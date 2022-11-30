We’re working away on transcripts! Here are three more for your reading pleasure.

Most of the people in the audience probably don't realize that more than 50 percent of all commute miles done globally every day are done on two-wheelers. … In China, India, and Indonesia alone, there are more than 500 million two-wheelers roaming around every day … When compared to a gasoline vehicle in, let’s say, California, there are five times more pollutants coming out of the tailpipe per kilometer, easily.

We built the world's most powerful and dense small, compact motor for mobility today, a tiny little motor that powers about 7 kilowatts, about 10 horsepower. It's a replacement of the popular 125cc or so. We've got our own batteries, we've got our own station, we even design our own charger.

You choose the horsepower and design you like, you choose the form factor, you choose the brand … You buy the vehicle, and then you subscribe to our battery swapping system. … We have plans ranging from all-you-can-ride, where you pay and you can go crazy and ride all you want. Or you can buy a little bit, start with something like $10 and about 60 miles, and then anything more than that you pay per kilometer on overage. The more you pay up front per month, the more you get. We even have carryover miles, just like you had carryover minutes.

What we need is every company demanding from their utility suppliers, from their local policymakers where they operate, that they need to be run carbon-free, and they need to run carbon-free now. That's what we're trying to accomplish here. It's not just about making Google run 24/7; we want to make the electricity grids run 24/7, and we want everyone to have a stake in that.

It takes more than just signing on to letters. We were a founder of an organization called the Clean Energy Buyers Alliance; I chair the board. That's companies across many sectors — GM, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Walmart — and that group has come out in support of a 90 percent clean energy grid in the US by 2030, and regionalized energy markets. We're trying to build the policy capability of this organization and getting these companies more involved in it.

Tying it back to my tenure at Google, the benefit of being here as long as I have is that I've gotten to see things happen that we thought were absolutely impossible. I never thought we would see electric vehicles scale the way that they've scaled. I never thought that we would be doing solar deals in the southeastern US that are cheaper than what's on the grid. I never thought that we would be procuring renewable energy at gigawatt scale. But we're doing all of those things now. A couple of years ago, 24/7 seemed completely like a moonshot and something that's not possible, and I can promise you that pretty soon here, we're going to be showing that it is possible.

We generally think about the voluntary [CDR] market as a great way to help these solutions get to first base and to help the market get to first base. We want to make sure that there are enough solutions ready for purchase when policy catches up, but policy does have to catch up.

It's basically saying that we are going to guarantee that there will be a certain number of customers or a certain amount of revenue for you if you can build something that looks like whatever the specs are. It's essentially a way to guarantee that there will be a market, to compel suppliers to start building now.

This initial $1 billion, our hope is that it's the initial $1 billion. How can we add a zero to this? How can we then add another zero? This is $1 billion over nine years, whereas we're going to need at least $100 billion per year by 2050. There's a very large gap between those two.