Hey y'all, as promised a few weeks ago, I'm going to start doing a monthly mailbag episode, wherein I answer your questions. The pod format doesn't really allow me a lot of room for riffing, so this will be a chance for me to range more widely. I hope to have a little fun in what otherwise promises to be a pretty dark and stressful year.
So, what would you like to know?
You may, of course, ask me questions about energy, but I would prefer this weren't just another hour of the usual wonkery. Feel free to ask about politics, current events, philosophy, journalism, movies, music, pets, food, parenting, whatever. Or, fine, energy.
Leave your questions in the thread, or if you are too shy, email them to sam@volts.wtf. We’ll pick some and I’ll answer them and we’ll all have a good time, yay!
Send me questions for the mailbag!
I'm just curious about how YOU are doing. You've shared some of your health news over the past few years and I hope you are getting better. We need you in the fight. I agree with many that your podcasts renew my faith in progress and human ingenuity (I also love your very direct comments about 'What could these people possibly be thinking?' (about the rather large percentage of the US population that has drunk some very toxic Koolaid )
How do you personally deal with despair and eco-anxiety from climate change?
Listening to Volts helps me because it reminds me that good people are working on this and powerful forces like learning curves exist. I'm also doing everything people say to do, like getting engaged in activism and donations, therapy, taking breaks, and recognizing my powerfulness and powerlessness as an individual. Yet, as a 27-year-old, I sometimes still get overwhelmed knowing how much climate change is screwing people over and will only get worse.
I'm curious if you're willing to share your personal experience with eco-anxiety and despair, given how on the front lines you are in this fight.