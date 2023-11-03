The Volts/Catalyst pod crossover you didn't know you were waiting for
A conversation with cleantech investor and podcast host Shayle Kann.
If you listen to Volts, you probably also listen to — or at the very least, should also be listening to — Catalyst, the Canary Media podcast hosted by veteran cleantech investor Shayle Kann.
Like Volts, it features fairly nerdy deep-dive interviews, though they are mercifully shorter, and they’re more focused on cleantech, less likely to drift into politics and activism. (Shayle is a partner at Energy Impact Partners, where he assesses and funds cleantech companies for a living, so unlike me he brings some expertise to the table!)
Anyway, our pods have been mutual admirers for a while now and we thought it would be fun to do something together. So the following episode features Shayle and I discussing a few technologies and trends we think are overhyped, and a few we think are underhyped.
We get into electric stoves, interest rates, thermal batteries, and much more. It was just as fun and enlightening as I expected — especially where we disagreed — so I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.
I want to answer Mr. Kann's statement about mining elements used for LDV (light duty electric vehicles). They are Li, Co, C and Mn. Australia produces 41% of the world's Lithium. 53% of the world's cobalt is mined is the Democratic Republic of Congo. 21% of the world's graphite is mined in India and Brazil, 67% from China. And, 48% of the manganese is mined in South Africa and Australia (NREL, 2019). In 2016, the energy of the Li-ion batteries that these elements produced was 31GWh and only 5% of the mine capacity was used. Therefore, there does not seem to be a mine shortage.
Excellent podcast - useful insights on a broad range of topics.
I’m not sure if I’m interpreting correctly but it seemed you were surprised by Microsoft’s interest in nuclear. The Gates Foundation has been involved with SMRs for years and, I think, has its own design that it’s promoting. That might be worth checking out.