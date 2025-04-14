David’s Notes

1. There’s no mailbag this month — I’ll be doing another edition of “What the F is happening” instead, despite still not knowing what the F is happening — but please feel free to leave questions for next month below.

📌 Reminder that paid subs can listen to full episodes of bonus content via the Substack website/app or by sending them to their preferred podcast player using these instructions.

2. I'll make anyone reading this a bet. Remember last week's pod about trends in global electricity, referencing the big annual report from Ember? In ten years, when Ember issues that report, and we look at the US numbers, stuff like this …

… won’t even be visible. You won't even be able to point to a spot and say, “here's where Trump tried to save coal,” because the stuff he’s doing won’t even have enough effect to squiggle the lines.

What’s that now?

3. 🌎 Things are pretty grim here in the US, but there's lots of interesting decarbonization work going on overseas. In recent pods I’ve covered China, Australia, Iceland, Finland, and Pakistan. What other countries are you curious about?

4. If you are online at all, I'm sure you've seen or heard something about “abundance,” the new book and general ideological push from Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson. On his podcast, Chris Hayes interviews Klein about it and I think it’s the best and most sympathetic presentation yet of the concept. Hayes specifically cites me on the subject of energy abundance. This is something I’ve been thinking about a ton — how to introduce it to people, how it relates to the political abundance stuff, who to talk to about it. What do you think when you hear “energy abundance”?

5. ✅ Community comment of the month: thank you to James and Lauren for posting climate opportunities in the last community thread. I’d love to see more of this! Hire one another.

Goobers in Springtime.

Monthly Thread — How It Works

This is your monthly opportunity to share! Use the comments section in this community thread to:

CLIMATE JOBS & OPPORTUNITIES: Share climate jobs/opportunities

SHARE WORK, ASK FOR HELP, FIND COLLABORATORS: Share your climate-related work, ask for help, or find collaborators

CLIMATE EVENTS & MEETUPS: Share climate-related events and meetups

EVERYTHING ELSE: Discuss David’s Notes or anything else climate-related

MAILBAG QUESTIONS: Ask a question for this month’s mailbag episode (anyone can ask a question but mailbags are a paid-sub-only perk). Volts has a form for those who are shy, but David prioritizes questions posted in this thread.

🚨 To keep organized, please only “REPLY” directly under one of Sam’s headline comments. Anything inappropriate, spammy, etc may be deleted. Be nice! Check out our Community Guidelines.