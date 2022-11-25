The US 2022 midterm elections did not go how most people expected. There was no red wave. The Democrats did much better than forecasted, not only at the federal level, but at the state level.

What does it all mean for climate and energy policy? To help go through the results, I contacted Whitney Stanco, a senior analyst at Washington Analysis LLC, an independent research firm out of Washington, DC. She has been tracking energy policy for decades and in particular has kept a close watch on the states.

Whitney Stanco

With Whitney's help, I walk through the election results, first at the Congressional level and then in the states, and contemplate their implications for energy policy. We pay special attention to the four states where Democrats have new trifectas and the power see their policy preferences made into law, as well as a few others where the election has shaken things up.