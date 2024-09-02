In October, I’ll be attending and participating in DERVOS 2024. Very exciting!

You may be thinking, “What’s a DERVOS? And why should I care?”

DERVOS (a spin on “Davos”) is a one-day conference, in Brooklyn on Oct. 25, put on by the folks at the DER Task Force.

Come DER with us.

“DER,” for those of you lucky enough to have a life, stands for “distributed energy resources” — all the small stuff out on the edge of the grid, the solar panels, batteries, EVs, smart appliances, and so forth.

The task force is a scrappy group of volunteers who are “DER-pilled,” i.e., deeply into DERs for various professional and personal reasons. They run a podcast, online meetups, and, as of a few years ago, an annual conference. I missed 2023 and suffered some FOMO, so I’m going to this one.

I will be there alongside people much cooler and smarter than myself, such as previous Volts guest Mary Powell of Sunrun, previous Volts guest Astrid Atkinson of Camus Energy, previous Volts guest Marissa Gillett of the Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, and previous Volts guest Duncan Campbell of Scale Microgrids. I’m told there may even be people there who have not yet appeared on Volts.

It’s probably going to sell out again. You can order tickets here.

And finally, for those who read all the way down: DERVOS organizers were kind enough to offer Volts three passes to the conference, as a treat for three lucky subscribers!

The first three paid subscribers to write to Sam — sam at volts.wtf — can get a free ticket. Don’t say we never do anything for you around here.

Love all you subscribers. Hope to see you in Brooklyn!

PS: I’ll also be in Brooklyn for an extra day on either side of the conference, so if you’re in the area and think there’s something cool I should see, drop me a note.