in art, and McKay — and interweaved bits of that interview with bits of my interview with McKay.
The result is the first-ever Volts/Carbon Copy crossover episode! They did an amazing job. Even if you’ve already listened to my interview with McKay, I think you’ll get something out of it. If you didn’t have time to listen to that 90-minute conversation and would prefer the 30-minute highlight reel … here it is!
Let me know what you think and if you’d like to see more crossover episodes in the future.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.