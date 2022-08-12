Some thoughts on the Inflation Reduction Act

Today, beloved Volts subscribers, I am trying something new. As you know, I have been struggling with tendonitis and have not been able to type much lately. That's why I've been almost exclusively podcasting. But as you also know, the US Senate passed major climate legislation this week — so my inability to type is particularly irksome at the moment. I've got a lot of stuff I want to say about all this!

Since I can't type, I decided just to say it all into a microphone. So today’s podcast is an unscripted monologue — just me, talking for an hour or so about the history of climate legislation in the US, the way current climate policy was developed, and reasons to celebrate the bill's passage.

This is an experiment. Believe me, I would much rather write than talk. I would be much more eloquent. And I feel fairly sure that most of you would rather read articles by me than listen to me ramble for an hour. Nonetheless, we’ve got to make do with what we've got. So let me know if you enjoy this and whether you think I should do more things like it.

As always, thanks for listening!