Mailbag episode - Jan. 2025
Mailbag episode - Jan. 2025

Obligatory Trump stuff, what I would teach in college, shady DER cos., and more.
David Roberts
Jan 31, 2025
15
In this mailbag episode, I tackle listener questions with Lisa Hymas, starting with Trump's Greenland fixation and whether his authoritarianism signals "climate fascism." We then dig into whether we can fix utilities without public ownership. I geek out about teaching a college course on liberal democracy's existential stakes, mourn journalism's collaps…

Volts is a podcast about leaving fossil fuels behind. I've been reporting on and explaining clean-energy topics for almost 20 years, and I love talking to politicians, analysts, innovators, and activists about the latest progress in the world's most important fight. (Volts is entirely subscriber-supported. Sign up!)
David Roberts
