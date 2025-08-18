David’s Notes

1. 🎫 In September, I will be attending Climate Week NYC and participating in a few events. I’m doing two shows with Canary Media. The first is their Climate Night Live at Climate Week NYC on Sept 22nd (5 - 10pm), where I will be interviewing … someone on stage (stay tuned.)

I will also be taping a live pod with Carlos Araque, co-founder and CEO of Quaise Energy, a geothermal company. That event will be on Sept 24 (12 - 4pm) at IndieBio NY. As always, we’ve set aside a handful of free tickets for paid Volts subscribers. Register your interest here.

Let me know if you’re going to be in NYC!

2.🍹I doubt anyone has noticed, but this past month has been lighter than usual on Volts content. Thanks to your ludicrously appreciated ongoing support, the Volts team was able to take a bit of a breather and do some summer stuff. Kyle spent the time sprucing up a first-time home purchase (an early 1800s Cape Cod cottage with a root cellar!) and volunteered on a friend’s oyster farm (shucks!), Sam welcomed a new baby girl (Sylvia!), and Basil roadtripped to Chicago.

Meanwhile, I did this:

I hope y’all have been able to do something meaningful and fun this summer. Let me know in comments!

3. A few episode updates.

Lauri Myllyvirta was on the pod in April to talk about China’s decarbonization plans and now he’s written a great piece on China’s recent coal-building spree:

In my July conversation with PG&E’s Quinn Nakayama, we only briefly touched on virtual power plants (VPPs), but I’m glad to share the following report, relayed by Semafor, regarding a test of California’s residential battery capacity:

4. Speaking of things I did this summer! Last community thread I briefly mentioned that I was headed to my biannual family reunion in middle Tennessee. Well, I went, and it was amazing and soul-restoring. And while we were down there, Mrs. Volts and I enjoyed our 25th wedding anniversary! We celebrated with a meal at Waffle House. Here are my hashbrowns: double order, extra burnt, scattered, smothered, covered, diced, peppered, capped, and topped (but not chunked … never chunked).

Hashbrowns done right.

5. ✅ Community comment of the month from misheast, who helps explain why Spain can have nice things and we can’t:

Will you look at this face.

