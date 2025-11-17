Volts community thread #24
Open to all free & paid subscribers.
David’s Notes
1. 🎹 Do you like jazz? Are you a child of the 90s? Do you live in DC? If so, go watch my little brother’s jazz quintet cover 90s songs on Nov. 20! I’m so bummed I can’t go. Find tickets here.
2. 🗳️ One month ago, I covered the most important political race of 2025: the elections for Georgia Public Service Commission. I am delighted to say that Dems won both seats, by a margin larger than anyone predicted. One interesting addendum: there are more Georgia PSC elections next year.
If you haven’t listened to last week’s elections recap episode with Climate Cabinet, I highly suggest it:
3. 🗓️ Mark your calendars: December 7 is Volts’ 5th birthday! Should we do something?
4. 🎁 Speaking of which, it’s that time of year again: gift season. Recall that Volts is probably the only thing on Earth that’s stayed the same price since 2020 (beyond Costco’s rotisserie chicken).
Gift a loved one a Volts subscription today: https://www.volts.wtf/subscribe?gift=true
5. ✅ Community comment(s) of the month come from Christopher and Richard by way of last month’s community thread. Christopher is looking for your advice on his career transition and Richard needs your help to get past his HOA’s frustrating red-tape.
Monthly Thread — How It Works
This is your monthly opportunity to share! Use the comments section in this community thread to:
CLIMATE JOBS & OPPORTUNITIES: Share climate jobs/opportunities
SHARE WORK, ASK FOR HELP, FIND COLLABORATORS: Share your climate-related work, ask for help, or find collaborators
CLIMATE EVENTS & MEETUPS: Share climate-related events and meetups
EVERYTHING ELSE: Discuss David’s Notes or anything else climate-related
QUESTIONS: Ask a question to the community or for an upcoming bonus episode (anyone can ask a question but bonus episodes are a paid-sub-only perk). Don’t be afraid to answer one another’s questions!
🚨 To keep organized, please only “REPLY” directly under one of Sam’s headline comments. Anything inappropriate, spammy, etc may be deleted. Be nice! Check out our Community Guidelines.
Volts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
--- CLIMATE JOBS & OPPORTUNITIES ---
--- QUESTIONS ---