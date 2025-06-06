In this episode, I talk with Taylor Krause, who went from working on hydrogen policy at RMI to finding a quantum physicist husband and unexpected fame on Netflix's Love Is Blind. We unpack her surreal journey from clean-energy wonk to popular influencer and how she's navigating using her newfound influence.

(PDF transcript)

(Active transcript)

Text transcript:

David Roberts

Greetings and salutations, everyone, this is Volts for June 6, 2025, "A journey from clean-energy wonkery to influencer fame." I'm your host, David Roberts. A wonk with an advanced degree in policy working for a clean-energy think tank is a familiar character to Volts listeners.

A wonk with an advanced degree in policy working for a clean-energy think tank who then goes on to feature on a reality TV dating show wherein she meets a man who falls for her and proposes to her without ever having laid eyes on her, and she says yes, and they go on to get married, becoming a popular influencer couple … is, I’m guessing, a much less familiar character to Volts listeners.

Taylor Krause

Yet that is the experience of Taylor Krause, who went from hydrogen policy work at RMI to the show Love Is Blind, in what sounds like a modern fairy tale but is, as millions of people apparently knew well before me, very real.

I heard about this and thought to myself, "What a wild experience. I’d like to talk to her about it!" So, I did. Enjoy.

With no further ado, Taylor Krause, welcome to Volts. Thank you so much for coming.

Taylor Krause

I'm so excited to be here.

David Roberts

This is very, very exciting for me. It's a slightly different thing than I usually do, so I want to kind of take things chronologically. So, how did you end up at RMI?

Taylor Krause

I ended up at RMI. I was at a multi-client firm called Boundary Stone Partners that specialized in clean energy clientele, and I did my master's capstone in hydrogen, and then RMI just got this really big grant to hire a hydrogen manager, and so I was recruited.

David Roberts

And your degree, you got a master's specifically in hydrogen, like science policy. What does the master's in hydrogen look like?

Taylor Krause

I went to Johns Hopkins for their energy policy program, which I did at night, and then worked full time, pretty much as a lobbyist is the best way to describe my job, and then wanted to specialize in a certain clean energy technology. I had also worked in the nonprofit sector at Citizens' Climate Lobby for about five years before that. So, I kind of mixed my specialty in federal affairs, clean hydrogen, and nonprofit advocacy working at RMI, which is a think tank. It didn't. A think tank is kind of a meta thing. Right?

David Roberts

Yes, yes, I'm very familiar with RMI.

Taylor Krause

I'm sure you've heard from a lot of people at RMI.

David Roberts

Yes. So, when did you get bitten by the hydrogen bug? When did that start?

Taylor Krause

So, it's really funny because what happened was a very realistic story. I had to do a capstone for my master's and I wanted to make sure that I was doing something that wasn't just a long paper that I wrote, and then I never looked at it again. I think a lot of people in science can attest to that experience. And so, I asked my boss at the time what would be a prudent topic area to do my capstone in. And he said, "You know, everyone's talking about hydrogen and there's a lot of money going into it, but we have no idea what it is."

And so, I was like, "Great!" And so that's kind of how I got into the hydrogen topic area. Obviously, it was a very, or still is, a pretty exciting clean energy topic. It's very novel. It's kind of the Wild West compared to a lot of other clean energy technologies out there.

David Roberts

Ongoing wild swings in policy on that score. I just heard that the Republicans are thinking about revoking — which is the hydrogen tax credit, is it 45V?

Taylor Krause

45V, yes.

David Roberts

Yeah, yeah. I think they're thinking about revoking that entirely now. We'll see. Here's a question before we get into the other stuff. Do you remain as excited about hydrogen today as you were when you first got into it?

Taylor Krause

I would say I still remain really excited about the potential for hydrogen. I think everyone that's in the industry has joked that the clean hydrogen economy has been coming for the past 10 years, or the past 50 years.

David Roberts

Really, a century if you go back to the very beginning, it's like Jules Verne or whatever was the first person to describe it.

Taylor Krause

Yeah, I think that hydrogen as a clean energy technology, whether or not it has a supportive policy environment, remains to be seen. But as a technology itself, and in terms of, like, other companies that I think will survive, it still is an exciting opportunity.

David Roberts

So, you were at RMI for several years. This is in the sort of late 2010s, early 2020s. And you were young, single, dating and kind of getting sick of it and getting ready to leave, as I understand it, reading your story. And I'm just curious — as someone who's aged out of that world a long time ago — I'm just sort of curious, like, you know, if you're sort of attracted to, you know, if you go in for the nerdy types, which, you know, sort of spoiler alert that comes up later, it seems like those types are thick on the ground in D.C. and, you know, like, you're young and attractive and gainfully employed. What is —

Taylor Krause

Yeah, what the heck?

David Roberts

What's going wrong with modern dating? I'm just sort of curious, like, what's off with the vibe? Why were you so dissatisfied?

Taylor Krause

You know, D.C., in particular, because the show is based in different cities. Every city has a limiting reagent. And I do feel like — sorry, that's my chemistry background coming out. D.C., as a city, most people that move to D.C. want to change the world or, like, have that kind of internal story at some point. I know I did. And so, not trying to stick this against anyone, but I think that lends itself to a kind of personality type. And the demographic of D.C. doesn't lend itself to the best numbers. But I think, moreover, it's a transient city. And you're working a lot. I think a lot of your personality is tied up in how much you work.

David Roberts

Yeah, the culture of work there is crazy.

