The cheapest way to permanently sequester carbon involves ... fizzy water
A conversation with Ólafur Teitur Guðnason of Carbfix.
The idea behind the Icelandic company Carbfix is simple: pack water full of carbon dioxide (literally carbonate it, like a SodaStream) and inject it deep underground into Iceland’s porous basaltic rock. Minerals in the rock dissolve in the water, where they react with the CO2 to become calcium carbonates.
The carbon effectively becomes rock, which it will remain, for all intents and purposes, permanently. Or at least thousands and thousands of years. It is as long-term as carbon sequestration gets.
The idea dates back to 2006, but pilot injections didn’t begin until 2013 and it wasn’t until 2016 that a study published in Science confirmed that 95 percent of the CO2 in the water was mineralizing within two years — far faster than most had assumed possible.
Since it started, Carbfix has sequestered almost 100,000 metric tons of CO2 at its original site, but that is just a drop in the bucket compared to what it believes is possible. It has plans to make Iceland a major international carbon-burial hub and to replicate its technology in other geographies, maybe even in the shallow ocean.
When I visited the Carbfix operation in October and saw it in action, I was extremely intrigued and had a million more questions, so last week I got in touch with Ólafur Teitur Guðnason, Carbfix’s head of communications, to talk about where the company gets the CO2 it buries, where it plans to get it in the future, whether burial can work in other kinds of rocks and geographies, and exactly how much carbon Iceland can store.
Mafic and ultramafic rocks lead to serpentine soils, which are common in California. Mafic and ultramafic rocks are going to be common near massive historic lava flows, the kinds you see in Eastern Washington and Oregon (not yet weathered into residuals like serpentines). These sources are appealing for all the rock-weathering techs, folks crushing olivine in the ocean are doing the "same" thing Carbfix is by leveraging a slow natural process at a relevant human scale. Serpentine soils is basically what is being formed by the mineralization of CO₂ from the injections. It has different physical properties, which should be of concern at large enough scale, and all that pumping has impacts, like the Sierras bending due to aquifer drawdown - so human scale water pumping does have above ground impact if you do enough of it - but a pretty good path all things considered.
We should generally be cautious about calling something permanent if it lasts 1,000 years - especially when we're using a natural rock weathering mechanism. In those future years when these rocks get exposed and would normally begin weathering to draw down atmospheric carbon we'll be running a natural drawdown deficit because they'll already be transformed. Granted, this is not a human-scale problem anymore, so it is effectively permanent, but one could have said the same thing about those pesky fossil fuels that humans found a way to get at and cause trouble with. This is much more of an issue with surface operations that produce active olivine or limestone rather than a deep injection - but if the sequestration isn't subduction grade (on a track to recycle down into the mantle) it just isn't permanent.
I think that it is so great that all of the people that Dave interviews are making a worldwide contribution to beating climate change, especially Dave, himself.