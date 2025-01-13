David’s Notes

1. 🛣️ Like Willie, I’m on the road again, this time to Texas, which generates two times as much renewable energy as California. I’ll be doing two times the live events with Canary Media:

Austin, Jan 28: This event includes a Volts episode taping at UT-Austin. Tickets are FREE and first come, first served. Please please please only sign up if you truly plan to come. Here’s the link.

Houston, Jan 30: A star-studded panel at Greentown Labs; we’ll be taping a Volts episode with Tim Latimer, CEO of the advanced geothermal company Fervo. We're giving away 20 free tickets to paid subscribers! 🏆 Register your interest here. I (or Sam) will randomly pick winners and email them on Wednesday. And of course, anyone can buy a ticket using this link.

2. ⚠️ Potential new perk? ⚠️ In a few weeks, audio engineer Kyle will edit together a recap episode that bundles 5-10 minute snippets of each Volts episode from January. The goal is to give time-strapped listeners the ability to preview conversations so that 1) they can access a TL;DR when they’re at their busiest, and 2) they can circle back to episodes that sound intriguing. If y’all like it, it’ll become a regular monthly perk for paid subscribers!

4. Remember back in February of last year, I told you about adopting Abner? Well, it turns out he's a nightmare dog. He's very sweet with us at home and generally sweet with people, but he is insanely reactive toward other dogs when he is out on a leash. This has made walking the dog — previously my favorite activity — into an anxious and furtive undertaking. We took him to get assessed by some trainers, to see if he could get in the “growly dogs” class, but they deemed him too high-strung and too violent in his reactivity to be eligible. Bummer. If anyone knows of a specialist in severe reactivity in the Seattle area, hit me up.

Our adorable little nightmare.

5. ✅ Community comment of the month: During our recent episode on residential VPPs, I asked the CEO of Renew Home about the potential to shift demand using existing water heaters. It sounded like the company is focused on making sure that the next gen [electric] water heaters have this capability, but Clay D. found a company that can make "dumb" water heaters into smart ones right now:

At least one company makes an after market add on water heater controller. https://aquanta.io/

