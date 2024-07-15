This is your monthly opportunity to share! Use the comments section in this community thread to:

CLIMATE JOBS & OPPORTUNITIES: Share climate jobs/opportunities

SHARE WORK, ASK FOR HELP, FIND COLLABORATORS: Share your climate-related work, ask for help, or find collaborators

CLIMATE EVENTS & MEETUPS: Share climate-related events and meetups

EVERYTHING ELSE: Discuss David’s Notes or anything else climate-related

MAILBAG QUESTIONS: Ask a question for this month’s mailbag episode (anyone can ask a question but mailbags are a paid-sub-only perk). Volts has a form for those who are shy, but David prioritizes questions posted in this thread.

🚨 To keep organized, please only “REPLY” directly under one of Sam’s headline comments. Anything inappropriate, spammy, etc may be deleted. Be nice! Check out our Community Guidelines.

Would this face do evil? (Yes.)

David’s Notes:

1. Hey everybody, I’d like to introduce you to Travis Mockler. He’s going to be doing some audience development stuff for Volts. Things are really grim right now … well, in general, but especially for journalism, and especially climate journalism. I don’t want to put ads on Volts, but if I’m not going to, and I’m going keep this thing alive, I need more paid subscribers. Travis was head of digital for the Inslee campaign in 2020, so he knows how to raise money, doing things I am loathe to do, like … asking. So you may be hearing from him soon. If you have ideas about how to drum up more subscribers for Volts, drop him an email at travis@volts.wtf!

2. Welp, they did it. The Supreme Court overturned the Chevron doctrine, with extreme prejudice. It’s difficult to overstate how bad this is going to be for climate regulation and for federal regulation generally. Listen to my January episode with NRDC's David Doniger to get a handle on the repercussions.

3. I recently did an hour on electric aviation with Kyle Clark, but I love a quickie thread with awesome photos of upcoming aviation tech innovations (including flapping wingtips?!):

4. 💸 Hey look, it’s wind waving at coal as it passes it by!

5. ✅ Community comments of the month: Looking for a change or trying to transition into climate work? Check out the 10+ job postings last month, and come back in a day to see all the new ones posted on this thread. There are some really good people in the Volts community that are hiring right now.

6. Some of you might have noticed that I didn’t do a mailbag last month. The truth about that is … things got really busy and I forgot! I’ll do one for July, promise. Leave your questions below!

7. I’ll be hosting a discussion at an event in Jackson Hole this October — email to come with a few free tickets for paid subs. Any locals I should consider talking to while I’m out there? Places I should eat?