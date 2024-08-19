This is your monthly opportunity to share! Use the comments section in this community thread to:

David’s Notes:

1. Lisa and I cut an extended mailbag episode to make up for missing June’s episode. I do my best to address the deluge of recent Biden/Harris questions!

2. ⭐ Volts is a hip and modern 21st century publication and as such is expanding its media offerings in line with the latest trends and customer demands. I’m told that many people prefer to consume podcasts on Youtube, and while I don’t totally get it, you can now find Volts on YouTube! We’re also posting episode snippets on our brand new Instagram and LinkedIn accounts! Please do give us a follow, on those sites, all the other sites, and all sites to come, amen.

3. 🏘️ As y’all have undoubtedly noticed by now, I’m a pretty hardcore YIMBY (yes in my back yard) guy. The housing crisis is the root cause of much that ails the US — socially, economically, politically, and environmentally — and the solution is to build more dense housing everywhere. Yes, in your backyard too. Anyway, it turns out Kamala Harris agrees!

4. ✅ Community comment of the month: people really connected with the passive house episode; Ted L gives a detailed description of his passive house experience in the comments (excerpt):

In our almost-passive-house, I can walk around in bare feet in the winter, and the thermostat can be set for whatever style of clothing we want, whether that's a T-shirt or a sweater. When we've had issues with heat pumps (which we have, unfortunately), and couldn't get an emergency visit to get it serviced, we were able to heat the house with a small space heater. When we had to leave for a couple of weeks during this period (!), we used the space heater to get the house a little too warm before we left, and then just turned them off (we didn't want to leave them running unattended). When we got back two weeks later, the house was still above sixty degrees.

5. Now that I’ve plugged all of these new great ways to find Volts online … go touch grass!