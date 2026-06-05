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This oil shock won't be like the others
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This oil shock won't be like the others

A conversation with Tim Sahay and Kate Mackenzie.
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
Jun 05, 2026
∙ Paid

Why is the latest fossil fuel crisis pushing the world toward rapid electrification instead of a drilling boom? To find out, I chat with Tim Sahay and Kate Mackenzie, hosts of the Polycrisis newsletter and podcast, about the concept of “polycrisis” and the global rise of manufacturing-heavy electrostates. We examine the massive global diffusion of cheap…

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