Taylor Krause

So, there's a couple of factors of confluence at play where it's like, maybe there was a good pool of guys, but maybe I just wasn't meeting them because I was, you know, working, or they were working and traveling, or we were just not in the same space to meet each other.

David Roberts

Yeah, yeah. So then you're thinking about leaving, and this crazy idea comes across your radar. How did it come across your radar for the first time? Was this something that you thought of, or did this something that someone else came to you?

Taylor Krause

Well, so they recruit heavily in the city that they're going to. I think anyone in the ages of, like, 23 to, like, 40 knows that this is happening. And so, by the fourth or fifth friend that brought me that, they're like, "There are applications for this. You should apply." I was like, "I don't know if I should be offended that you guys think that I should date blind."

David Roberts

Well, let's back up a little bit. Let's just talk about what we're talking about here. So, this is the show Love Is Blind. It's a reality show. I'm going to proceed as if my audience is full of people like me who don't know much about anything about this. So, pardon me if I ask a lot of dumb, naive questions about it. So, this show, Love Is Blind, the premise is they get a group of guys and a group of women, and they go on "dates" where they're talking with one another, but they never see one another.

Basically, that's the premise. And they were doing it in D.C. They were doing a D.C. season in whatever, 2023. And so, a bunch of people asked you, said you should apply.

Taylor Krause

Yeah. And shot my shot.

David Roberts

And so, what is that? Do you like, film a little thing like an audition? What is it?

Taylor Krause

Oh my God. I hope that they never release whatever audition tape that was. You basically — I filled out a very long, comprehensive questionnaire and I was like, "Oh my God, this took me two hours." And you basically submit all the things that you're looking for in a life partner and your interests, and you do a personality test, and you submit pictures of like people you've dated. So they make sure that like there's people that aren't out there, like that you don't end up meeting someone else on it. So it is a very comprehensive thing.

It's not like a Google form where you fill out 10 things and whatever. Like, they are trying to find regular but impressive people to meet other regular but impressive people that align a lot more on these internal personality life goal things rather than the physical things that kind of cloud, I think, our modern dating.

David Roberts

So, you fill all this out and then what? They call you and say, "Hey, you're on."

Taylor Krause

No, they kind of do, they flirt with you for months. It makes sense because you're also at the same time going through background checks. You're going through —

David Roberts

Yeah, I wondered how much of that stuff they do. Do they do like a psych?

Taylor Krause

They do a psych eval.

David Roberts

'Cause it's a high-pressure situation, you know.

Taylor Krause

Yeah, it's not for someone who is probably in a fragile state. Definitely not. They're also looking to make sure that you have more than one compatible person on the other side. But they're only picking 15 men, 15 women. So that lends itself to, I think, quite a bit of Tetris where, until the day before you go on set, you don't know if you're going to be in that group of people. You also had to take off time from work and, in D.C., that's not... That's why I think a lot of people were actually kind of annoyed that the demographic of people were mostly folks in the private sector or nonprofit sector rather than, you know, the "Special Assistant of blah, blah, blah."

Well, I don't know a lot of offices that would allow that to happen.

David Roberts

Take a few weeks off for a dating show — I don't know if the government has policies for that. So when it is confirmed that you're doing this thing, by that point, had you worked yourself up into being excited about it and really wanting to do it, or were you more scared, having been through some of the early — you know what I mean? Like, at that point where you just, like, fully committed?

Taylor Krause

I think I was just open to it happening and I didn't really want to get my hopes up and I didn't really think that I would get picked. I just kind of was like, my name's in the hat. If this doesn't work out, I'm actually moving out of D.C. I'm moving back to San Diego. And had, like, kind of one foot out of the city. So I was just ready for the next chapter. And then when it ended up getting the green light, I was like, "Okay, let's do this thing."

David Roberts

Do they. Is this the type of thing where they take you all and you go out to some remote location and you're sort of like quarantine there for a set period of time? You can't call out that kind of thing?

Taylor Krause

Correct. You are treated very well. Obviously, there's a demanding schedule and you don't have a cell phone, which I loved.

David Roberts

How long was the sort of quarantine?

Taylor Krause

Three weeks.

David Roberts

Three weeks. Oh, faster than —

Taylor Krause

But the whole process is six weeks. So halfway through, depending on if you're still in the show, you will. Because obviously, if you don't make it, for those that don't know, you basically, for the first 10 days, are in what are called pods, where you are talking to a viable, like, mate. I'm so scientific about this. You're dating through a wall and you get engaged or you don't get engaged, or you decide that the process isn't for you and you could leave, or you continue on and then you go on to a trip. We went to Mexico, which is basically like your honeymoon, where you get to spend time with this person on vacation, which lends itself to, like, you know, a very romantic, whimsical kind of experience.

And then you come back to what we call the real world, which was basically apartments that you and your person, like, cohabitate. Ours were in Ballston, so it wasn't actually like in D.C., but maybe that was more economical. And then you continue on meeting, like, friends and family, and then you're planning a wedding at the same time, which is nuts to say now, like, but it ended up working out, like, obviously super well for my husband and me.

David Roberts

What a crazy thing. Like, did you think going in, "I literally might come out of this married?" Did that seem like a realistic possibility?

Taylor Krause

You know, I went in — to be perfectly honest, and I've said this across the board — I went in thinking, "I'm going to learn a lot about myself in this experience," and "I'm probably going to have a more open mind about dating and find my person because of the things I learned in this experience." I did not think that Netflix would go through thousands of men to find a compatible great guy for me. I was like, there's a 1%, 0.01% chance that this is going to work out for me. But there were, you know, there were girls that went in, they had wedding dresses on hold.

