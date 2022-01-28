Volts podcast: Panama Bartholomy on decarbonizing America's buildings

Fossil-fuel combustion in buildings — mostly natural gas for space and water heating — is responsible for around 10 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.[*] Getting to net-zero will require heating, cooling, and powering all those buildings with carbon-free energy.

It’s an enormous challenge — or rather, a huge thicket of challenges. There are technical issues, political issues, public-opinion issues, and policy issues, all of which decompose into dozens of discrete issues of their own.

To help me wrap my head around all of it, I’m eager to talk to Panama Bartholomy, who is, I promise, a real person and not a Dr. Seuss character.

Panama Bartholomy

Bartholomy has been wrestling with building decarbonization for decades, at (in reverse chronological order): the Investor Confidence Project, the California legislature, the California Energy Commission, the California State Architect, and the California Conservation Corps. He’s served on a variety of boards, collaborated with various expert organizations, worked on climate issues in over 30 countries, and all kinds of other stuff, but if I tried to include it all I would never get to the conversation.

Bartholomy is currently running the Building Decarbonization Coalition, a multi-sector alliance of companies, nonprofits, and government agencies working on buildings, so he’s up to date on where progress is being made (think New York and California), the biggest political impediments (think the natural gas industry), and whether heat pumps really work in cold climates (think yes, they do).

* Correction 1/28/22: This post originally said that buildings represent 30 percent of US emissions. But around 20 percent of that is “indirect” emissions, i.e., the emissions of the power plants sending electricity to buildings. What we’re discussing in this post is only direct emissions, i.e., fuels burned in the buildings themselves, which is closer to 10 percent. We here at Volts deeply regret including a big dumb error in the very first line of today’s post and are committed to feeling bad about it for the duration of the weekend.