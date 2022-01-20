Volts podcast: me and Adam McKay in an exciting podcast crossover event

Hey Volties! As you know, last week I interviewed Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay for the podcast.

Then the talented folks at Canary Media’s Carbon Copy podcast (which you should subscribe to) interviewed me — about the movie, climate change in art, and McKay — and interweaved bits of that interview with bits of my interview with McKay.

The result is the first-ever Volts/Carbon Copy crossover episode! They did an amazing job. Even if you’ve already listened to my interview with McKay, I think you’ll get something out of it. If you didn’t have time to listen to that 90-minute conversation and would prefer the 30-minute highlight reel … here it is!

Let me know what you think and if you’d like to see more crossover episodes in the future.