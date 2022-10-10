Me, talking about my story and my takes on perennial climate debates

I was recently a guest on My Climate Journey, a podcast that features various climate types discussing how they got where they are and how they currently think about the climate crisis. Host Jason Jacobs and I had a fun conversation about my road into journalism and how my views on various perennial climate debates — optimism versus pessimism, green growth versus degrowth, technocracy versus spiritual change — have changed over the years. (As you will see, I take a pretty deflationary view toward all such debates.)

Share

The folks at MCJ were kind enough to allow me to send the episode out on the Volts feed (the most ambitious crossover event in history, etc.), so please enjoy.

If you're not already subscribed to My Climate Journey, definitely do so — and check out the larger MCJ Collective of which it is a part. If you prefer hearing actual smart people talk on Volts, don't worry, they'll be back later this week.