And I was like, "Oh my God, what have I gotten myself into?" But luckily, I mean, my husband said no to the experience twice.

David Roberts

Oh, they tried to recruit him too.

Taylor Krause

Well, they don't have a problem recruiting women. They have difficulty getting guys to do it. So, I feel very confident that they were recruiting him for me.

David Roberts

Oh, like they wanted to be sure that someone in that pool was fit for you on paper, basically.

Taylor Krause

Yes, basically.

David Roberts

And I'm sort of curious, you know, you studied science in school and sort of science-minded people who love science tend to be sort of, you know, rational, left-brained types and you're thrust into a situation where A) you're making a lot of sort of instinctual rapid judgments and B) just also like emotionally very heightened, intense situations. Did you expect the level of sort of emotional involvement? Did it end up being more intense than you expected? Like, I wouldn't have any idea what to expect going in.

Taylor Krause

It was very emotionally intense, and obviously, I didn't think that I would get as far as I did. I honestly thought I'd go do this crazy thing for a couple of days and then be done. But it really did challenge you to sit with yourself and trust yourself. Because I feel like when we are dating, it's not just a solo choice a lot of the time. You are depending upon what your friends think, what your family thinks, what, you know, unfortunately for this generation of "What's their social media like?" or things like that that like shouldn't matter but they play a factor into it.

And so, for me, it was highly emotional and it was really fast. Like, to your point of being a more rational, scientifically logical person, you're like, "I'm feeling all of these things, but this just is nuts. Like, this does not make sense." But they do kind of structure it in a way that you are asking all these questions and getting to know this person in a way that accelerates the timeline of how you would have met them in the real world, where you're talking about finances, kids, and where to live.

David Roberts

Do they tell you what to talk about? How structured are these pod conversations?

Taylor Krause

You are not told what to talk about at all, but they do give you a structure of, like, "Today's theme is this." You can go in and talk about your favorite amusement parks all day if you'd rather do that and not take it seriously. But you'll probably be asked to leave if you aren't taking it seriously and you're not getting to know the person. And that's kind of a recipe for disaster. But you are given some structure and you can kind of follow it the way that you want to follow it. And, yeah, we have these journals that they provide, like, those questions and certain topics to touch on that we have in.

You'll see in the show, and it has our name on it and stuff. And, yeah, so there is some guidance, but there are no prescriptive rules.

David Roberts

So, it's like today's theme is whatever, family or religion, finances. You can see how that could strip away a lot of the extraneous stuff and get really intense really quickly. So, you meet this guy, "meet this guy" Garrett, who — I'm curious. On normal reality shows, there's some sort of process whereby people get eliminated, voted off the show, some counsel, something rejected, something. How do people get booted off Love Is Blind? Is there some sort of vote? Is this something the producers decide?

Taylor Krause

Oh, they should add that. That would make it — I'm just kidding. It's just the way that you're matched with each other. So on day one, you go on 15 dates because there are 15 other people on the other side. And then it's kind of like fraternity/sorority recruitment, where you rank each other and then they have an algorithm. My husband is a quantum physicist, and so he was like, "I need to know the algorithm," which is so funny. We met with the creator of the show afterward, and he's like, "The way that you guys would ask similar questions each day when I would talk to you guys and tell you what was going to go on for the day was just, you guys are both like, type A and clearly science people." So funny.

David Roberts

How does this work?

Taylor Krause

How does this work? And if you don't have a viable match, which kind of becomes clear, people start to break up and they don't continue on. As fewer people are there, stakes and emotions get higher because you are living with the other people that you are supposedly dating the person that you'd like to marry.

David Roberts

So does it come up a situation where, like, two of the women are after the same guy or vice versa? Or does everybody sort of pair off pretty early?

Taylor Krause

No, there are some triangles that happen, and it makes great television. I was not in a triangle.

David Roberts

Oh, lucky you.

Taylor Krause

I got very lucky.

David Roberts

So, you start talking to Garrett. You guys hit it off. You both have a science background. When did you get to see him? How does that process — you sort of checked his box. And then, what happens?

Taylor Krause

Then, they basically have you guys do what's called a reveal. So, you actually get engaged, not seeing each other.

David Roberts

So, you said "yes" to marrying Garrett, without ever having laid eyes on him, and vice versa.

Taylor Krause

Yes, I don't recommend doing that.

David Roberts

It is very crazy to me.

Taylor Krause

It's not sensical whatsoever. I do believe that I went into some metaverse and I called it, I kept calling it the simulation. Because, I mean, when you're going through it, I also had just a lot of these weird — I'm not a woo-woo person, I can't even tell you what my astrology sign is. But there's different, I don't know, different moments of when I felt like the universe, in a lot of ways, was telling me that this was something to keep going for. And there wasn't a reason to say "no" other than the logistical, logical, like, situation. But after nine days of talking through a wall, you see your fiance for the first time, which is an overstimulating experience.

David Roberts

I bet. Good God. Especially on camera.

Taylor Krause

Oh, yeah, there's like, 70 cameras watching you have this super awkward encounter and, like, your first kiss. And where do I, "Is he taller than me?" Or, like, "Do I smell good?" Like, just certain things that — I think awkward is actually really honest.

David Roberts

How could that conceivably not be awkward? I can't imagine that not being awkward for any human being.

