Aug 19 • 1HR 12M

Diving further into the Inflation Reduction Act: Part Two

The second of two wonky deep dives with Jesse Jenkins.

David Roberts
12
1
 
1.0×
0:00
-1:12:20
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Volts to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Volts is a podcast about leaving fossil fuels behind. I've been reporting on and explaining clean-energy topics for almost 20 years, and I love talking to politicians, analysts, innovators, and activists about the latest progress in the world's most important fight. (Volts is entirely subscriber-supported. Sign up!)
Episode details
1 comment

As I said in the previous episode, even with all the discussion of the Inflation Reduction Act lately, there is still enormous appetite for more information. I had Princeton professor Jesse Jenkins back on the pod to dig deeper into the details and address some of the common questions and objections. We ended up talking for so long that I broke the resulting pod into two episodes.

Jesse Jenkins
Jesse Jenkins

In the first, we discussed fossil-fuel leases, CCS subsidies, and environmental justice. In this episode, we get into everything else: the EV and other tax credits, the green bank, the new money for DOE’s loan authority, the methane fee, and the enormous effects the bill is likely to have on US climate politics.

Share

So let's get back into it!

1