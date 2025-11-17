David’s Notes

1. 🎹 Do you like jazz? Are you a child of the 90s? Do you live in DC? If so, go watch my little brother’s jazz quintet cover 90s songs on Nov. 20! I’m so bummed I can’t go. Find tickets here.

2. 🗳️ One month ago, I covered the most important political race of 2025: the elections for Georgia Public Service Commission. I am delighted to say that Dems won both seats, by a margin larger than anyone predicted. One interesting addendum: there are more Georgia PSC elections next year.

If you haven’t listened to last week’s elections recap episode with Climate Cabinet, I highly suggest it:

So, there were some elections. How'd they go? David Roberts · Nov 10 In this episode, I welcome back Caroline Spears from Climate Cabinet for a post-election debrief that, unlike last year’s, is full of good news. We explore how a slate of pro-climate candidates defied expectations in tough districts across the country, driven by a powerful backlash against the Trump administration. Read full story

3. 🗓️ Mark your calendars: December 7 is Volts’ 5th birthday! Should we do something?

4. 🎁 Speaking of which, it’s that time of year again: gift season. Recall that Volts is probably the only thing on Earth that’s stayed the same price since 2020 (beyond Costco’s rotisserie chicken).

5. ✅ Community comment(s) of the month come from Christopher and Richard by way of last month’s community thread. Christopher is looking for your advice on his career transition and Richard needs your help to get past his HOA’s frustrating red-tape.

A dense pumpkin community, courtesy of Mrs. Volts.

