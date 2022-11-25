Nov 25 • 57M

What the midterm elections meant for climate & energy

A conversation with energy analyst Whitney Stanco.

Appears in this episode

David Roberts
Volts is a podcast about leaving fossil fuels behind. I've been reporting on and explaining clean-energy topics for almost 20 years, and I love talking to politicians, analysts, innovators, and activists about the latest progress in the world's most important fight. (Volts is entirely subscriber-supported. Sign up!)
The US 2022 midterm elections did not go how most people expected. There was no red wave. The Democrats did much better than forecasted, not only at the federal level, but at the state level.

What does it all mean for climate and energy policy? To help go through the results, I contacted Whitney Stanco, a senior analyst at Washington Analysis LLC, an independent research firm out of Washington, DC. She has been tracking energy policy for decades and in particular has kept a close watch on the states.

Whitney Stanco
With Whitney's help, I walk through the election results, first at the Congressional level and then in the states, and contemplate their implications for energy policy. We pay special attention to the four states where Democrats have new trifectas and the power see their policy preferences made into law, as well as a few others where the election has shaken things up.