Taylor Krause

I think, if it's not awkward, it might be a little dishonest, to be perfectly honest. Like, you might just be continuing on to be on television, which I don't knock against anyone. It's an experience that does not lend itself to always being a successful outcome. And it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And, like, how you want to spend it just really depends on the person.

David Roberts

So, I'm curious, is it built into the show, the marriage proposal thing, like, he couldn't just say, "I like you. Let's date more." Like, what's required by the show?

Taylor Krause

Yeah, there's no requirement. There's plenty of people that say, "This isn't for me, and I think we should just meet in the real world." Like, that happens pretty much every season.

David Roberts

So a marriage proposal is not, like, routine or built in, then?

Taylor Krause

No, it is. It's routine. It's part of the process. Like all the couples that continue on to the honeymoon and through the show, sometimes some people don't get engaged. They kind of just come back because there are those love triangles that happen. But for the most part, the people that continue on through the experiment, as it's referred to, are required to get engaged. I don't know if that's — I don't think they've ever had anyone that's continued in a way that they haven't been engaged. But I could be wrong.

David Roberts

And so, then the wedding and all that is all that. Also on camera, followed part of the show.

Taylor Krause

Yep.

David Roberts

And it's all wrapped up in one season. Like, if I went and watched this whole season, I would see that whole arc from you meeting to getting married at the end.

Taylor Krause

Yeah, you'd go to my wedding.

David Roberts

Well, I'm curious. Since you're not allowed to call out or communicate with the outside world while this is going on, you kind of disappear into this black hole and pop out with a husband. What did your parents think? What did your friends think? I mean, your friends must have been like, "I told you so."

Taylor Krause

I mean, they kind of know that if they don't hear from me by a certain amount of time, I got engaged.

David Roberts

Oh, right.

Taylor Krause

And so, all of my friends, I think after they met Garrett, they were just like, "Oh, wow. Yeah, this person's very compatible for you. I get why. This is still really insane. We trust you. We think you, of all of our friends, like, you would be the person that we would trust to do this and, like, have a good head on their shoulders about it." And I was like, "I mean, uh, okay." But my parents — my dad was not cool with it at first. He kind of freaked out.

David Roberts

Are your parents immigrants?

Taylor Krause

My mom is from Hong Kong.

David Roberts

So, this whole thing must have just been like Mars to her.

Taylor Krause

You know, she's very chill and she's been in the States since she was really young. So, she's very Americanized and very open-minded. She kind of basically got my dad on board, which was interesting because now they love Garrett and they think it's a wonderful blessing and a cool story and are very supportive now. But obviously, when it was happening, they were just like, "Absolutely not. What are you doing? We let you, we thought you would go do this thing and it would be fun. And now this has gone too far."

David Roberts

Well, you present them with this handsome outdoorsman, quantum physicist. You know, what are they going to do? What are they going to say?

Taylor Krause

They don't care. They were like, "No, no, no." I think it's also, you know, it speaks back to what building relationships, especially a marriage, can be to some families and like how participatory you are in something like a wedding. It really deconstructed the meaning of a lot of different things, which I really appreciated about the experience. Like, a wedding is about the two people that are getting married and it should be — you know, we eventually would like to do a bigger one, like ceremoniously like to bring our families together.

David Roberts

Did you do like a runoff elope by yourself kind of thing?

Taylor Krause

No, we did a big, on the show, you'll see at the end, they basically have the people who make it to the final stages. You've been planning your wedding this entire time, which Netflix completely pays for and was a beautiful, wonderful event for us. There's some couples that go and one person says "no." Both people say no. So they pent it up where you show up to the altar and you're saying yes or no. But Garrett and I knew. I was like, "I'm not getting in a dress in front of my family if I'm saying no or you're saying no."

David Roberts

What a crazy thing. So you haven't had a chance then to sort of like do, do the big family quasi — cause my wife and I kind of did the same thing. We got married on one coast and a bunch of our family couldn't make it. So we just got married again a week later on the other coast.

Taylor Krause

So, ah, you're onto something.

David Roberts

Everybody else could come.

Taylor Krause

Yeah. So we did our wedding here in Virginia, which was really fun. I mean, thinking it was 80 person wedding, it's obviously like all televised and probably the wildest wedding that most people will ever go to. So it was a cool experience.

David Roberts

Yeah. It must be super schmancy, right? With Netflix money, right?

Taylor Krause

It was great! I mean, and so we would love to do one back in California when it makes sense. Like, we just bought a home in D.C. and weddings are very expensive. And obviously, the show came out about six months ago, and so we have kind of just been thrown through a whirlwind, and I've never met anyone that's, like, planned a wedding and said, "Wow, this is really easy." So we're just waiting.

David Roberts

Well, I mean, you have all the time in the world now. You can do it at your leisure now. Last question about the mechanics of reality TV, which I've always sort of wondered, like, you are not seeing dailies or whatever. So, one of the things you hear about reality TV is, they're filming all of you for just dozens and dozens and dozens of hours. And so, once you have all that raw footage, you can edit it together in a number of different ways. And I know that, like, on reality TV, they need characters, you know, they need drama, they need whatever, so they can edit.

They edit certain people to make them into a character, basically. And some people come out of this complaining, some people don't. But I'm just sort of curious, like, did you know how you and Garrett were being portrayed, or did you just find out with everybody else when you saw the finished show? Like, did you? Were you completely throwing yourself on the mercy of the producers the whole time?

