A quick programming note: On November 10, at 3:45 pm, I’ll be recording a podcast live on stage at the third-annual Yale Clean Energy Conference at, uh, Yale University.

My guest will be Sonia Aggarwal, currently CEO of the policy think tank Energy Innovation, previously special assistant to the president for climate policy, innovation, and deployment in the Biden administration, where she helped shape the Inflation Reduction Act and the infrastructure bill. We’ll be talking about the dizzying last few years in clean energy.

In addition to Sonia and I, the two-day conference will feature variety of excellent speakers and exhibits and workshops focused on various clean energy technologies. Plus there’s a cool new cleantech incubator opening up in New Haven on the 9th.

If you’re in the area, you should come! You can register here.