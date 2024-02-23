Beloved subscribers, we here at Volts headquarters are thrilled to announce a new member of the Volts family. This is his story.

We had been talking lately about getting a new, third dog, and we had even submitted adoption applications for a couple, but we decided earlier this month that we simply had too much going on and would be better off delaying until the fall.

We called to explain that to the rescue and they said, sure, fine, you can cancel those applications, but what about this new puppy we just got? We have no room for him and we're currently paying someone off of Rover.com $60 a day to board him. We're a little desperate, could you just watch him for a while? Foster him until we can find him a home? He was born in October and rescued off the streets of eastern Washington last week.

And we said, uh … but … uh … and they said, here's a picture.

And we said, fine. So we received “Tennessee” less than 48 hours after making our decision not to get a dog yet.

One thing we quickly noticed is that he is extremely f’ing cute.

He is also extremely sweet and loving. He felt right at home in no time.

Plus, those eyes …

They look a slightly different color every time I see them, with rings of hazel and blue.

At first, he was still a little scrawny from life on the streets.

We wanted to get him plumped up, take him to our vet to get his shots, and above all rename him (none of us like the name Tennessee). But we couldn’t do all that if we were just fostering him.

So anyway, our fostering lasted all of a week, and that’s how we adopted Abner.

Don’t you think “Abner & Mabel” sounds like a Lucy-era sitcom?

Mabel was not exactly thrilled at first to have an energetic young interloper in the house (to say nothing of old Forest, who ignores Abner just like he does Mabel). But over the ensuing weeks she has gone from grumpy to grudging to fine-I’ll-play-with-you-sometimes to ok-you-can-sleep-on-my-butt.

We’ve had him for three weeks. Nowadays you can barely see his ribs, he’s got all his shots, his fur is getting shiny and soft, and he spends his days sleeping …

… to save up energy so that he can bomb his way into any snuggles Mabel attempts!

And that’s the story of Abner. I just wanted y’all to meet him.

Don’t forget to put your mailbag questions in the community thread. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber so that I can feed Abner, and myself. Above all, have a wonderful weekend!