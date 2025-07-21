David’s Notes

1. ❤️ Last week I was at a family reunion in Tennessee. My mom’s side of the family has gathered in the same state park every two years since 1974, when I was two years old. My cousins — with whom I played in the mud, rode bikes, snuck shots of Jack Daniels behind our parents’ backs — now have kids of their own. And we’re right on the verge of some of those kids having kids of their own, which would be generation five! In a world where everything seems shaky and impermanent, having this in my life has been incredibly grounding and sustaining. Everyone should set up these regular traditions. They require a lot of work, some pushing and organizing, but it is so, so worth it.

Family is the only thing that could pull me back into this wretched state.

2. 🎤 If you’re not sick of hearing my voice, I was a guest on a few great pods this last month or so. First up is The Climate Pod, where I discussed the Republican murder budget and how it will affect clean energy:

And then there was Supercool, a pod by Josh Dorfman, where I got all big-picture and philosophical, as is my wont unless I am restrained.

3. 🏙️ The researchers at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) recently issued their annual ranking of the world’s most livable cities, based on a variety of criteria like infrastructure, education, sustainability, health, and happiness. The big news this year is that Vienna, the No. 1 seed for several years running, has been dethroned by Copenhagen.

Only one North American city (Vancouver, BC) made the top ten, and the first US cities (Portland and Miami) don’t show up until the 40s. In terms of urbanity, the US is basically an embarrassment, especially given its immense wealth.

If there’s one thing I wish I could convey to the entire US populace, it is: we don’t have to live like this. We know how to design cities that are pleasant and healthy to inhabit. We could make our cities like that! We just don’t.

4. ✊ Is Al Gore underrated? At a time when most members of the US elite — politicians, civic leaders, business figures — are cringing in the face of fascism, Al Gore is fired up and fighting, picking up Jimmy Carter’s mantle as the Democratic elder statesmen.

5. 🤝 Saul Griffith — one of the smartest people I’ve ever met and a repeat guest on Volts (one, two) — has started his own newsletter, to which you should obviously subscribe:

6. ✅ Community comment of the month: Elaine chimes in with healthy skepticism regarding increased demand induced by more efficient data centers:

My goober, hanging out at daycare with his goober friends.

