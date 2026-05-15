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Telling the story of the grid
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Telling the story of the grid

A conversation with Ben Eidelson and Anay Shah.
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
May 15, 2026
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Ben Eidelson and Anay Shah run the Stepchange podcast, which recently put out a magisterial four-hour (!) episode on the history of the US electricity grid. I talk with them about some of the colorful characters and stories involved, the big fights and broad lessons learned, and how the history echoes in today’s political and technological struggles.

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