Taylor Krause

Yeah, I mean, you basically sign away all of your rights to the narrative. For me, I knew that I like the person I am. I know who I am. I'm always going to act, I think, out of integrity, and if I mess up, I will take full accountability. And for myself, I just did my best. And I knew that at the end of it — I sat there for a year because you get married and then you're in hiding for a year. Yeah, it's crazy that whatever ends up happening, if I get a bad edit, then the people who know and love me know who I am, and that's all that matters.

But to your point, like, yeah, you hear these horror stories, like, "This was edited this way, and they could twist my words and take things out of context." So, when the show came out, I was like, "Oh, okay, that wasn't so bad."

David Roberts

Maybe not even bad, but did anything sort of strike you about like, did you feel like watching the show "Yes, that's recognizably me?" You know, they sort of, got it pretty well right. Or was it just sort of, like, odd to see yourself? You know, there's a certain sort of out-of-body experience to all this. Like, seeing yourself as a character. Like, did the character you were on the show, did that approximate how you think of yourself?

Taylor Krause

I think, yeah. I mean, I genuinely thought I was going to be considered very boring and that no one would really care about me because I was so — you're surrounded by all of these relationships that are going through a rollercoaster of drama. And I was like, "Oh, my God, babe, we are so boring. Like, no one's gonna —"

David Roberts

Well, honestly, like, in the context of reality TV, a normal, psychologically healthy person is a little bit of a novelty. You know what I mean? Like a person who's just normal. Like, they do look for dramatic personalities. So, like, I can imagine there being a novelty to it. Like, "Gosh, she's just like a normal, nice person." You know, how odd.

Taylor Krause

A lot of my friends were like, "It felt like hanging out with you. It didn't feel as though we were watching someone on television. It felt like you were just being yourself." And I'm glad that that came through. You know, the other thing too, about the experience that I really learned about myself is that I am a bit more soft-spoken. When you're in the experience, a lot of the way that you have dialogue is by people just talking over each other, and that's just not my vibe at all. And I'm a bit more concise and to the point about certain things, which I just thought that maybe they wanted something more dramatic and ranty and crazy.

David Roberts

If I ended up in a situation like that, I would feel pressured to sort of, like, be more dramatic, you know, be a character.

Taylor Krause

Be a character, exactly. By the end of it, I was just like, or midway through, you really have to just be yourself because there's so much going on and I was filming at night while working full time and planning a wedding. So, yeah, I don't recommend doing that, but it was a blast. I met my person through it, I learned a lot about myself. I'm glad that I ended up being the fan favorite.

David Roberts

Do you have a good explanation for yourself in your head why you and Garrett ended up being such fan favorites? Is it just because you're, like, nice, intelligent people and got along?

Taylor Krause

It's funny, I was just talking with the Netflix PR team, talking about wanting to do this podcast. "Oh, just a reminder, like I'm doing this podcast, it's probably going to get nerdy." And they're like, "We love it and we need more nerdy people on cast." And I got a lot of feedback from people in STEM fields or policy fields that were so excited to see representation and from climate people. Like, people don't really know what a climate job is.

David Roberts

You know, maybe this will be what the reality TV producers of the world will take away from this. We need more nerds. We need more nerds on TV.

Taylor Krause

Yeah.

David Roberts

Well, speaking of the green thing, like, this is one of the main questions I wanted to ask you. You know, you went into a public-minded career, you care about climate, obviously, which is why you ended up in the profession you ended up in. And here you are going into this situation where millions of people will be paying attention to you, which might not ever happen again. No one understands how these things work. You know, it could well be a one-off thing. Did you think consciously going in about trying to convey some sort of green messages, like trying to work that in?

Did you ever talk to the producers, like, you know, like, "How nerdy am I allowed to get here?" Like, "Am I allowed to go on and on about climate change?" How did you think about or did you think about how much message to work into all this?

Taylor Krause

Yeah, I don't know if I thought too hard about messaging because, again, they have thousands of hours of footage and what they pick and choose is not up to me. But obviously, being someone from a clean-energy field, I went to school for it, I've volunteered for it, I've worked in it for almost a decade. It's pretty fundamental to me as a person. So being able to talk about that and convey that to a potential life partner was incredibly important to me. And so I knew that I would be talking about it. And if you didn't believe that climate change was real and we should do something about it, then you're not my person.

David Roberts

Yeah, I guess that came up with Garrett early on.

Taylor Krause

It came up with all my people early on.

David Roberts

Were there any — I'm just so curious —were there any, like, deniers? Were there any guys who failed that particular test?

Taylor Krause

No, I was — maybe they're lying to me, I don't know. But I was delighted that every single time I talked about my profession and climate change being important to me, everybody across the board agreed. But there are 15 people, so I don't know if that's a correct sample size.

David Roberts

Did you dare to? I'm always, like, one of the sort of recurring jokes on this pod is like, people who know a lot about this stuff completely lose their ability to gauge how much other people know. You know what I mean? Like, what the background level of knowledge among normal people is like. Did you ever get all the way into like, hydrogen and why it matters, or was this all just like, oh, it's like climatey stuff. How geeky did you get?

Taylor Krause

I got pretty geeky with at least the two. Which one is Garrett? And then the other person I was dating because it was my — I have a hydrogen tattoo on my wrist and it's the topic that I said 45V more than my own name last year. So, it was really important.

David Roberts

Did 45V, like if the words "45V" were actually spoken on the final broadcast show that would just be like the most thrilling thing for me in all of history.

Taylor Krause

It did not make it, but hydrogen did. Hydrogen did make it.

David Roberts

Oh, that's awesome.

