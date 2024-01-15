Hey y'all, as promised a few weeks ago, I'm going to start doing a monthly mailbag episode, wherein I answer your questions. The pod format doesn't really allow me a lot of room for riffing, so this will be a chance for me to range more widely. I hope to have a little fun in what otherwise promises to be a pretty dark and stressful year.

So, what would you like to know?

You may, of course, ask me questions about energy, but I would prefer this weren't just another hour of the usual wonkery. Feel free to ask about politics, current events, philosophy, journalism, movies, music, pets, food, parenting, whatever. Or, fine, energy.

Leave your questions in the thread, or if you are too shy, email them to sam@volts.wtf. We’ll pick some and I’ll answer them and we’ll all have a good time, yay!