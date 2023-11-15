An insider's view of the Biden years in clean energy policy

Before I get to today’s pod, a quick note-slash-apology. Last week, in my crossover episode with the Catalyst pod, I was bantering with Shayle Kann and made a clumsy attempt at a joke, referring to our audiences as “handsome and virile.”

Both those adjectives are typically associated with men, which might have made it seem like I think of Volts’ audience as primarily male, so I just want to say, emphatically, for the record, that I do not think that. Most of my favorite feedback and correspondence has come from non-dudes and most of my favorite pods have featured them. I know and deeply value the fact that there are energy nerds of all genders out there listening. I’m sorry if my verbal ineptitude left any other impression.

Anyway, on to today’s episode!

As I previewed for Volts subscribers a few weeks ago, I attended the third annual Yale Clean Energy Conference last week. It was a blast! It’s always energizing (pardon the pun) to be surrounded by so many young people doing so much cool stuff. It gives this crusty old blogger some hope.

While I was there, I recorded a podcast — live on stage! — with Sonia Aggarwal.

Sonia Aggarwal

Sonia is well-known in Energy World. She co-founded (with previous Volts guest Hal Harvey) the energy policy think tank Energy Innovation, where she worked for years before heading into the Biden administration as the (deep breath) special assistant to the president for climate policy, innovation, and deployment.

She recently reemerged from the belly of that beast and is now back running Energy Innovation. I chatted with her about her experiences in the administration, what policymaking looks like close up, what she’s proud of getting into law, and what gaps remain in US energy policy. It was super-fun.

Share

Thanks to Sonia, thanks to the kind folks at Yale, and thanks to all of y’all for listening. Enjoy.