Taylor Krause

Hydrogen did make it. I mean, my husband probably explained to me what a quantum computer is, and I can't convey that, so that's okay if he can't tell me about how the hydrogen tax credit should be structured.

David Roberts

What does he do? I mean, what is a quantum physicist? Is he in, like a lab somewhere?

Taylor Krause

So, he used to be an actual — he used to work in a lab, but now he works for a private company. He manages a bunch of technical people and engineers in building a quantum computer.

David Roberts

Interesting. Yeah, I just had the Governor of Illinois on a few weeks ago and he's very excited about quantum computing, although he didn't seem to totally understand what it was either. Nor did I when we discussed it.

Taylor Krause

You can have my husband on.

David Roberts

So, at some point, maybe I'm going to have Garrett on, and we could figure out what the hell quantum computing is once and for all. So, you are now a year out of this. Two years.

Taylor Krause

Year and a half.

David Roberts

A year and a half out of this, I guess probably the actual, like, "Love Is Blind" related hubbub, has died down somewhat?

Taylor Krause

I mean, every season, I think that will come out after you do. I think, reflect back on the people that get married and are successful from it. And so, that does come up. But yes, my time, the most relevant I will ever be, has passed.

David Roberts

Your peak cultural relevance.

Taylor Krause

I'm good. I did it. I don't know how people that are actually famous do it.

David Roberts

So you are leaving RMI now?

Taylor Krause

I have left RMI. Yes.

David Roberts

You left RMI. What was the thinking behind that? And what are you doing now? Like, what are your plans?

Taylor Krause

Yes. So, at RMI, my job was being on the federal policy team. And so, for everyone that doesn't know...

David Roberts

I almost appended to the question "and how much does Trump have to do with these answers?"

Taylor Krause

I think there was kind of a nexus and a confluence of factors that happened for me where, like, we had a big election. Obviously, it changed what my day-to-day looked like dramatically. And for content creation from being on a reality television show, I had zero clue. I had no idea what the opportunities were from it. I didn't realize that I had this, this really creative, fun side of me that enjoyed creating content. Like, I've always kind of been more of a behind-the-scenes lobbyist person that's been, you know, generating influence in a different way. And so, making more of a salary doing content creation versus working at a nonprofit became very clear very quickly. And I really loved doing it. I mean, I'd love to hear your tips on, like, content creation, but I'm very new to this space.

David Roberts

Well, I meant to ask, like, before you went on this show, did you ever, prior to that, have any sort of, like, thoughts or aspirations, like, "I want to become a content creator. I want to become an influencer. I want to be better known. I want more attention." Like, was any of that in your brain before this actual opportunity came up?

Taylor Krause

No, I thought I'd like to go be the Director of Federal Affairs at some hydrogen startup. Like genuinely. And so, being able to talk about sustainability in a different way, because obviously the federal avenue to do that is very fraught. The opportunity to have an impact in that way very much changed.

David Roberts

It's all grinding, defensive, depressing work for the foreseeable future.

Taylor Krause

Yes, and so, being able to work with other companies and create content about things that I care about and think are impactful or creative or fun, I'm very lucky to have that opportunity. When I told my colleagues that I think I want to make the transition into doing this full time, when the Institute and most people working in climate and clean energy are tightening their belts and being very diligent, I was like, "I don't want to take the space of someone else that I know can give, like, 200% when I'm interested in maybe making a pivot." So, it just kind of became pretty clear after six months under that administration that I wanted to take content creation full time.

David Roberts

Totally understandable instinct there. So, like, now you're an influencer. What does that mean exactly? What is, like...

Taylor Krause

It's a great question.

David Roberts

You have this now, attention. You have this fan base. You have a lot of people who know who you are and care what you think and have developed this parasocial fondness for you through this experience, and you can take that and use that attention for good, is what you're saying. What does that mean, though, concretely? Companies that are selling sustainable goods come to you and you...

Taylor Krause

Yeah, so to be fully transparent, I'm dependent upon income from different companies that want me to basically put together endorsements for their product. And I'm still in the process of creating what is my brand, because I'm just my brand. And what does that mean? And what is, like, the clear messaging of that? And, like, obviously, climate and clean energy was such a core tenant of mine. Being able to promote sustainable things is something that I'm prioritizing. I can't endorse it. I don't think I've gotten a deal yet for a hydrogen car or something.

Which shouldn't be used for light-duty vehicles anyway.

David Roberts

It'd be like a hydrogen reduction steel furnace.

Taylor Krause

Just, everyone should have an electrolyzer in their home.

David Roberts

Sponsored by an electrolyzer company. That's some influencing I'd like to see.

Taylor Krause

That'd be great if I could pivot into. It's been mostly things that are, you know, for example, Subaru, which is a great. They are the first zero-waste automaker and they're generally just a leader in the conservation space for automakers. I just did a partnership with them where they had an Earth Day campaign with the Arbor Day Foundation. And there's, for example, another company that, that's my favorite, which is Ritual, which is a supplements company that is woman-founded and they basically have done like a full analysis of their Scope 1 to 3 emissions and trying to decarbonize their supply chain with actual tangible targets and clear roadmaps, which is much more granular than I think an average influencer probably is getting.

And there's other things like a hair care company called Kitsch that reduces plastic by using shampoo bars and different accessories from recycled plastics. So like there's very — it's very new to me what sustainability is and being wary of greenwashing.

David Roberts

Yeah. Do you have help? You're sort of like you are your own brand, your own company. Now you are Taylor Krause Inc. Do you have employees to help you sort of like filter through this stuff? Because I'm sure everyone's coming at you.

