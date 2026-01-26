David’s Notes

1. 🧊 It feels odd to be going about normal daily life and doing normal work while a fascist federal government dismantles the post-war liberal order and masked federal thugs terrorize and kill people in the streets of US cities. I hope that everyone out there is, in whatever way they can, raising their voice in protest to all of this.

If you would like to help the people in Minnesota who are under federal occupation, you can find a directory of ways to do so here.

Protesters hold a vigil for Alex Pretti, the man fatally shot by federal immigration enforcement the previous day, in Minneapolis on January 25, 2026. (Photo by Arthur Maiorella/Anadolu via Getty Images)

2. 🗳️ Followup on November’s balcony solar episode: California Sen. Scott Wiener (of YIMBY fame) just introduced legislation in support of balcony solar (as well as heat pumps), and according to Canary Media, there’s another dozen states with balcony solar on the docket:

Besides Utah and now California, legislatures in more than a dozen states want to unleash the tech: Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington have all introduced bills, according to Cora Stryker, co-founder of plug-in solar nonprofit Bright Saver, which has been advising some states on their proposals. Based on conversations the organization has had with state representatives, Stryker said she expects a whopping half of U.S. states to introduce bills this year.

Pretty cool!

Still, while all of the movement on plug-in solar is welcome, it is no substitute for the more thorough permitting and interconnection reform that we discuss in an episode this coming Wednesday.

3. 🧀 The more things change …

4. 🎁 Hat tip to Jerry W for bringing PG&E's dynamic line rating pilot to my attention.

A Heimdall Power Neuron installed on a PG&E electric transmission line ( photo credit )

My episode on grid-enhancing technologies came out two and a half years ago. This stuff has been used in other places for more than a decade. This is better than nothing, but … it’s time to move past pilots!

5. ✅ Community comment(s) of the month:

Making the electricity grid work like the internet — Lots of great chatter on this episode. Martin pointed out California’s over-the-fence exception:

It looks like New York also has private wire allowances, along with Minnesota, New Jersey, and Illinois. Still pretty restrictive, though.

Sen. Brian Schatz wants permitting reform, but not like this — Robert said it, not me:

From recent vacation: Palm Springs, CA, seen from Mt. San Jacinto State Park.

