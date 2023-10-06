A super-battery aimed at decarbonizing industry
A conversation with Andrew Ponec of Antora Energy.
Back in March, I did a podcast on the possibility of using wind and solar electricity to decarbonize industrial heat, which represents fully a quarter of all human final energy consumption. The trick is to transform the variable energy from wind and solar into a steady, predictable stream of heat by using some form of heat battery.
The idea is that heat batteries will charge when renewables are cheap or negatively priced, around midday when all the solar is online, and then use the stored heat to displace natural gas boilers and other fossil fuel heat sources in industrial facilities.
Among other things, this vision represents a huge opportunity for renewable energy developers — industrial heat is effectively a brand new trillion-dollar market for them to play in. And they can often enter that market without waiting in long interconnection queues to connect to the grid.
Anyway, that episode, which I highly encourage you to listen to at some point, was with the CEO of a thermal battery company call Rondo. In it, I mentioned another thermal storage company whose technology caught my eye: Antora Energy.
Like Rondo, Antora is part of the broad “box of rocks” category, but its tech can do some things that, for the time being, no other thermal battery can do.
I don’t want to say much more here — discovery is half the fun — but I will say I’m as geeked about this technology as I have been about anything in ages. I’ve been thinking about it ever since I first heard about it three or four years ago. Now the company has launched its first commercial-scale system! So I’ve brought Antora co-founder and CEO Andrew Ponec on the pod to talk through how it works, what it can do, and how it could transform industrial heat markets.
Fascinating podcast, Dave, and great questions. But I wished you asked one basic question: what's the capacity of such a battery in terms of MWh, and what's the size?
Also, I literally cringed when I heard you say, "you can buy renewable energy by buying RECs." No, Dave. You can buy a piece of paper when you buy RECs, not renewable energy. Later, you redeemed yourself by replacing "RECs" with "hourly RECs". Ok, all's forgiven. For now.
James L.
Graphite at those temperatures necessitates a controlled atmosphere (else it escapes as CO₂ and CO). So where Rondo has to worry about fracture on rapid changes in stored capacity, Antora has to worry about springing an air leak and the whole thing converting into CO₂ (burning). This suggests putting the radiative conversion inside the controlled atmosphere envelope, which turns this into a space-like application where servicing is a PITA, if possible at all, during operation. Doing the full discharge for service brings back the Rondo challenge, it won't be the thermal mass breaking but the container you are holding it in that will suffer for the thermal cycle. You could have a sapphire window/shutter but that'll start to creep above 1500C. I guess you could catch and re-emit the useful photons outside the bubble with a tailored conduit/rod piercing the shell (preferentially emitting light at the wavelength preferred by your cell). Otherwise you are either inside the bubble of contained atmosphere and potentially quite warm, or outside the bubble and serviceable. A very interesting concept to be sure, and quite sensible to be working in pure thermal mass mode for the first to market example.
At those operating temperatures there is a lot of co-generation potential if the industrial use you bootstrapped the project with becomes less viable after the interconnect to the grid has finally been provided (e.g. one will have options to move to pure grid-power softening if the initial industrial demand evaporates).