Taylor Krause

I did my due diligence. I had a lot of agencies coming at you that they'll bring you different partnerships for a certain amount of money and they take a commission. But I, the type A person that I am, I interviewed probably a dozen different agencies and then I took my top two and I had them basically compete against each other for a certain amount of time and then went with that agency. And so now they manage, I'm exclusive with them, they manage the different partnerships. And I've said that these are the kinds of companies that I am trying to work with.

And obviously most people working at an influencer agency, they're not — they don't know what Scope 1 to 3 emissions are and things like that. So we work together to do that kind of vetting. But they know where I stand in terms of who I'm trying to partner with. And just because something's labeled eco-friendly doesn't necessarily mean that it's an authentically like, sustainable brand. But I think there is kind of this gray area that I'm figuring out in real time of, okay, where are companies that are genuinely trying to do better and the right thing, but maybe they're not like at a true net-zero place.

And so, yeah, it's tricky. And my brand is a lifestyle brand, so it's not necessarily just sustainable, eco-friendly, clean energy, climate things at all. I don't think that that's for me necessarily the holistic part that I want to convey. Like I want to convey that a person can be a multifaceted person and still care about these things and still want to travel and still like, want to talk about their home decor, you know?

David Roberts

Yeah, yeah. I honestly think that like, you know, I'll never forget — this might be dating me —but back in the mid-2000s, NBC had Green Week. You might remember the first Al Gore wave of sort of green hype.

Taylor Krause

And everyone got light bulbs.

David Roberts

Yes, everyone got light bulbs. All the magazines did a green issue. It was the mid-2000s, but I remember NBC basically told all their producers, "Put something green on your show this week with clearly no further guidance." And so what popped up again and again is a character on the show got obsessed with green stuff, became annoying and naggy about it, irritated everyone else, and then eventually got over it. Right. So it's like, I think this has always been part of the public's perception of like, people who care about this stuff only care about this stuff and they're self-righteous about it and they're annoying.

Taylor Krause

Yes, exactly. Thanks for saying that better than I could say.

David Roberts

I do think there's value in showing that you can be like a normal person, you know, like a normal aspirational person. And care about this stuff organically.

Taylor Krause

Thank you. Trying to be as authentic as possible and sharing parts of a normal life that are in some ways inspirational to other people, but not in an oversaturated way is something that I'm really trying to just figure out so.

David Roberts

Well, this is, you know, Chris Hayes, the MSNBC host, has a book out on attention recently and I interviewed him about it on the pod. And you know, it's just all about sort of how attention is sort of like the coin of the realm these days. Everybody's got a million different competing demands for their attention. Screens everywhere. And it's also about sort of the kind of mind-f that is involved in suddenly getting a lot of attention, you know, all the different ways that it can mess you up.

And, you know, I just sort of wondered, like, how self-aware or how self-conscious are you going into this about the sort of danger of, like, you know, it's one thing if you're just, like, showing people your life, but, you know, the danger is always there of, like, "Am I crossing a line where I'm sort of, like, performing now? Am I performing all the time?" Like, what still is my normal life versus me performing? You know, just like, the psychology of it all is so daunting to me.

Like, are you thinking proactively about sort of how to, like, keep your wits about you, how to keep your sanity about you?

Taylor Krause

I think I was really lucky to have gone through the experience and sat there for a year.

David Roberts

Yeah. That's so weird. Can you just describe that? So you went through it and got married and did all that, and as yet, no one knew.

Taylor Krause

Yeah.

David Roberts

So you had to, like, basically be in hiding with your new husband for a full year before the show came out.

Taylor Krause

Yeah, yeah. We just didn't have a digital footprint. But you could still do, like, Christmas with, like, your family somewhere, go to dinner. But when the show came out, you couldn't be out in public together until it was done airing. And I'll just say that, like, the Internet, like, just people are the FBI. Like, it's crazy.

David Roberts

No kidding. Especially on, like, reality TV. I mean, these. Like, everybody's a sleuth about these things.

Taylor Krause

Yes. And most people that watch reality TV are women. And I now believe that if women solely ran the CIA, there'd be no crime. No crime in this country.

David Roberts

Did you get sussed out? Did you get exposed? Did someone track you down?

Taylor Krause

People, yeah. They went through every nook and cranny. And luckily, I think I'm just a good person that hasn't done anything terrible, that nothing happened. But to your earlier question, like, I just was myself, because clearly you're making the biggest decision of your entire life. And so I just showed up as myself with my husband. I would be doing myself a disservice by not doing that and to him, obviously, as well. But I thought that I would just be perceived as, like, a very boring person. So when it turned out that, like, just being myself and being celebrated for, I think, an authentic kind, genuine person that's really stuck with me.

And I'm lucky that that was my experience, that I'm carrying that forward. And for me, that's the only way that I'm gonna be able to do this sustainably. But to your point, I have not figured out or thought too much about the fear of whenever you put anything out there, that people — you probably have this all the time — have opinions.

David Roberts

Yes, people, I mean, are at least just judging my professional work. Once you become an influencer like this, people are judging your life, you know, and there's like millions of them doing it. That's part of what's such a mind screwer about it.

Taylor Krause

The human brain is not supposed to undergo that much attention. No, let alone — it was very positive for me and it was overwhelming. So having it be a majority negative, like I feel for my colleagues and I have bad days, I still, I'll get mean messages or things that really, you know, make you question yourself sometimes. And that's okay. Like, I think it'd be super weird to not have those moments of really questioning things or not feeling good. I think that's just human nature. But being able to pick myself back up over those moments and try to be better.

