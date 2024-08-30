Mailbag episode - August 2024

In this mailbag episode, I answer subscriber questions about climate policy in a potential Harris administration, what I would do with $5 million, the Volts episode that most reshaped my thinking, and more.

Lisa Hymas

Welcome, everyone. This is your Volts podcast for Friday, August 30, 2024. Our special monthly mailbag episode for paid subscribers. If you're hearing this, that means you're a supporter of Volts. Thank you. We are very grateful for your continued support. David, are you grateful?

David Roberts

I am so grateful, yes.

These mushrooms are growing in my back yard.

Lisa Hymas

Yes, your support makes this podcast possible, allows David to do this work every week. So, thank you. I am Lisa Hymas, your guest host. I'm the executive editor at Canary Media, and I will be asking David your questions. All right, let's get right into it. The first question is from someone calling themselves Trader Tony. Tony asks, "Do you think that the prospect of a Harris administration is more or less promising for climate than a Biden administration? And how would both compare to a potential Trump administration?" So, yeah, we're going right in with the big questions at the top.