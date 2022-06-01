Volts podcast: Danny Cullenward on California's shaky climate plans
The goals are noble, but the details lack detail.
California has long been known, nationally and internationally, as a leader on climate policy. The sheer scale of its economy and the stringency of its emissions targets have made it a model for other states with climate ambitions. As a role model, its successes (and failures) reverberate far beyond its borders.
So it matters a great deal whether California has a practical plan to meet its aspirations. This year offers something of an answer, and … it’s not great.
Every five years, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) issues a “scoping plan,” laying out how it intends to meet the state’s targets.
Cullenward and I discussed what policies have worked to reduce emissions in California, whether the cap-and-trade program can do what’s asked of it, why the current scoping plan leans so heavily on CDR, and whether there’s still time to improve the plan before it’s locked in for five years.