I do appreciate when people call me out, especially as I'm learning how to do this. And this is an extension of myself in a lot of ways that I've gotten a lot better at not taking things as personally and taking it as feedback to get better and increase my influence and impact. Because if I'm not constantly learning and taking feedback from the people that follow me, I don't think I'll be successful at this. So that's what I'm trying to do. Maybe let's circle back in a year.

David Roberts

How about Garrett? Is he equally enthused about the life of influencing or is he sort of like, along for the ride? Does he still have his day job? What's his disposition towards the influencing game?

Taylor Krause

So for, I guess, more from a brass tax perspective for influencers, women just tend to be able to make a living from it much more easily than guys can.

David Roberts

Huh. I guess if you're a guy influencer, you gotta, like, eat meat and whatever, like pump, pump iron. I don't know what that you gotta get into that you make protein shakes or whatever the hell that all that is.

Taylor Krause

Yeah. And I mean, even looking at our Instagram, I think is kind of the most tangible metric for whatever influence means coming from a show. And we went through the same exact experience with the same exact outcome, and I have twice as many followers than he does from it. I think the opportunities are not the same. So it has to make sense for him, too, where, like, I'm able to, I think, authentically show up and be able to monetize that more than he is. And so we're still doing brand deals together, and we'll be doing maybe different shows in the future together.

And, like, we'd love to start a podcast or something else together. So I think there's more opportunities. We just have to create them.

David Roberts

Well, I've been told by several people online that I'm supposed to ask you about his glow up. I had to Google what a glow up is, but he's looking quite dapper these days.

Taylor Krause

Thank you, my little model husband.

David Roberts

Did you. Are you are we thanking you for that?

Taylor Krause

No, he genuinely was just a person that lived in Fredericksburg and just did physics and went fishing and didn't really care about how he looked. But he kind of always has had this, like, flair for fashion and stuff. And, I mean, he had this, like, haircut that was this, like, this military haircut. And I was like, I don't care. Love is blind. I don't care what you look like. But I'm someone that, I like to dress up and I like to travel and I'm from D.C. which is very different than Fredericksburg.

And so, I think it gave him the opportunity to do that stuff. Like, there was no opportunity to do that before. And so, in terms of his glow up, like, I just say this, like, if a woman went on and, like, had a "glow up" and they attribute it to her husband, like, people would, be raked over the coals. So, my husband makes his own choices, and I'm very supportive of it.

David Roberts

Well, everyone's pleased with the results, so I think that's the important thing. Well, final question, then. You have been catapulted from one life into a very different life, a life now which sort of lives or dies by attention. And it's sort of kind of a law of the universe that anyone's tumble in that particular barrel is limited. Right? No one knows. No one ever knows how limited. You know what I mean? I think particularly these days, the sort of fickle nature of attention. I don't think anybody really has a handle on the whys and how's of it.

So, have you — I mean, and maybe this is premature since you're just getting your feet under you — but have you thought at all about the lifespan of this life, of the life of the influencer? Do you know what I mean? Like, how long could it last and are you going to be pushed out of it, clinging the whole way? Or have you thought about, like, what is the end state of this? Like, what is a graceful exit from this? What does the lifespan of this look like, start to finish?

Taylor Krause

So, I did think maybe not the way that you're framing the question. But I thought about it obviously, like, really long and hard before leaving a great job, a great place, like something that I've worked really hard to have a position in, to kind of take this leap into of way more risky career. Career is maybe not the right word, but opportunity. And so, I think I understand that I probably have, I think I understand that I have an opportune Overton window of like, influence.

And I really have the opportunity to make whatever it is that I do into, have a following from it that's sustainable, that can maybe materialize into other opportunities for the next year. And so, I was kind of like, I'm gonna give it as much as I got and do something that I think is fulfilling and interesting and cool. And then if it doesn't work out, I'll hopefully, like, in the next couple years, like, could come back to a different, like, environment. But yeah, it's a great question. I know that there's finite time to really make something of it.

And so, I'm kind of in that window of really giving it a go and making it into something that's successful.

David Roberts

Still is fascinating. Yeah, I'd love to come back and talk again in a couple of years just to hear, like, what is the, you know, as you sink into it and learn more about it.

Taylor Krause

Yeah, I'm gonna have to read Chris Hayes', his book on attention because —

David Roberts

Well, he doesn't — spoiler — he doesn't have it. He doesn't have any great answers. There's not really anything to be done about it. It's just the nature of the world these days. We're all being called upon to deal with levels of attention, even people, you know, like me, who's like modest niche podcast, like everybody who's got any kind of online presence is getting more attention than humans are built for. So we're all. Almost everybody has to deal with it on some level or another.

Taylor Krause

Well, if it's any consolation, when you reached out, I was over the moon because obviously being a climate and clean energy nerd, you're like, "Oh my God, David Roberts. Like, this is crazy."

David Roberts

Oh, well, thank you. Vice versa. Yeah. Let's reconnect in a couple of years and see how things are going.

Taylor Krause

Okay. I won't disappoint you.

David Roberts

Thank you for listening to Volts. It takes a village to make this podcast work. Shout out, especially, to my super producer, Kyle McDonald, who makes me and my guests sound smart every week. And it is all supported entirely by listeners like you. So, if you value conversations like this, please consider joining our community of paid subscribers at volts.wtf. Or, leaving a nice review, or telling a friend about Volts. Or all three. Thanks so much, and I'll see you next time.